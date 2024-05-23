Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Workers' Compensation Forms

    The workers' compensation community is encouraged to eliminate paper and mailing delays, while adding additional hours to the workday through filing paperwork and managing claims online through WCAIS.

    LIBC Forms

    Welcome to the department's Workers' Compensation LIBC Forms. The form hyperlinks are designed to provide a resource, but not supersede any statuary or regulatory requirements relating to form filing. When a copy of a form is required by law, to be provided to another party, a true and correct copy of such information must be provided to that party consistent with the act, regulations and/or any applicable department-issued policy statement or written guidance.

    The workers' compensation forms are for your immediate use. However, the Bureau of Workers' Compensation and the Workers' Compensation Office of Adjudication require their use on the effective/revision dates noted. Previous versions of these forms submitted after the revision date will not be accepted and will be returned to the filing party.

    Bureau of Workers' Compensation Forms
    Workers' Compensation Office of Adjudication Forms
    Workers' Compensation Appeal Board Forms

    WC Claims Forms

    Detailed filing instructions may be found under Claims Information.

    Answers to Petitions

    We encourage you to submit answers to petitions through WCAIS. You may also submit them directly to the workers' compensation judge assigned to the case.