Aging in Community will be advanced through 13 Strategies and 73 Tactics:

Increasing the capacity and capability of the Aging Network

31. Create a resource for community partners that guides local implementation of Aging Our Way, PA and the development of local collaboration efforts.

32. Provide educational workshops and resources to advance the Aging Network’s ability to form and maintain relationships with other local and regional 33. organizations, create diverse funding streams, develop new or innovative services and supports, and modernize the delivery of services to address the evolving needs of the older adults they serve in their community.

33. Design and launch a grant writing education program to advance the Aging Network’s ability to pursue external competitive grants.

34. Encourage relevant state and local agencies within the Aging Network to use validated tools (e.g., UCLA Scale of Loneliness) to measure loneliness and social isolation and provide direction with subsequent interventions to connect those at risk to social participation opportunities.14

35. Create grant opportunities for Aging Network Partners to enhance local communication, outreach, and branding efforts.

36. Research older adult and near older adult preferences to inform an action plan to reframe Senior Community Centers and congregate meals to better promote membership and participation.

37. Create a Community Needs Assessment template to assess and improve the quality and satisfaction with Senior Community Center service and program offerings, operations, and environment.

Identifying and supporting programs that help older adults live in the community

38. Advocate for increased legal support funding for older adults, including victims of fraud and abuse.

39. Highlight the use of supported decision-making and all other appropriate options to provide the least restrictive alternatives to guardianship.

40. Expand and fund innovative, unique, and creative models to expand affordable housing opportunities.

41. Expand and increase the number of people served and access to more services in the Help at Home (OPTIONS) program.15

42. Expand and support the Community Aging in Place Advancing Better Living for Elders (CAPABLE) program throughout the state.16

43. Provide financial support to fund smart home and smart wearable technology for people who do not quality for CHC or OPTIONS.

44. Expand and fund Shared Housing and Resource Exchange (SHARE) model to additional counties and extend the model to more populations including veterans and reentrants.17

45. Conduct research on expansion of shared living programs to align with Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing statewide goals.18

46. Support funding and policy to create age-friendly, Dementia-friendly, and ADA-compliant communities to improve access and availability.

47. Use 1115 waiver authority to expand access and supports for housing for individuals who are eligible for Pennsylvania’s Medicaid program.19

Creating and improving community infrastructure

48. Conduct a survey of municipal governments in the Commonwealth to assess current sidewalk inventories, document best practices for toolkits and technical assistance for municipal governments to maintain and enhance sidewalk inventories, and educate municipalities about grant opportunities for funding sidewalk and streetscape improvement projects.

49. Create and fund community planning and action grants and technical assistance opportunities to coordinate funding and resources for community infrastructure projects such as sidewalk repairs, transit stops, parking enhancements, and lighting installation.

50. Obtain a Statewide AARP Age-Friendly Designation and encourage more localities to seek out AARP Age-Friendly Community designations.20

51. Improve connections between mass transit and public outdoor recreation opportunities, specifically the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) supporting the Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Active Transportation Plan.21

52. Prioritize funding for sidewalks in Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) grant programs.

53. Support PennDOT’s Strategic Highway Safety Plan to support older adult driving, pedestrian, bicycle and transit safety.22

Improving the accessibility of public outdoor spaces

54. Develop and promote the creation of easy trail loops in community and state parks.

55. Ensure that Pennsylvania state parks have accessible parking and bathrooms and increase the availability of beach wheelchairs, and accessible kayak launches and fishing access.

56. Increase the availability of adaptive facilities and equipment in parks and community spaces, including adult changing tables and park benches.

57. Expand skills-based learning opportunities for outdoor recreation activities targeted specifically for individuals with limited access to outdoor experiences.

58. Fund tree plantings and urban tree cover to ensure additional shading in local parks and improve healthful access to the outdoors.

59. Improve accessibility to all water-based recreation, including the installation of canoe and kayak launch sites, for people of all abilities on recreational lakes within state parks.

60. Increase access to “First Time” equipment kits and public programs in outdoor recreation.

61. Support DCNR goal of having a park/trail within a 10-minute walk of every PA resident.

62. Support DCNR’s assessment project to catalogue 10,000 miles of trails, particularly through an accessibility lens, to inform decisions and to prioritize areas of improvement.

63. Evaluate and update printed materials, displays, and other programming created and distributed by DCNR to include cultural diversity and ensure inclusive content.

Recognizing parks and green spaces as an integral part of community life

64. Conduct research to identify priority communities in need of strategic recreation investments to increase available green spaces.

65. Create a Pennsylvania Rx for Nature program to increase health and happiness as well as foster environmental stewardship.23

66. Support skilled nursing facility residents’ access to recreation therapy, socialization, and education opportunities that address loneliness in residential nursing facilities.

