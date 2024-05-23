How to Obtain a Policy

As part of the underwriting process SWIF will estimate at the application stage the total premium due for the expected policy term. As part of the initial review process SWIF will be looking at job classifications, payroll estimates and the employment status of subcontractors or independent contractors. The premium will not be finally determined until the policy period is over and an audit is conducted. Pursuant to our policy contract, this review or audit must take place within three years of the policy period ending. At this point the information gathered at the time of application will be reviewed and analyzed. This process will include a review of the actual payroll as well as the job classifications of your employees and the employment status of any subcontractors or independent contractors you may use. Once this review is completed, a final audit billing will be determined and processed. You should be aware that you may owe SWIF additional premium based on the audit process.