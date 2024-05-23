Whether you are a student, an educator, a first-time jobseeker, a parent or a person considering a career change, you will find that the Pennsylvania Career Guide is a valuable resource as you make those all-important career decisions.

We are proud to release the 27th edition of our Pennsylvania Career Guide. Examples of the useful information that are found in this guide include career outlook highlights, an interest assessment tool, tips for marketing yourself, sources of financial aid, and contact information for many Commonwealth services, including PA CareerLink® locations and select state agencies.

Stay tuned to find out how to obtain printed copies when they become available later this summer.