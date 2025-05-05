Act Three: Casting Call

Step 1: Identify Your Local MPA Coalition

In this step, you will build, refine, and formalize your Local MPA Coalition. In contrast to your Development Team – the small team that steers Local MPA development – the Local MPA Coalition is a select group of key partners that drives the Plan forward. Your Local MPA Coalition is substantially and directly involved with development and implementation of the Local MPA, including:

Policy Recommendations: In Act Four your Local MPA Coalition will divide into eight workgroups (one for each Domain of Livability), review the Research Reports you prepared in Act Two, and use them to develop a set of recommended policy tactics to include in your Local MPA.

In Act Four your Local MPA Coalition will divide into eight workgroups (one for each Domain of Livability), review the Research Reports you prepared in Act Two, and use them to develop a set of recommended policy tactics to include in your Local MPA. Partner Feedback: In Act Four, Local MPA Coalition members will provide expert feedback on the Local MPA draft, both individually and as a group. They will provide similar feedback during Act VI to inform future iterations of the Plan.

In Act Four, Local MPA Coalition members will provide expert feedback on the Local MPA draft, both individually and as a group. They will provide similar feedback during Act VI to inform future iterations of the Plan. Public Advocacy: Your Local MPA Coalition will act as an informed, engaged, persistent voice for Local MPA implementation, including allocation of public funds; legislative and/or regulatory changes; and actions by public- and private-sector leaders.

You should already have a robust list of key partners in your Network Development Spreadsheet. Use the “Local MPA Coalition” tab to select your members.

As you assemble your coalition, keep the following tips in mind: