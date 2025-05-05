Help Manage Health Conditions
Older adults often live with chronic conditions acquired during their lifetime. Every condition has its own symptoms, management steps, and treatment needs. Learn about the most common chronic illnesses to support the needs of your care recipient. Ask their healthcare providers for more details and instructions on managing their conditions. The National Institute on Aging offers health information based on expert research. Explore Health Topics A-Z for more information. It is important to encourage lifestyle and habit changes to prevent the onset and advancement of chronic conditions.
Alzheimer's disease is an irreversible, progressive brain disease that affects an estimated 6.5 million Americans aged 65 and older. While it is a type of dementia, it is not the only form of brain disease. While dementia mostly affects older adults, it is not a part of normal aging.
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a disease that restricts airflow to the lungs and causes breathing problems. COPD is a leading cause of death in the U.S., particularly among older adults, and typically manifests as chronic bronchitis or emphysema. COPD is also a leading cause of disability in the U.S. and symptoms often get worse over time, making it difficult for individuals with COPD to engage in daily activities, like cooking or climbing the stairs.
Cancer is a disease in which some of the body’s cells grow uncontrollably and spread to other parts of the body. A cancer that has spread from the place where it first formed to another place in the body is called metastatic cancer. There are more than 100 types of cancer. Types of cancer are usually named for the organs or tissues where the cancers form. For example, lung cancer starts in the lung, and brain cancer starts in the brain. Cancers also may be described by the type of cell that formed them, such as an epithelial cell or a squamous cell.
- National Cancer Institute: Types of cancers
- AARP: Navigate cancer caregiving
- American Cancer Society: Caregiver Resource Guide
Diabetes is a serious disease that affects many older adults. Diabetes occurs when a person’s blood glucose, also called blood sugar, is too high. The good news is that you can take steps to delay the onset or prevent type 2 diabetes, which is the most common form to develop in older adults. If the person you are caring for has diabetes, there are ways to manage the condition and help prevent diabetes-related health problems.
Older adults are much more likely than younger people to develop heart disease and other heart-related problems. But there are steps you can take to help keep your heart healthy. Learn about heart failure, heart attacks, and coronary heart disease, and get tips for heart health.
Chronic Kidney Disease is a serious condition that affects many older adults. Kidney disease occurs when the kidneys are damaged and can no longer filter waste and excess fluid from the blood as they should. The good news is that you can take steps to slow the progression of kidney disease and reduce the risk of complications. If the person you are caring for has kidney disease, a healthy lifestyle can help. Regular check-ups and following their healthcare provider’s advice are also important. These steps can support kidney function and overall well-being.
Everyone needs social connections to survive and thrive. But as people age, they often find themselves spending more time alone. If the person you are caring for is socially isolated, feeling lonely, or even depressed, it can put their physical and mental health at risk.
Malnutrition happens when someone doesn’t get the nutrients their body needs to stay healthy. This can happen if a person eats too little or eats too much of the wrong foods. Older adults are more likely to have malnutrition, especially if they have dementia, dental problems, a poor appetite, or trouble getting healthy food.
There are many reasons malnutrition can happen, like difficulty chewing, side effects from medicine, depression, memory problems, or not being able to shop or cook. Signs of malnutrition include feeling weak or tired, losing weight without trying, getting sick often, or having dental issues. Malnutrition can make it harder for older adults to heal or recover. Dietitians can help by improving nutrition and overall health.
Mental illness is a serious health concern that can affect anyone. Conditions like obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia affect thoughts, feelings, and everyday activities. With the right treatment – like therapy, medication, and support – people can manage symptoms. This can help them improve their lives. If someone you care about has a mental illness, learning about it can help. Encourage them to seek help. This can make a big difference in their well-being.
The risk of falling increases with age. Falls can often cause fractures, hospitalization, and disability. Read the articles below to learn about fall-related problems and how to help prevent future falls.
Older adults can register for Healthy Steps for Older Adults - a fall prevention workshop and Healthy Steps in Motion - a strength, balance and exercise program for older adults.
Organ donation is the act of taking healthy organs and tissues from one person and giving them to someone else. Vital organs, such as heart, lungs, or kidneys, as well as bone marrow and stem cells, can be transplanted. Individuals may have significant health needs following the transplant, including medication regimens and doctor’s office visits.
Parkinson’s disease is a brain disorder. It leads to uncontrolled movements like shaking and stiffness. People may also have trouble with balance and coordination. Although most people with Parkinson’s first develop the disease after age 60, about 5% to 10% experience onset before the age of 50. Symptoms usually begin gradually and worsen over time. As the disease gets worse, people might struggle with walking and talking. They may also face mental and behavioral changes, sleep issues, depression, memory problems, and fatigue. There is no cure for Parkinson’s disease. However, medicines, surgery, a healthy diet, exercise, and other therapies can help ease some symptoms.
Substance Use Disorder (SUD) happens when someone keeps using alcohol or drugs even though it causes problems in their life. It can affect their health, relationships, and ability to do everyday things. Common substances include alcohol, pain pills (opioids), and marijuana. SUD can be mild or more serious, like addiction. SUD is treatable and help is available for both the person and their family.
Older adults may experience changes in their vision. They may have low vision which cannot be fixed with glasses, contact lenses, medication, or surgery. Some may lose their ability to see up close or have trouble distinguishing colors. Others may have challenges adjusting to changes in light. Here are some common eye diseases and conditions among older adults:
- Age-related macular degeneration
- Diabetic retinopathy
- Cataracts
- Glaucoma
- Dry eye
Source: National Institutes on Aging, National Institutes of Health