    Senior Community Centers

    Senior Community Centers are located thoughout the Commonwealth. 

    About Senior Community Centers

    In addition to providing a nutritious meal, centers offer social activities, a range of informative programs, creative arts, exercise, volunteer opportunities, community services, and other special events which are unique to individual centers.
    • No charge to attend the center and activities funded through the Area Agency on Aging.
    • Contributions may be requested for some activities.
    • Special classes held at centers may have a fee.
    • Come whenever you want, no minimum attendance required.

