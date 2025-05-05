Skip to agency navigation
    Pharmaceutical Assistance Advisory Board (PAAB)

    PAAB was established to help ensure the continuing efficiency and effectiveness of the PACE Program. The board is required to meet at least two times a year. Meetings are open to the public and are virtual via Microsoft Teams. 

    Pharmaceutical Assistance Advisory Board (PAAB) Virtual Meetings

    The next meeting of the PAAB: Wednesday, December 17, 2025 from  8:00 - 9:30 a.m.

    Join the Pharmaceutical Assistance Advisory Board Meeting by device

    Meeting ID: Coming Soon

    Passcode: Coming Soon

    Or call in (audio only)

    +1 267-332-8737,,608824686# United States, Philadelphia

    Phone conference ID: 608 824 686#

    Recording or transcription of this meeting may not occur without consent of all participants, as required by law, and must adhere to Commonwealth policies.

    For more information, call PACE at 717-787-7313.

