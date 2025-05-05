About the Pennsylvania Council on Aging
The Pennsylvania Council on Aging (PCoA) is an independent advisory council of expert advocates. The Council acts as a voice for older Pennsylvanians. Members bring issues and interests of older adults to the Governor, the General Assembly, the Secretary of Aging, and others. The Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) and its staff support the efforts of the Council. The Council and PDA work together to support Pennsylvania’s older population.
The Council is set up with two levels: the State Council and the five Regional Councils. For each Council, more than half of the membership must be over the age of 60. The State Council has 21 members. The Governor appoints and the Pennsylvania Senate approves 16 of those members. The remaining five are the chairs of the Regional Councils, which have 15 members each.
Since its creation in 1978, PCoA played a role in many legislative and policy wins. It has supported PACE and protecting lottery funds for older adults. PCoA also has supported PDA as a cabinet-level department.
The Council has taken on many projects over the years. Projects include education campaigns, social isolation tools, and volunteer recruitment efforts. Members also have volunteered with groups committed to helping older adults. AARP, the Age-Friendly ecosystem, PA MEDI, Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) advisory councils, the Alzheimer’s Association, to name a few.
The PCoA is working on a guide to bring Aging Our Way, PA, the Commonwealth-wide plan for aging, to the local level. Council members are active in legislative and policy advocacy to support Pennsylvania’s Aging Services Network. They look to improve the path to affordable, accessible housing and uplift people living with Alzheimer’s Disease and related dementias.
The PCoA is proud to be a leader in transforming the experience of aging in Pennsylvania.
Join the Council
Would you like to volunteer as a voice for older Pennsylvanians?
Membership
Melanie Titzel, Ph.D., State Chair
Erie County
Mary Elizabeth O'Connor, State Vice-Chair
Luzerne County
Linda Stumpf, Ph.D, State Secretary
Westmoreland County
John Vogel
Berks County
Estella Hyde
Crawford County
Joseph Volk
Bucks County
Elaine Jenkins
Allegheny County
Velma Carter-Dryer
Dauphin County
Beth Herold, Southwest Regional Chair
Butler County
Noah Davis, Northeast Regional Chair
Luzerne County
Janice Cameron, Southeast Regional Chair
Delaware County
Jennifer Musone, Northwest Regional Chair
Crawford County
Bob Jensenius, Central Regional Chair
York County
Work Products
Letter to Gov. Shapiro (January 29, 2025)