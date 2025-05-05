Act Three: Casting Call

Introduction to Act Three
You now know your audience – your area’s demographics, demonstrated needs, and personal stories – and you have set the stage with in-depth research in Act Two.
By the time you finish this Act, you will have:
- A diverse coalition of local leaders from public, private, and community organizations that impact older adults.
- An expansive definition of “aging partner”, including funders, business leaders, housing, transportation, and intergenerational groups like schools and clubs.
- A successful, well-attended, engaging, and productive kick-off meeting.
Step 1: Identify Your Local MPA Coalition
In this step, you will build, refine, and formalize your Local MPA Coalition. In contrast to your Development Team – the small team that steers Local MPA development – the Local MPA Coalition is a select group of key partners that drives the Plan forward. Your Local MPA Coalition is substantially and directly involved with development and implementation of the Local MPA, including:
- Policy Recommendations: In Act Four your Local MPA Coalition will divide into eight workgroups (one for each Domain of Livability), review the Research Reports you prepared in Act Two, and use them to develop a set of recommended policy tactics to include in your Local MPA.
- Partner Feedback: In Act Four, Local MPA Coalition members will provide expert feedback on the Local MPA draft, both individually and as a group. They will provide similar feedback during Act VI to inform future iterations of the Plan.
- Public Advocacy: Your Local MPA Coalition will act as an informed, engaged, persistent voice for Local MPA implementation, including allocation of public funds; legislative and/or regulatory changes; and actions by public- and private-sector leaders.
You should already have a robust list of key partners in your Network Development Spreadsheet. Use the “Local MPA Coalition” tab to select your members.
As you assemble your coalition, keep the following tips in mind:
- The strongest coalitions are diverse. A Local MPA must be inclusive of the unique demographics, needs, and opportunities of the area it serves. Ensure that your coalition welcomes leaders from multiple backgrounds, identities, and skills.
- Keep coalition size manageable. The size of your coalition will vary based on the population of the area you serve. Determine an appropriate, manageable size for your coalition based on the staff capacity of your Development Team.
- Include service consumers, caregivers, and other community members. Community members are the end users of the Local MPA. Their participation in the coalition is essential to ensure that the Local MPA will meet the needs of the people it is intended to serve.
- Make your coalition multisector. As you assemble your coalition, sort your members into the 8 Domains of Livability to ensure that all sectors are represented.
- The best fit may be a person you don’t know yet. Keep an open mind and cast a wide net as you develop your coalition list.
Development Team vs. Local MPA Coalition
What's the difference between the Development Team and the Local MPA Coalition?
The Development Team is the small team that steers Local MPA development.
The Local MPA Coalition is a select group of key partners that drives the Plan forward through public advocacy, partner feedback, and policy recommendations.
The Development Team guides the Local MPA Coalition's work, and the Local MPA Coalition supports the Development Team.
Aging Our Way, PA Core Tenet Spotlight: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
Assembling the right Local MPA Coalition is one of the most important components of the planning process.
This group will develop your policy recommendations, contribute to implementation, and advocate for continuing benefits and protections for local residents of all ages.
It is crucial that this group reflect the diversity of your community and include the people directly impacted by decisions: older adults, caregivers, and those often unheard.
Step 2: Define a Structure and Decision-Making Process
You now have a clear set of members you hope to onboard to your Local MPA Coalition. Before you convene, you should define a structure and decision-making process to guide your work together. Work with your Development Team to create a structure that meets the needs of your coalition, which you will propose to your coalition at your kick-off meeting.
As you define the structure and processes for your coalition, keep the following tips in mind:
- Keep things as simple as possible. If you anticipate your coalition having dozens of members, wildly differing interests, or a set of ambitions that goes beyond the Local MPA, it may be worthwhile to explore establishing highly detailed bylaws. In most cases, however, a short charter should be sufficient.
