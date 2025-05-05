Ledger A - Methods available for Bureau Notification

1) Upload in the WCAIS system by logging in and attaching a document to the claim.

2) Claim Administrators and Attorneys may log in to WCAIS on the Actions tab to generate an LIBC-494C to submit the form and attach it to the claim in WCAIS.

3) WCAIS Screen completion, stakeholders can complete the online version of the form in WCAIS and submit the form using the WCAIS system process.

4) An EDI transaction will be acceptable as bureau notification and no form will need to be sent to the bureau. Adjusters should refer to the PA Implementation Guide for information on which forms this applies.

5) Hard copy form can be mailed to the Bureau.

6) Form submitted with the electronic filing of the Self-Insurance Application.

7) Submission of an accepted EDI transaction to complete the LIBC-495, LIBC-496, LIBC-501 & LIBC-502.