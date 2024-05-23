Welcome to the department's Workers' Compensation LIBC Forms. The form hyperlinks are designed to provide a resource, but not supersede any statuary or regulatory requirements relating to form filing. When a copy of a form is required by law, to be provided to another party, a true and correct copy of such information must be provided to that party consistent with the act, regulations and/or any applicable department-issued policy statement or written guidance.

The workers' compensation forms are for your immediate use. However, the Bureau of Workers' Compensation and the Workers' Compensation Office of Adjudication require their use on the effective/revision dates noted. Previous versions of these forms submitted after the revision date will not be accepted and will be returned to the filing party.

Bureau of Workers' Compensation Forms

Workers' Compensation Office of Adjudication Forms

Workers' Compensation Appeal Board Forms