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    Lights, Camera, Aging: A Local Companion to Aging Our Way, PA

    Strategic Planning Framework

    The Lights, Camera, Aging strategic planning framework will guide you through the development and implementation of an effective, coordinated, achievable Local Multisector Plan for Aging, from initiation to evaluation.

    Framework Overview

    The strategic planning framework will guide you through the development and implementation of an effective, coordinated, achievable Local Multisector Plan for Aging, from initiation to evaluation.

    An MPA is a long-term commitment: while Aging Our Way, PA was developed in just one year, most state and local MPAs take two to five years, or even longer, to complete development. Once the Plan is published, it becomes a living roadmap for the next 10 years. This framework, the Aging Our Way, PA plan, and the PA Council on Aging will be there to help you every step of the way.

    Part One

    Part Two

    The Tactic Profile Index provides a series of “localized” policy tactics from Aging Our Way, PA. Each of these short profiles provides an overview of the work being done at the state level, ideas for including the tactic in your own Local MPA, and an example of successful tactic implementation.

    Local government and community leaders can use the tactic profiles in Part Two to align their Local MPA with the work being done at the state level; identify ready-made solutions to resonant issues in their community; and identify sources of peer support across the state.

    Explore the Tactic Profiles