Apply to the Shared Housing and Resource Exchange (SHARE) Program

Why Share a Home?
Some people like the idea of having another person around the house. Others are looking for an affordable place to live or a way to supplement their income in order to meet household expenses. In some cases, it enables the older adult to remain in their home and community.
Homesharing offers the homeowner:
- Income to help with expenses
- A responsible tenant
Homesharing offers the home seeker:
- A private bedroom with agreed upon, shared common spaces
- Affordable rent
Homesharing may offer participants help with household tasks or other agreed upon services. It may also offer the home seeker reduced rent in exchange for services.
How does SHARE Work?
A homeowner and home seeker meet separately with the SHARE Housing Counselor to discuss needs and preferences, complete the application, and provide references.
The SHARE Housing Counselor will:
- Conduct reference and background checks
- Identify potential home share matches
- Introduce the homeowners and home seekers
- Coordinate the written homesharing agreement
- Oversee trial living periods
- Provide ongoing support during the term of the agreement
- Connect the participants to other community resources.
Who is Eligible?
Older adults, persons with disabilities, veterans, working professionals, college students, individuals at-risk of homelessness, single-parents, or people simply wishing to share their lives and homes with others. SHARE participants must be at least 18 years of age and one of the individuals in the match must be over 60.
Allegheny County
Tina White
(412) 350-4254
DHS-AAAHouse@alleghenycounty.us
Bucks County
Kimberly Pattley
(267) 351-1855
c-kapattley@buckscounty.org
Carbon County
TBD
RA-PAAgingServices@pa.gov
Crawford County
Gwen Smith
Active Aging, Inc.
(814) 336-1792 Ext. 165
gsmith@activeaging.org
Lackawanna County
Kecia Snyder
Lackawanna SHARE Housing Counselor
(570) 963-6781 Ext. 1306
snyderke@lackawannacounty.org
Lehigh County
Annette Rodriguez
(610) 936-2082
annette@lvactivelife.org
Monroe County
Kelly Foley
(570) 832-0538
kfoley@pikepa.org
Montgomery County
Tim Barr
(484) 682-7804
tbarr@fsmontco.org
Northampton County
Alberto Martinez
(484) 894-2961
alberto@LVactivelife.org
Northumberland, Union-Snyder Counties
Todd Kiger
(570) 238-2868
todd.kiger@ncaging.org
Pike County
Heather Dodd
(570) 832-5133
hdodd@pikepa.org
Wayne County
TBD
RA-PAAgingServices@pa.gov
Available SHARE Homes
This is a current list of available SHARE homes. The list is updated each month.
- Penn Hills – Home host looking for sharer; single family home in quiet, clean residential neighborhood. One (furnished) bedroom (open to bring your own bedroom furniture), 1 shared bath. Owner has 2 cats, no additional pets allowed, no smoking, social drinking. Most errands, such as shopping, would require a car - not near any public transportation. Access to washer and dryer. Service exchanges to be determined upon application process.
- Penn Hills – Home host looking for sharer; colonial style- single family home in quiet, clean residential neighborhood. One (furnished) bedroom, second floor, private bath. No pets allowed, occasional social drinking only, no smoking, street and driveway parking. Most errands such as shopping center would require a car - 7-10 minute walk to public transportation. Access to washer and dryer. Service exchanges to be determined upon application process.
- Manchester - Home host looking for sharer, one bedroom, second floor, shared bath. No pets allowed, no drinking, no smoking, street parking, 1 minute from public transportation; approximately 15 minute walk to most Northshore amenities i.e. restaurants, baseball field etc.; Service exchanges to be determined upon application process.
For Allegheny County, please contact Tina White at (215) 303-4254 or DHS-AAAHouse@alleghenycounty.us if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: September 2025
Available Hosts:
- Bristol Township – Couple is seeking quiet female. Two-story home. Walking distance to bus stop, close to shopping. Second floor room, private half bath, shared shower and outdoor patio and yard, parking. No smoking, drinking or pets.
