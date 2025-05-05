Malnutrition happens when someone doesn’t get the nutrients their body needs to stay healthy. This can happen if a person eats too little or eats too much of the wrong foods. Older adults are more likely to have malnutrition, especially if they have dementia, dental problems, a poor appetite, or trouble getting healthy food.

There are many reasons malnutrition can happen, like difficulty chewing, side effects from medicine, depression, memory problems, or not being able to shop or cook. Signs of malnutrition include feeling weak or tired, losing weight without trying, getting sick often, or having dental issues. Malnutrition can make it harder for older adults to heal or recover. Dietitians can help by improving nutrition and overall health.