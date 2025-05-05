About the Pennsylvania Council on Aging

The Pennsylvania Council on Aging (PCoA) is an independent advisory council of expert advocates. The Council acts as a voice for older Pennsylvanians. Members bring issues and interests of older adults to the Governor, the General Assembly, the Secretary of Aging, and others. The Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) and its staff support the efforts of the Council. The Council and PDA work together to support Pennsylvania’s older population.

The Council is set up with two levels: the State Council and the five Regional Councils. For each Council, more than half of the membership must be over the age of 60. The State Council has 21 members. The Governor appoints and the Pennsylvania Senate approves 16 of those members. The remaining five are the chairs of the Regional Councils, which have 15 members each.

Since its creation in 1978, PCoA played a role in many legislative and policy wins. It has supported PACE and protecting lottery funds for older adults. PCoA also has supported PDA as a cabinet-level department.

The Council has taken on many projects over the years. Projects include education campaigns, social isolation tools, and volunteer recruitment efforts. Members also have volunteered with groups committed to helping older adults. AARP, the Age-Friendly ecosystem, PA MEDI, Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) advisory councils, the Alzheimer’s Association, to name a few.

The PCoA is working on a guide to bring Aging Our Way, PA, the Commonwealth-wide plan for aging, to the local level. Council members are active in legislative and policy advocacy to support Pennsylvania’s Aging Services Network. They look to improve the path to affordable, accessible housing and uplift people living with Alzheimer’s Disease and related dementias.

The PCoA is proud to be a leader in transforming the experience of aging in Pennsylvania.

Join the Council

Would you like to volunteer as a voice for older Pennsylvanians?