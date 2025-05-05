A Deeper Dive into the Development of CAPE

CAPE Development Background

In January of 2025, the Pennsylvania Department of Aging (the Department) rolled out the Comprehensive Aging Performance Evaluation, or CAPE, an innovative tool designed to boost transparency and accountability of Pennsylvania’s Area Agency on Aging (AAA) network, which provides a host of services to older adults. In April 2025, the Department began publicly posting performance results on its website for the AAAs monitored under CAPE. Publicly posting results to the website was a significant milestone for the Department and an unprecedented action toward public transparency and accountability. Performance results are now regularly posted to the Department’s website. The public is now able to see how well their local AAA is performing in major program areas, such as investigative activities related to suspected elder abuse and helping older adults at home with tasks of daily living.

The Department’s past monitoring approach was in need of change. As Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich stated, “...one of the Shapiro Administration’s top priorities has been to modernize how we oversee AAA performance at the local level and make those results easily available to the public. The completion of CAPE – the first major overhaul and upgrade of the Department’s monitoring system in decades – is a huge achievement and monumental leap forward for this agency. We are transforming our ability to evaluate and improve services for older Pennsylvanians.” CAPE transforms the Department’s prior monitoring approach into a more holistic philosophy, where each of the 52 AAAs is evaluated using a set of performance metrics across multiple program areas during a singular monitoring review. CAPE’s review includes Older Adult Protective Services, the OPTIONS program, the Caregiver Support Program, and has a fiscal component.

Prior to CAPE

Prior to CAPE, the Department used a variety of monitoring tools in its evaluation of Older Adult Protective Services. These historical tools, and the prior monitoring approach in general, is commonly referred to as the “legacy” system. The legacy monitoring system’s Protective Services component received input and feedback on needed areas for improvement from stakeholder groups as well as independent auditing entities and was in need of a major overhaul.

Internal Control Assessment

The Department conducted an internal control assessment to identify inconsistencies and outdated information pertaining to the legacy Protective Services monitoring tool and associated processes. This internal control assessment identified key areas of improvement for quality assurance monitoring.

For example, some of the legacy system’s documented internal procedures were in draft form and incomplete during the legacy period. Additionally, legacy procedures were not consistently used and were not always referenced as part of the onboarding and training process for new PDA staff. The legacy tools did not stay current with citations and legal references, which contributed to inconsistent application and interpretation of performance measures. This variance in the internal compliance with procedures by Protective Services staff who were conducting AAA Protective Services monitoring led to inconsistent findings and corrective action plans with each of the 52 AAAs.

In the development of CAPE, the Department addressed the legacy issues by documenting procedures, as well as documenting detailed reviewer instructions and all regulatory and policy citations. All staff now adhere to CAPE procedures and the monitoring process now requires peer review, which promotes interrater reliability when evaluating AAAs.