- Hilltown – Homeowner with two-story home in private over 55 community. Private bedroom, bathroom and sitting area.
- New Hope – Two-bedroom single floor home with patio and laundry room in retirement community. Seeking quiet female to provide light housekeeping, and occasional errands. No pets, drinking or smoking. Must have car, no access to public transportation.
- Bristol - Host has a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in a 55+ community. The sharer would have a bedroom furnished with a bed and a lamp as well as a private full bath. (This bathroom would be used if guests should come over. It has two entrances, one from the bedroom and one from the hallway. Both locking doors.) The condo has living room, dining area, kitchen, washer and dryer, and a balcony. The host is a nonsmoker and casual drinker. Ok with casual drinker and no smoking. Host has one cat and does not want any more pets. Host is looking for financial contribution as well as pet sitting as a service exchange. Home is about 20min walk from public transit and does have off street parking.
- Yardley - Two-bedroom ground floor condo with wheelchair ramp entry. AC, internet, and on-site laundry. Private bath and fenced in patio. Parking in front of unit. Host is seeking female any age, non-smoker, drinker, or vaping, but would consider a cat. Could use assistance with some household tasks.
For Bucks County, please contact Kimberly Pattley, (267) 351-1855 or c-kapattley@buckscounty.org if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: September 2025
Available Hosts:
- Lansford Area - Home host looking for sharer. One room available on second floor. There is a stair glide on stairs. Shared bathroom and common areas. Laundry on premises. Located in town, access to local amenities and public transportation. No pets. Home host looking for contribution of living.
For Carbon County, please email RA-PAAgingServices@pa.gov if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: September 2025
Available Hosts:
- Meadville - Home near Allegheny College, second floor bedroom and shared bathroom, laundry and Wi-Fi available. Host is looking for companionship and financial contribution. Prefers no smoking and no alcohol use. Host has 2 cats would consider another cat. Off street parking, within walking distance of bus stop.
- Meadville - Near Meadville Hospital, second floor bedroom and shared bathroom, laundry and Wi-Fi available. Host is interested in a financial contribution. Prefers no pets, no smoking and no alcohol use. Off street parking and within walking distance of a bus stop.
- Cochranton Area - Host has a basement living area available, living room, bedroom, kitchen, bath, fully furnished. Prefers no pets, no smoking, responsible alcohol use. There are 13 outdoor steps to the area. Beautiful rural setting, off street parking, a car is a must have.
- Conneaut Lake – Host is looking for someone to share a vacation home, host visits for 6 months of the year. Host would prefer no pets, no smoking, responsible alcohol use. Sharer would need own furnishings, second floor bedroom and shared bathroom. Within walking distance of downtown Conneaut Lake, off street parking.
- Saegertown – Host would consider an outdoor smoker, has a cat, furnished room second floor, and bonus room equipped as a small kitchenette, shared bath. Within walking distance of a bus stop, grocery shopping, off street parking.
- Linesville Area – Host has a large two story farmhouse. Loft bedroom off the kitchen 15 steps/shared bathroom. No smoking or alcohol use, Sharer must love cats and dogs and be willing to live in a remote location, must have a car.
- Springboro – Host resides in a cape cod, with second floor bedroom, shared first floor bath, Wi-Fi available, no smoking, no drinking, Host has a small dog. Due to location a car is a must, (one mile out of Springboro). Host willing to negotiate financial contribution with a resource exchange for assistance with outdoor chores.
- Saegertown Area – Host and spouse looking for someone to assist with cooking and dishwashing. Rural setting with a second floor unfurnished bedroom, shared first floor bathroom. Prefers no smoking, no drinking, no pets. Host has two cats. Car is a must have, off street parking.
- Saegertown Area – Host is looking for someone interested in helping around the house and possible lawn care, willing to negotiate resource exchange/financial contribution. Host has two large dogs that are well trained, no additional pets. Prefers no smoking, or drug use, responsible alcohol use. Off-street parking, a car is needed due to location.
