Pharmaceutical Assistance Advisory Board (PAAB) Virtual Meetings
The next meeting of the PAAB: Wednesday, December 17, 2025 from 8:00 - 9:30 a.m.
Join the Pharmaceutical Assistance Advisory Board Meeting by device
Meeting ID: Coming Soon
Passcode: Coming Soon
Download Teams | Join on the web
Or call in (audio only)
+1 267-332-8737,,608824686# United States, Philadelphia
Phone conference ID: 608 824 686#
Find a local number | Reset PIN
Recording or transcription of this meeting may not occur without consent of all participants, as required by law, and must adhere to Commonwealth policies.
Legal - Management Directive
For more information, call PACE at 717-787-7313.