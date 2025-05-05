Framework Overview
The strategic planning framework will guide you through the development and implementation of an effective, coordinated, achievable Local Multisector Plan for Aging, from initiation to evaluation.
An MPA is a long-term commitment: while Aging Our Way, PA was developed in just one year, most state and local MPAs take two to five years, or even longer, to complete development. Once the Plan is published, it becomes a living roadmap for the next 10 years. This framework, the Aging Our Way, PA plan, and the PA Council on Aging will be there to help you every step of the way.
Part One
Overture
The Initiation Team lays the groundwork for development and implementation of a successful Local MPA. This includes learning about the Local MPA process, building a network of public support, and identifying informational and financial resources.
Act One: Know Your Audience
The Development Team assesses the needs, successes, issues, and demographics of the community’s older population. This Act introduces the 8 Domains of Livability framework, outlines data collection methods and tools, and provides support in generating a dataset that reflects the diversity and participation of the community it serves.
Act Two: Set the Stage
The Development Team conducts background research to supplement the public engagement data from Act One. Then, they synthesize their public engagement data and background research into a set of Research Reports. These Research Reports form the basis of the planning process in Act Four.
Act Three: Casting Call
The Development Team identifies and convenes the “Cast” – the Local MPA Coalition. This diverse coalition of public and private sector community leaders supports the Development Team through advocacy, feedback, and policy recommendations.
Act Four: Act it Out
All previous work comes together to draft the Local MPA. The Local MPA Coalition develops a set of Recommendation Reports that contain proposed policy tactics for inclusion in the Plan, and the Development Team validates them with implementation leaders who will do the work. Once the Local MPA draft is complete, it is circulated for public comment and finalized.
Act Five: Showtime
The Implementation Team works with the Local MPA’s implementation leaders and partners to bring the Local MPA to life. They work together to make real, tangible improvements in the community through effective organizational structure and processes.
Act Six: Reviews
The Implementation Team establishes an Evaluation Task Force to draft an Evaluation Report that analyzes evaluation data, provides a summary of progress, and recommends changes to the Local MPA. The Implementation Team uses the Evaluation Report to update the Plan.
- Overature
- Act One
- Act Two
- Act Three
- Act Four
- Act Five
- Act Six
Part Two
The Tactic Profile Index provides a series of “localized” policy tactics from Aging Our Way, PA. Each of these short profiles provides an overview of the work being done at the state level, ideas for including the tactic in your own Local MPA, and an example of successful tactic implementation.
Local government and community leaders can use the tactic profiles in Part Two to align their Local MPA with the work being done at the state level; identify ready-made solutions to resonant issues in their community; and identify sources of peer support across the state.