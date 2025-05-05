Domain 5: Respect and Social Inclusion

Respect and Social Inclusion Tactic Profiles
Communities are healthy and whole when all people are valued for their unique gifts. This domain focuses on the degree to which older adults of varying backgrounds feel welcome to share what they have to offer.
Aging Our Way, PA Tactic 50
Obtain a Statewide AARP Age-Friendly Designation and encourage more localities to seek out AARP Age-Friendly Community designations.
Overview:
The WHO/AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities is a global network of like-minded communities dedicated to a simple idea: that every community should be a wonderful place for people of all ages to live, work, and play. Pennsylvania is an Age Friendly state, and there are ten Age-Friendly Communities in Pennsylvania. Nationally, there are more than 1,000 Age-Friendly Communities in the Network.
The Age-Friendly Community designation and Action Plan cycle can easily be combined with the Local MPA process, and joining the Network grants communities access to a tremendous amount of resources, capacity support, and peer learning opportunities. Age-Friendly Community coalitions bring together community members, government, business, nonprofits, and more to coordinate planning, services, policies and systems that focus on older adults and benefit residents of all ages.
Recommended Localized Tactics:
- Apply for membership in the Age-Friendly Communities Network to get access to free data analysis support, virtual trainings, and peer mentorship through AARP and Pennsylvania’s Age-Friendly Community network.
- Submit your community’s Local MPA as your Age-Friendly Action Plan, or develop an Age-Friendly Action Plan in lieu of a Local MPA, depending on community and/or government capacity.
- Incorporate Age-Friendly planning as a component of a Comprehensive Plan update, and encourage the use of Age-Friendly planning practices in other local plans
- Encourage and advocate for nearby communities to join the network and develop pathways for mutual support.
Key Players and Partners:
- WHO/AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities
- Age-Friendly Community Coalition, including: Residents & Older Adults (Essential) – The backbone of a successful Age-Friendly coalition.
- Elected Officials – Sign Letter of Commitment to develop Age-Friendly Action Plan.
- Organizational Partners from the 8 Domains of Livability – work in all 8 Domains, or focus on a few, depending on capacity.
- Local Government & Planning Agencies – support alignment of policy, funding, and implementation.
- Philanthropy & Funders – help scale projects and sustain long-term impact
Resources:
NOTE: All resources below are free and do not require Age-Friendly Community designation to access.
- AARP’s Age-Friendly Guidebook supports communities interested in the age-friendly network in every step of the application, planning, and implementation cycle.
- AARP Livable Communities website contains best practices, research, ideas, slideshows, interviews, how-to's, publications and information about replicable livability efforts throughout the nation.
- The Age-Friendly PA Learning Collaborative provides a monthly virtual platform for established and emerging Age Friendly Communities to connect, share resources, and learn.
Examples:
- Age-Friendly Greater Pittsburgh – Brings generations together to reimagine how neighborhoods are built and to advance equity for Pittsburgh residents of all ages.
- Philadelphia: An Age-Friendly, Livable City for All – A vision focused on the changing landscape and needs in housing, transportation, and outdoor spaces and buildings.
- Age-Friendly York County – A long-term partnership between York County Community Foundation, York County Planning Commission, and York County Government to change how people experience aging in York County.
- Age-Friendly Lehigh Valley – Ensuring dignity and independence for residents of all ages in Lehigh and Northampton County through community hubs, creative aging activities, dementia-friendly programs, and more.
PA Council on Aging Contact:
Jen Martchek, Jmartchek@gmail.com
Aging Our Way, PA Tactic 157:
Offer and promote ageism and ableism education and training for all employers conducting business in Pennsylvania.
Overview:
Pennsylvania consistently ranks among the states with a high percentage of older adults, making age-inclusive workforce strategies increasingly important. With a generationally diverse workforce, understanding ageism and highlighting the strengths that older workers bring to the workplace are key for effective talent management.
Providing ageism education will help strengthen workforce recruitment and retention, improve intergenerational collaboration, support economic growth, and create more inclusive workplaces throughout the Commonwealth.
Local governments can support implementation by partnering with employers and community organizations, hosting educational events such as seminars and workshops, integrating age-friendly principles into economic development planning, and encouraging inclusive hiring and retention practices.
Recommended Localized Tactics:
- Encourage Pennsylvania employers to examine workplace culture and identify age-related bias using tools such as the AARP Age-Inclusive Self-Assessment.
- Partner with local workforce development boards, chambers of commerce, healthcare organizations, and age-friendly initiatives to provide employer education and training opportunities.
- Promote inclusive hiring practices by using diverse age representation in recruitment materials and implementing skill-based hiring practices focused on qualifications, knowledge, and experience.
- Create opportunities for intergenerational collaboration, mentorship, support lifelong learning opportunities, and workforce development programs that strengthen knowledge – sharing and connectedness.