- Set clear expectations for members. Make sure your structure and processes make clear the number and cadence of meetings, the process for excused absences, the procedure for participating in meetings, and the deliverables expected from members.
- Prepare for contingencies. Your structure should be flexible enough to allow for replacement of members, adaptation to changing circumstances, and changes to the structure itself.
Step 3: Plan Your Local MPA Coalition Kick-off Meeting
In Step 3, your Development Team will plan the first meeting of your Local MPA Coalition. A successful kick-off meeting sets the tone for an inclusive, accessible, and engaging process.
- Select a date, time, and location. Choose a location that is accessible for people with mobility issues and via public transportation, and select a date and time that accommodates non-traditional work schedules and/or caregiving.
- Make your meeting as inclusive and appealing as possible. Coalition members are more likely to attend in person if you make it easy and worthwhile to do so. Consider providing translation services, childcare, and remote participation options to ensure an inclusive environment.
- Create an agenda. Create an agenda that is engaging, efficient, and informative. Your agenda should include:
- An engaged and experienced facilitator capable of managing multiple communication styles
- A presentation by the Development Team outlining the progress of the Local MPA so far
- An overview of the proposed structure and role of the coalition
- An interactive component where coalition members can get to know one another in small groups, familiarize themselves it the Local MPA process, and orient themselves to their role
- A wrap-up to establish a meeting time, cadence, and agenda for the next meeting
- Invite your coalition members. Craft an invitation to your coalition members with a clear, welcoming, personal message.
- Personalize your invitations. Send each coalition member a personalized invitation, ideally from someone they know.
- Make it vibrant, appealing, welcoming, inclusive. Emphasize the importance of their participation, the value of the project and any amenities you’ll provide.
- Emphasize in-person attendance. In-person attendance is important for optimal engagement. Encourage your coalition to attend in person if they can.
- Track RSVPs. Be sure to capture RSVP information, including accessibility requests and allergies/dietary restrictions.
- Plan for follow-up. Prepare a survey to send to coalition members after the kick-off meeting. This will help you evaluate the effectiveness of your content, assess commitment levels, and give quieter attendees a chance to share their ideas.
Step 4: Run Your Kick-Off Meeting
You’ve invited your Local MPA Coalition members, now they’re coming to the kick-off! This section contains tips to help your Development Team run an effective first meeting. These tips are adapted from the Commons Social Change Library’s Meeting Facilitation Guide.
- Prepare for effective facilitation. Identify one person from your Development Team to act as facilitator, and another to take notes. Other roles may include a timekeeper, a tech support person, and someone to prepare the meeting space beforehand.
- Set an inclusive tone for the meeting. Speak clearly, slowly, and in plain language, avoiding jargon and acronyms. Acknowledge power dynamics, and establish safety for the voices of less assertive members. When you are presenting slides, read text and describe images for those joining by phone or with vision impairments.
- Encourage interactive participation. From the start, you want your members to be active participants. Pause often for questions, and invite members to share feedback. Use discussion questions, small groups, and breakout activities to encourage engagement.
- Actively listen and maintain neutrality in response to feedback. The facilitator should be prepared to listen carefully to members sharing feedback. The notetaker should clearly record feedback for incorporation into the coalition process.
Step 5: Follow Up and Next Steps
Taking time to follow up after the kick-off will help you keep your coalition engaged as you prepare for Act Four.
- Send a follow-up survey. Include questions to gauge commitment, determine capacity, solicit feedback, and prepare for the work of Act Four.
- Make sure coalition members feel appreciated and heard. If you receive specific feedback, either during the meeting or in the survey, respond to the member directly.
- Notice who did not attend the meeting and discern why they were absent. Also ask the question, who else needs to be invited to the next meeting.
- Send a calendar invite for the next meeting date. At the next meeting, your Development Team will brief the coalition on the contents of each of your eight Research Reports. Remind your members when and where the next meeting will be and what will be expected of them. Send a draft agenda and preparatory materials, including the Research Reports.