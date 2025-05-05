Adult Day Center Frequently Asked Questions for New and Exisiting Centers

​What are the criminal history background check requirements?

Operators applying to the Department of Aging for licensure must obtain a criminal history background check for themselves and for prospective full-time, part-time and temporary staff. Reports for operators must be requested prior to submitting an application. Reports for prospective staff must be requested prior to hire.

IMPORTANT: The criminal history background requirements set forth in the Older Adult Protective Services Act and 6 Pa. Code, Chapter 15 (§§15.141-15.147) supersede the criminal history background requirements cited in 6 Pa. Code, Chapter 11.



What constitutes a quarterly review period?

Required quarterly trainings and reviews include: emergency procedures (§11.21); fire safety training (§11.90); and standard nursing functions (§11.123(2)(i)). Centers must complete the aforementioned trainings and nursing functions at least once every 3 months.

Define your center’s quarterly periods and schedule trainings and nursing reviews in advance of the minimum requirement.

What happens if a staff person or client misses a scheduled quarterly training or review?



Absent a compelling reason, quarterly trainings and reviews must occur within 3 months from the date of the last training or review. If a staff person or client was absent for an entire quarter, the center must complete the training or review upon the person’s return to the center.



What constitutes a semi-annual review period?

Semi-annual requirements include: fire drills (11.88) and care plan reviews (11.105). Fire drills and care plan reviews must occur at least once every 6 months from the date of the last fire drill or care plan review, respectively.



Schedule fire drills and care plan reviews in advance of the minimum requirement. Advance scheduling prevents areas of noncompliance by allowing centers time to reschedule due to inclement weather, absenteeism, hospitalization, etc.

For example, if a center holds a fire drill 5/11/12, the next drill must be held by 11/11/12. To insure compliance, a center could schedule a drill to occur 10/15/12.

What happens if a client misses a semi-annual care plan review?

If a client misses a scheduled care plan review, the center must complete the review upon the client’s return to the center.

What constitutes an annual period?

Annual requirements include: fire safety inspection (11.83); client physical examination and medical report (11.102); and annual inspection (11.241). Each of the aforementioned requirements must occur at least once every 12 months from the date of the last inspection or examination.

Schedule in advance. If unforeseen circumstances arise, you will have time to reschedule within the 12 month period.

For example, a center’s current fire safety inspection was conducted in February. The center could schedule the next inspection to occur in January of the following year.

Are there exceptions to annual requirements?

Regarding 11.83 – If the center’s fire safety inspection is conducted by the Department of Health (Life Safety) or if the original inspection date is canceled due to unforeseen circumstances, the Department of Aging will review the circumstances on a case by case basis.

If a center’s inspection is canceled due to an emergency, the center must obtain written proof of the original date from the fire safety authority and reschedule the inspection within a reasonable amount of time.

Regarding 11.102 - If a client’s insurance does not cover more than one physical exam per calendar year, the Department will permit the client to attend the center for a limited period of time. The Department will review the circumstances on a case by case basis.

If a client’s appointment is canceled by the physician’s office or due to inclement weather, obtain written proof of the original date from the physician’s office. The appointment must be rescheduled within a reasonable amount of time.

Send reminder letters to clients and responsible parties in advance. The letter should reference the State’s annual requirement and explain that the client will be suspended or discharged for failure to submit a current physical examination.

Regarding §11.241 – If the Department fails to inspect a center at least once every 12 months, a representative of the Auditor General will review the circumstances to determine the Department’s compliance.

If a center completes more than the required number of reviews, trainings or drills, is the center required to document each subsection of the relevant regulatory section?

Yes. Exceeding a quarterly or semi-annual requirement does not exempt a center from documenting required information.

For example, if a center completes staff trainings or client nursing reviews more than once every 3 months, the requirements cited in §11.21(b), §§11.90(a) – (c) and 11.123(2)(i) must be met and documented.

For example, if a center holds fire drills or reviews care plans more than once every 6 months, the requirements cited in §§11.88(a) – 11.88(e) and §§11.105(a) – 11.105(c) must be met and documented.

How does a center submit a regulatory waiver request?

The center must submit a Request for Waiver of Regulation form to the Division of Licensing. Waivers granted by the Department will be in writing and retained by the licensee and be part of the licensee’s permanent record. A waiver is subject to an annual review by the Department to determine whether acceptable conditions exist for renewal of the waiver.

Are Adult Day Centers required to keep water temperature logs?

There is no requirement to keep water temperature logs. Per regulation § 11.59, centers are required to have hot and cold running water in all bathrooms and kitchen areas. Hot water temperatures in areas accessible to clients may not exceed 130° Fahrenheit. Department of Aging inspectors will check your water temperatures during an inspection. If a problem is identified with the water temperatures, centers may be required to keep water temperature logs for a specified period of time as part of their approved plan of correction to ensure whatever caused the regulatory citation is corrected.

Are Adult Day Centers required to keep temperature logs for food storage?

There is no requirement to keep food temperature logs. Centers are required to store cold foods at or below 41° Fahrenheit and frozen foods at or below 0° Fahrenheit. PA Department of Agriculture regulations (Title 7, § Chapter 46) override the adult day regulation (Title 6, § Chapter 11.152) when it comes to food storage and serving requirements. The Department of Agriculture does not require that daily food storage temperature log be kept. However, several counties in Pennsylvania have their food preparation sites inspected and licensed by their County Health Department. Those county entities may require centers to maintain food storage temperature logs. In those instances PA Department of Aging inspectors may review your food temperature logs based on the requirement that centers must comply with all applicable laws, regulations, codes, and ordinances (11.2(f)). Department of Aging inspectors will check to ensure food is stored at the proper temperatures during an onsite inspection. For health and safety reasons, it is important that food is stored at the required temperatures.

Are Adult Day Centers required to maintain a log of food serving temperatures?

There is no state requirement to do so, either in the adult day regulations (Title 6, § Chapter 11), nor the PA Department of Agriculture regulations (Title 7, § Chapter 46 Food Code). However, several counties in Pennsylvania have their food preparation sites inspected and licensed by their County Health Department. Those county entities may require centers to maintain food serving temperature logs. In those instances PA Department of Aging inspectors may review your food serving temperature logs based on the requirement that centers must comply with all applicable laws, regulations, codes, and ordinances (11.2(f)). Department of Aging inspectors will check to ensure food is served at the proper temperatures during an onsite inspection. For health and safety reasons, it is important that food temperatures are checked before serving to ensure it is served at the required temperatures.

