Pharmaceutical Assistance Advisory Board (PAAB) Virtual Meetings

The next meeting of the PAAB: Wednesday, December 17, 2025 from 8:00 - 9:30 a.m.

Join the Pharmaceutical Assistance Advisory Board Meeting by device

Meeting ID: Coming Soon

Passcode: Coming Soon



Download Teams | Join on the web



Or call in (audio only)

+1 267-332-8737,,608824686# United States, Philadelphia

Phone conference ID: 608 824 686#

Find a local number | Reset PIN

Recording or transcription of this meeting may not occur without consent of all participants, as required by law, and must adhere to Commonwealth policies.

Legal - Management Directive



For more information, call PACE at 717-787-7313.