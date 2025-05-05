Framework Overview

The strategic planning framework will guide you through the development and implementation of an effective, coordinated, achievable Local Multisector Plan for Aging, from initiation to evaluation.

An MPA is a long-term commitment: while Aging Our Way, PA was developed in just one year, most state and local MPAs take two to five years, or even longer, to complete development. Once the Plan is published, it becomes a living roadmap for the next 10 years. This framework, the Aging Our Way, PA plan, and the PA Council on Aging will be there to help you every step of the way.