- Encourage local economic development organizations to recognize and promote businesses who implement age-friendly and accessible workplace practices.
Key Players and Partners:
- Pennsylvania Department of Aging – supports age-friendly initiatives, healthy aging efforts, and community education throughout the Commonwealth
- AARP – Provides age-inclusive workplace resources, employer education tools, and workforce research
- Local government, workforce development boards, chambers of commerce, educational institutions, healthcare organizations and employers all play an important role in promoting age-inclusive workplace practices across Pennsylvania communities.
Resources:
- WHO Global Campaign to Combat Ageism Toolkit – toolkit and publications on ageism
- AARP Generations at Work – Employer Resource Center – age inclusion information
- Reframing Aging Learning Center – various tools and events dedicated to ending ageism
- Embracing Aging – York County Community Foundation – various programs funded by foundation
- Age-Friendly York County Initiatives and Resources – with Action Plan and resources
- Age-Friendly Greater Pittsburgh Initiatives and Resources – with Action Plan and resources
- CDC Healthy Aging Workplace resources – productive aging and work resources
- AARP Age-Inclusive Self-Assessment Tool – designed for HR professionals
- EARN Small Business Toolkit – resources for small business to build their workforce
- National Center to Reframe Aging QuickStart Guide – theme to avoid and alternatives to advance reframing.
Examples:
- Age-Friendly Greater Pittsburgh demonstrates a successful Pennsylvania-based example of promoting age-inclusive workforce practices. The organization believes in the strengths of a cross-generational workforce that values every member of the team at every age, ability, and life stage. Their age-friendly workforce initiate supports employment opportunities for people of all ages and promotes age-friend workplace practices throughout the Pittsburgh region.
- Highlights of implementation include:
- Launching a two-season webinar series focused on age-inclusive workplaces
- Developing an employer rubric to access workplace inclusivity
- Promoting workforce accessibility for all ages
- Encouraging conversations around purpose, community connection, and meaningful employment for older adults.
- Highlights of implementation include:
PA Council on Aging Contact:
Jennifer Patten-Rudolph, BSW, CDP, jpatternruudolph@interim-health.com
Kathy Staub, LCSW, CDP, kestaub@comcast.net
Aging Our Way, PA Tactic 29
Ensure social engagement opportunities are designed to be inclusive and equitable for diverse individuals.
Overview:
Assuring social engagement opportunities for older adults are designed and implemented with diversity, inclusion and equity in mind, is the key to participation by all who wish to participate. Social engagement opportunities should be designed to foster fair treatment and full participation of all people, particularly groups historically underrepresented or discriminated against. These opportunities foster belonging by removing barriers, incorporating diverse perspectives for better decision-making, and building trust.
Diversity refers to the presence of difference (ethnicities, racial identities, sexual orientations, gender identities and expressions, abilities, etc.) within a setting. within a setting. Equity ensures fair access to opportunities by removing barriers. Inclusion ensures individuals feel welcomed, respected, and valued. Everyone benefits when social engagement opportunities are designed for diverse individuals to be inclusive and equitable and the entire community is involved.
Recommended Localized Tactics:
- Develop an inventory of existing social opportunities in your community and improve inclusivity and equitability where applicable.
- Inclusive design ensures programs are accessible to people with disabilities and diverse cultural backgrounds, using varied communication methods.
- Representative participation actively involves individuals from diverse, historically marginalized groups in decision-making and planning processes.
- Cultural humility enables responsive engagement models that fosters trust through respectful, personalized outreach.
- Incorporate a comprehensive, language access plan to include the provision of translated materials and interpreting services, as necessary, providing communication chains, where low-literacy and foreign language participants could participate.
Key Players and Partners:
- PA Department of Aging/Area Agencies on Aging
- Local Community organizations, businesses, gathering places and educational programs.
- Leadership from local organizations such as the YMCA, parks and recreation centers, museums and convention centers where social engagement might occur.
- Local universities and colleges
- PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR)
- PA Chamber of Commerce, and local Chambers of Commerce
Resources:
- Heartwise Building Bridges: Strategies for fostering social inclusion through community engagement.
- The American Association of University Women (AAUW) is a non-profit organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, and research.
- Charities Review Council provides a DEI toolkit for organizations.
Examples:
- Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) promoting equitable campus environments
- Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) improving access to public lands and efforts to ensure educational equity regardless of race, gender, or background.
- Community Action Association hosted a summit of Pennsylvania's 2024 DEI summit to end disparities. A network of community-based organizations to address social determinants of health.
- Age-Friendly Greater Pittsburgh Community Panels share their ideas and lived experiences with local government agencies, nonprofits, businesses and other organizations, uplifting diverse (primarily older) voices and offering new solutions.
- Social Connectivity for Older Adults – United Way of Lackawanna, Pike and Wayne
PA Council on Aging Contact:
Joe Levy, jml.msn.1217@gmail.com
Adrianna Perez, adrianag@nursing.upenn.edu