- Vernon Area – Host is interested in negotiating a financial contribution/service exchange of cooking, cleaning, and laundry. Ranch home with a furnished room and private bath. Prefers no pets, is ok with smoking and responsible alcohol use. Beautiful setting, a car is a must, garage parking is available.
For Crawford County, please contact Gwen Smith at (814) 336-1792 Ext. 165 or gsmith@activeaging.org if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: September 2025
Available Hosts:
- Scranton – Home host looking for sharer. Two-story home with one bedroom on the second floor. Shared bathroom with two bedrooms currently occupied. Home host allows small pets. Home host allows smoking off the property. Street parking is available. Home is located near a hospital and grocery store and near a bus route. Host is looking for someone to help with light housekeeping, personal care and a contribution to living expenses.
- Clarks Summit - Home host is looking for a sharer who can contribute to monthly expenses and provide light housekeeping and meal prep. home host can provide a ground floor private bedroom with a private bath. Home host asks the sharer does not have animals and does not smoke. Home host is tolerant of some alcohol use but not tolerant to abuse. Seeker would need transportation as the property is not within walking distance of services.
- Throop - Home host is seeking a neat, organized sharer without pets. Private room with shared bath in ranch style home. Seeker would need transportation as property is in a neighborhood not within walking distance to services. Home host is seeking shared housing expenses as well as assistance with yard work and housekeeping. Smoking outside is tolerated as well as moderate alcohol use, pets are not allowed.
- Jefferson Township - Home host is looking for a sharer who can contribute to household expenses. Home is a ranch with a finished basement on a few acres in the country. Host is offering a private bedroom on the first floor or a private bedroom suite with private bathroom in the finished basement. Host is active and has two dogs. Host would love someone who loves to cook and has their own transportation, this home is not on a bus route and is not within walking distance to any stores, hospitals or pharmacy.
For Lackawanna County, please contact Kecia Snyder at (570) 840-3233 or snyderke@lackawannacounty.org if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: September 2025
Available Hosts:
- Allentown – Home host seeks a non-smoking female home sharer that is working full-time or attends college. First floor room with separate entrance and bathroom. Home host does have a dog and prefers no other pets. Home host prefers a nonsmoker, nondrinker and is looking for contribution toward living expenses.
- Allentown – Home host seeking a non-smoker/non-drinker home sharer. First floor room with separate entrance, living room and half bath. Shared second floor full bathroom and kitchen. Looking for contribution toward living expenses.
- Allentown – Home host seeking a female home sharer. Home host has two dogs and does not want any other pets in home. First floor bedroom and shared bathroom. Home host prefers a nonsmoker, nondrinker and is looking for contribution toward living expenses and resources.
- Allentown – Home host seeking a non-smoking home sharer that works full time. Second floor furnished room with private bath. No pets and on-street parking. Home host is looking for contribution toward living expenses.
- New Tripoli – Home host seeking a home sharer that has experience helping on farmland. Home host requires someone that can help with cutting grass with a tractor and also knows how to help with horses. Furnished room on ground floor, shared bathroom and private parking. Nondrinker, outdoor smoking only. Home host looking for contribution toward living expenses and resources.
- Slatington – Home host seeks home seeker to share a 2nd floor furnished room with private/shared bathroom and private parking. Home host has a small dog and would consider a small dog that is well trained. Nondrinker/ nonsmoker and person with a great sense of humor. Home host is looking for contribution toward living expenses.
Please contact Annette Rodriguez at (610) 936-2082 or annette@lvactivelife.org if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: September 2025
Available Hosts:
- Pocono Summit – Home host is looking for sharer. No smoking, no drinking, must be able to climb stairs. Bedroom, private bath, sitting area. Must have vehicle. Contribution to household expenses as well as companionship required. Must be able to spend nights at home.
- Cresco Area - Home host is looking for sharer. No smoking, no drinking, dog would be appreciated. One-bedroom, private bath. Must have their own vehicle. Housekeeping, gardening, companionship and small contribution to household expenses required.
