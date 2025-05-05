Domain 5: Respect and Social Inclusion

Aging Our Way, PA Tactic 50

Obtain a Statewide AARP Age-Friendly Designation and encourage more localities to seek out AARP Age-Friendly Community designations.

Overview:

The WHO/AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities is a global network of like-minded communities dedicated to a simple idea: that every community should be a wonderful place for people of all ages to live, work, and play. Pennsylvania is an Age Friendly state, and there are ten Age-Friendly Communities in Pennsylvania. Nationally, there are more than 1,000 Age-Friendly Communities in the Network.

The Age-Friendly Community designation and Action Plan cycle can easily be combined with the Local MPA process, and joining the Network grants communities access to a tremendous amount of resources, capacity support, and peer learning opportunities. Age-Friendly Community coalitions bring together community members, government, business, nonprofits, and more to coordinate planning, services, policies and systems that focus on older adults and benefit residents of all ages.

Recommended Localized Tactics:

Apply for membership in the Age-Friendly Communities Network to get access to free data analysis support, virtual trainings, and peer mentorship through AARP and Pennsylvania’s Age-Friendly Community network.

Submit your community’s Local MPA as your Age-Friendly Action Plan, or develop an Age-Friendly Action Plan in lieu of a Local MPA, depending on community and/or government capacity.

Incorporate Age-Friendly planning as a component of a Comprehensive Plan update, and encourage the use of Age-Friendly planning practices in other local plans

Encourage and advocate for nearby communities to join the network and develop pathways for mutual support.

Key Players and Partners:

WHO/AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities

Age-Friendly Community Coalition, including: Residents & Older Adults (Essential) – The backbone of a successful Age-Friendly coalition.

Elected Officials – Sign Letter of Commitment to develop Age-Friendly Action Plan.

Organizational Partners from the 8 Domains of Livability – work in all 8 Domains, or focus on a few, depending on capacity.

Local Government & Planning Agencies – support alignment of policy, funding, and implementation.

Philanthropy & Funders – help scale projects and sustain long-term impact

Resources:

NOTE: All resources below are free and do not require Age-Friendly Community designation to access.

AARP’s Age-Friendly Guidebook supports communities interested in the age-friendly network in every step of the application, planning, and implementation cycle.

AARP Livable Communities website contains best practices, research, ideas, slideshows, interviews, how-to's, publications and information about replicable livability efforts throughout the nation.

The Age-Friendly PA Learning Collaborative provides a monthly virtual platform for established and emerging Age Friendly Communities to connect, share resources, and learn.

Examples:

Age-Friendly Greater Pittsburgh – Brings generations together to reimagine how neighborhoods are built and to advance equity for Pittsburgh residents of all ages.

Brings generations together to reimagine how neighborhoods are built and to advance equity for Pittsburgh residents of all ages. Philadelphia: An Age-Friendly, Livable City for All – A vision focused on the changing landscape and needs in housing, transportation, and outdoor spaces and buildings.

A vision focused on the changing landscape and needs in housing, transportation, and outdoor spaces and buildings. Age-Friendly York County – A long-term partnership between York County Community Foundation, York County Planning Commission, and York County Government to change how people experience aging in York County.

Age-Friendly Lehigh Valley – Ensuring dignity and independence for residents of all ages in Lehigh and Northampton County through community hubs, creative aging activities, dementia-friendly programs, and more.

PA Council on Aging Contact:

Jen Martchek, Jmartchek@gmail.com