About Senior Community Centers
In addition to providing a nutritious meal, centers offer social activities, a range of informative programs, creative arts, exercise, volunteer opportunities, community services, and other special events which are unique to individual centers.
- No charge to attend the center and activities funded through the Area Agency on Aging.
- Contributions may be requested for some activities.
- Special classes held at centers may have a fee.
- Come whenever you want, no minimum attendance required.