- Bartonsville Area – Home host is looking for sharer. No smoking, no drinking, One bedroom, private bath. Must have their own vehicle. Companionship and contribution to household expenses required.
For Monroe County, please contact Kelly Foley at (570) 832-0538 or kfoley@pikepa.org if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: September 2025
Available Hosts:
- Norristown – Private bathroom, interested in financial contribution, No pets, must love animals.
- Bridgeport - Home host has a shared bathroom located on the second level of the townhouse. No pets permitted in the home. Interested in contribution to living expenses.
- Norristown - Home host has one bedroom available on the second floor with a shared bathroom. No pets. Interested in financial contribution.
- Pottstown - Home host has a shared bathroom and a loft bedroom. Bedroom is located on the second floor. No pets, the host has two cats and a bird. Non-smoker only. Interested in contribution to living expenses.
- Narberth - Home host has a bedroom available on the second floor with a private bath. Interested in financial contribution. No pets.
- Schwenksville - Home host seeks sharer. The bedroom is located on the second floor, private bathroom, seeking financial contributions and help around the house. No pets.
Please contact Tim Barr, (484) 682-7804 or TBarr@fsmontco.org if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: September 2025
Available Hosts:
- Bethlehem Area - Home host seeking sharer. Seeking financial compensation and services for either bedroom or basement if seeker wants to renovate. Dog friendly. No smokers.
- Easton Area - Home host seeking sharer for financial compensation. No smokers or drinkers, no pets. Must be independent.
- Bethlehem Area - Home host seeking sharer for second floor bedroom for financial compensation plus services. No smoking or pets.
- Tatamy Area - Home host seeking sharers for first floor bedroom for financial compensation plus services. Free parking available. No pets.
- Easton Area - Home host seeking sharer for financial compensation. Second floor bedroom, parking on the street.
- Bethlehem Area - Home host seeking sharer for financial compensation. 2nd floor bedroom in condo. No pets, no smokers.
- Easton Area – Apartment renter seeking sharer for financial compensation. Single floor, street parking. No smoking or pets.
- Easton Area - Home host seeking sharer for financial compensation. No pets or smokers. 1st floor bedroom. Parking on driveway.
- Bethlehem Area - Home host seeking sharer for financial compensation plus services. Must be independent. No pets, no smoking.
- Northampton Area - Home host seeking sharer for financial compensation. No smoking or pets. Parking on the street.
- Bethlehem Area – Host looking for seeker for financial compensation. 1st floor bedroom. Parking available. Looking to start sharing in September 2025. No pets or smokers.
Please contact Alberto Martinez at (484) 894-2961 or alberto@LVactivelife.org if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: September 2025
Available Hosts:
- Sunbury - Second floor bedroom is available to home seeker in exchange for contribution to living expenses and assistance with household chores. Home host searching for a home seeker to aid with household task. Home host having difficulties in household completion and become tired when completing household task. Negotiable contribution to living expenses if home seeker can assist in completing household task. Home host accepting small animals would allow moderate drinking and smoking outside. Can assist home seeker with transportation needs, and meal preparation.
- Sunbury - Second floor bedroom available to home seeker in exchange for a contribution to living expenses and completion of common household chores. Home host looking for a home seeker who be able to provide transportation to various appointments and outings and engage in mutually satisfying activities on a frequent basis. Moderate consumption of alcohol and smoking permitted outside. No pets.
- Shamokin - Host inviting a home seeker into three-story home. Room is fully furnished. Home host requesting contribution to living expenses and assistance with everyday household chores. Home does have a handicap stair glide that can be used by a home seeker in need. Smoking permittable outside, and moderated consumption of alcohol acceptable. Would provide transportation on a as need basis.
For Northumberland and Union/Snyder Counties, please contact Todd Kiger at (570) 495-2372 or todd.kiger@ncaging.org if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: September 2025
Available Hosts:
- Milford (Woodlands) - Male host. Sharer must be 60 years or older. Smoking, alcohol, and pets prohibited.