67. Engage diverse users, including career and technology education students and staff, in the management, planning, and design of outdoor recreation spaces and access opportunities.

68. Increase capacity of public land managers to maintain infrastructure by securing necessary staffing and funding levels as well as increasing intra- and interagency cooperation.

69. Use data to prioritize communities without access to recreation areas and partner with county and local planners to improve access.

70. Use state grant programs to fund community-based programs that advance health and wellness and connect Pennsylvanians with outdoor recreation programming for older adults.

71. Expand public access to outdoor recreation facilities through joint-use agreements with school districts and universities, in adherence with safety and security policies.

72. Support the Recreation Engagement Coalition (REC) as they develop a toolkit to create outdoor connection for individuals across the lifespan.24

Expanding utility assistance programs

73. Advocate for the reauthorization and enhancement of important utility-related consumer protections (Title 66, Chapter 24).25

74. Simplify intake process for Universal Service Programs.26

75. Support the expansion of utility assistance programs for older adults, including the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).

Addressing accessibility needs in housing

76. Create partnerships between PDA, the housing sector, and health and social service experts to develop and administer aging-specific grants for older adults experiencing homelessness.27

77. Explore temporary housing options for older adults with complex needs who are transitioning to permanent housing, including but not limited to those who have experienced homelessness, institutionalization, or incarceration.

78. Incentivize the integration of Universal Design principles and Smart Technology in new housing constructions.28

79. Increase access to Assistive Technology to enhance housing accessibility for individuals with complex needs.

80. Support the development of independent and “visitable” living communities to ensure that older adults, particularly those with lower income levels or specialized needs, have options for rightsizing their housing.

81. Research how to engage with diverse audiences on topics related to housing to promote positive outcomes.

Increasing affordability of housing

82. Advocate for legislation that requires higher-density options, such as Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) or Elder Cottage Housing Opportunities (ECHOs), to be considered in local zoning and planning regulations.29 30

83. Increase use of land trusts and banks to promote more inventory with long-term affordability, with a focus on serving older adults.

84. Repurpose underutilized university spaces, consistent with standard surplus disposition processes, to create housing for older adults through continuing market research, pursuing financing and funding opportunities, and age- and disability-friendly planning.

85. Propose tax-related changes that would make housing more affordable for older adult homeowners.

Increasing the affordability of home modifications

86. Expand funding, increase availability, and review eligibility of home repair programs to expand access to home modification and repair services.

87. Provide increased funding for home modifications services through Medicaid waivers.

Creating affordable social opportunities

88. Advocate for the expansion of colleges and universities to offer free or discounted education to older adults and individuals with disabilities.

89. Advocate for the expansion of the Senior Companion program to all counties throughout the state.31

90. Establish a comprehensive discount program for older adults and caregivers to participate in community activities.

Promoting a diverse range of social opportunities

91. Collaborate with arts and cultural organizations to provide meaningful ways for different generations to connect and participate that foster dialogue and appreciation between groups, community enrichment, and self-expression, including art exhibitions, museum visits, concerts and festivals.

92. Develop artist-in-residence program opportunities to connect Senior Community Centers and artists who have completed the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts Academy for Creative Aging.32

93. Encourage the growth and creation of innovative respite programs, including Memory Cafes and other models to support persons living with ADRD and their care partners.33

94. Engage schools and libraries to create and promote intergenerational programming that includes young adult students and older adults.

95. Explore opportunities for congregate-meal providers to attract program participants by offering alternative menu, medically-tailored, and culturally-tailored meal options in addition to traditional hearty meals.

Promoting the value of the older adult worker

96. Strengthen workplace flexibilities that allow older adults to continue working and seek new employment through the achievement of Barrier Remediation subgoals from the 2024-2028 Pennsylvania Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) State Plan. 34

97. Expand funding for the Pennsylvania Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) program for outreach to raise awareness and increase access to the program.35

98. Design accessible instructions and create filters for customizable job searches on PA CareerLink® filters to highlight the many flexible opportunities.

99. Include more specific older adult age groups on the Labor and Industry Older Workers by Industry Dashboard to increase awareness of the economic impact that older adults have on the PA economy.

100. Launch a multi-year grant program to establish volunteer coordinators in libraries and community-based organizations.

Protecting financial security

101. Expand partnership between Attorney General’s Office, Department of Banking & Securities (DOBS), and community advocacy organizations such as Center for Advocacy for the Rights & Interests of Elders (CARIE) and AARP Pennsylvania to expand educational programs that inform older adults about how to recognize and report common scams and frauds.

102. Expand the existing PDA’s Financial Exploitation Task Force with state and local law enforcement agencies to investigate and combat fraud and scams targeting older adults.

103. Research and promote models for flexible work opportunities to support people as they age, experience a disability, or become homebound.