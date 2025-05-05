Employment Resources for Older Adults

Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP)
SCSEP is an on-the-job training program for low-income, Pennsylvania residents age 55 and older. Pennsylvania's Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) is funded through Federal and non-Federal sources. Total funding for program year 2025 is $4,630428. $4,167,385 (90%) comes from a US Department of Labor – Employment and Training Administration grant. The other $463,043(10%) is non-Federal and comes from state and local resources.
Pennsylvania CareerLink
PA CareerLink is a no-cost job resource. Job seekers can search and apply for job openings across the commonwealth online as well as create and upload a resume. PA CareerLink can also recommend jobs for you based on your preferences.
Commonwealth Workforce Development System (CWDS)
CWDS links businesses and individuals to Pennsylvania’s workforce development and independent living services offered through PA CareerLink.
Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR)
OVR provides vocational rehabilitation services to help persons with disabilities prepare for, obtain, or maintain employment.