- Bushkill (Pocono Mtn Lake Est) - Female host. Host has three dogs. Possible dog or cat permitted. Alcohol and smoking prohibited. Host has two bedrooms available. Bedroom upstairs on main floor. Bedroom downstairs more private with separate bathroom.
- Milford (Shohola) - Male host. Small pet negotiable. Smoking and Alcohol use Prohibited. Home entrance up set up stairs.
- Matamoras - Male host. Medium size and large upstairs rooms available with bathroom. Smoking and pets prohibited. Separate entrance for sharers.
- Milford - Female host. Furnished bedroom. Pet friendly home. Smoking and alcohol use prohibited.
- Milford (Mast Hope/Lacawaxen) - Female host. Upstairs furnished bedroom available with separate bathroom. Pets prohibited. Outdoor smoking permitted.
For Pike County, please contact Heather Dodd at hdodd@pikepa.org or (570) 832-5133 if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: September 2025
Available Hosts:
- Selinsgrove - Home host seeking home seeker for significant resources exchange. Home host demonstrating age-related difficulties, which has made completing larger task more of challenge. Home host looking to increase companionship in the home and engage in mutually satisfying activities. Home sharer would need to be able to operate a lawn mower. Contribution to living expenses negotiable on the ability of home sharer to complete resources exchange requested by home host. Second floor bedroom is available and would need to be furnished. Outdoor smoking and moderate consumption of alcohol acceptable. Home located in rural area with plenty of outside space to enjoy on warm sunny days.
- Beavertown - Home host welcomes a home seeker into a fully handicapped accessible one floor apartment in the countryside of Beavertown, PA. Home host wanting to help a suitable home seeker in need of housing and significant companionship in the home setting and engagement in mutually satisfying activities. Fully furnished first floor bedroom available. Home seeker would have own private bathroom. No smokers and casual consumption of alcohol acceptable. Contribution to living expenses negotiable.
For Northumberland and Union/Snyder Counties, please contact Todd Kiger at (570) 495-2372 or todd.kiger@ncaging.org if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: September 2025
Available Hosts:
- West Milton – Home host seeking home seeker for in-home support and transportation to medical appointments. Home host works full-time from home. Home host suffered an unfortunate medical event, which has caused blindness in peripheral vision. Seeking home seeker that can assist with everyday living tasks. Must have valid driver’s license and be able to assist with transportation needs. No smokers, moderate consumption of alcohol acceptable. Would have furnished room with cable TV and all the amenities of the common areas would be available to home seeker.
- Millmont - Home host searching for home seeker with an active lifestyle. Home host lives in the countryside of Millmont, PA. Ranch-style home nestled next to a creek with scenic country scenery. Wanting companionship and engage in mutually satisfying activities. Contribution to living expense negotiable. Second floor bedroom available. Smoking and alcohol consumption are allowable. No Pets.
For Northumberland and Union/Snyder Counties, please contact Todd Kiger at (570) 495-2372 or todd.kiger@ncaging.org if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: September 2025
·Available Hosts:
- Moscow – Outdoor smoker, alcohol and cat permitted. Host has a pet cat. Sharer will have their own bathroom.
- Hawley – Host’s home is near the historic downtown area and the river. Sharer will have a private bedroom and shared bathroom. Contribution to living expenses required. Host has an indoor cat. No smoking, limited alcohol.
- Honesdale – Host has a lovely Victorian home, close to library, hospital, and local businesses. No pets or smoking; alcohol permitted. Sharer will have private living quarters on the third floor, including bedroom and bathroom. Financial contribution for household expenses required.
- Waymart – Host has scenic rural home. Outdoor smoking and alcohol permitted. Handicapped accessible. Dog prohibited, but host has a service dog.
For Wayne County, please contact RA-PAAgingServices@pa.gov if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: September 2025