Fraud & Identity Theft FAQs​

Please visit our Report Fraud page to:

​To report someone who has filed for UC benefits using your personal information such as your name, Social Security Number, and date of birth without your knowledge or consent.



To report individuals collecting Pennsylvania UC benefits illegally, including persons who are working and not reporting their wages for PA UC benefit purposes; or persons who cannot work due to an illness, disability, or incarceration.



Call our PA Fraud Hotline at 1-800-692-7469



If you are a victim of identity theft, please visit the Federal Trade Commission website to learn how to start a recovery plan.



If you are concerned that your personal information has been stolen and want to protect your identity when filing a federal tax return, you can request an Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN) from the IRS.



Place a fraud alert on your credit reports and review your credit reports periodically to ensure no new fraudulent activity has occurred.



Close the accounts that you know or believe have been tampered with or opened fraudulently.





Request your free credit reports and review them for other fraudulent activities.



An Identity Protection PIN is a six-digit number that prevents someone else from filing a tax return using a taxpayer's Social Security number. The IP PIN is known only to the taxpayer and the IRS, and this step helps the IRS verify the taxpayer's identity when they file their electronic or paper tax return.

Anyone who receives a paper check in the mail and did not file for unemployment benefits in Pennsylvania should not cash the checks. Cashing the checks knowing that you have not applied for any UC program may be deemed fraud and repayment will be required. Individuals should write "void" on the check and return it to:

Pennsylvania Treasury Department

651 Boas Street

Room 400 L&I Building

Harrisburg, PA 17120

Anyone who receives a direct deposit and did not file for unemployment benefits in Pennsylvania should not use the funds. Using the funds knowing that you have not applied for any UC program may be deemed fraud and repayment will be required. The funds should be returned to:

Pennsylvania Treasury Department

651 Boas Street

Room 501 L&I Building

Harrisburg, PA 17120

Payments must be made by personal check, cashier's check, certified check, or money order to the "PA UC Fund". Please include a brief signed statement with the reason you are sending in the payment and include your printed name, address, last four of your social security number, phone number, and email address.

If you receive a debit card (Money Network) by error, do not activate the card. Please return the card by mail to the address below:



Pennsylvania Treasury Department

651 Boas Street

Room 400 L&I Building

Harrisburg, PA 17120

If you are a victim of identity theft that has resulted in someone unlawfully applying for benefits using your information, you will still be able to apply for unemployment benefits if necessary.