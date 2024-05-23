How to Obtain a Policy

Right to Audit Policy up to Three Years after the Policy Period Ends
As part of the underwriting process SWIF will estimate at the application stage the total premium due for the expected policy term. As part of the initial review process SWIF will be looking at job classifications, payroll estimates and the employment status of subcontractors or independent contractors. The premium will not be finally determined until the policy period is over and an audit is conducted. Pursuant to our policy contract, this review or audit must take place within three years of the policy period ending. At this point the information gathered at the time of application will be reviewed and analyzed. This process will include a review of the actual payroll as well as the job classifications of your employees and the employment status of any subcontractors or independent contractors you may use. Once this review is completed, a final audit billing will be determined and processed. You should be aware that you may owe SWIF additional premium based on the audit process.
Read the Following SWIF Payment Terms Carefully
- All policies less than $2,000 - TOTAL PAYMENT REQUIRED.
- All policies $2,000 to $10,000 - 25% OF TOTAL PREMIUM, OR MINIMUM PREMIUM, WHICHEVER IS GREATER, with the remaining balance due in four (4) equal installments.
- All policies over $10,000 - 25% OF TOTAL PREMIUM, OR MINIMUM PREMIUM, WHICHEVER IS GREATER, with the remaining balance due in ten (10) equal installments.
Contact Information
State Workers' Insurance Fund
100 Lackawanna Avenue
P.O. Box 5100
Scranton, PA 18505-5100
Phone: (570) 963-4635
Fax: (570) 963-3079
Make premium payable to State Workers' Insurance Fund. Send the completed Application form and premium to:
Application for Workers' Compensation Coverage form (SWIF-429)
Instructions for completing a SWIF application and estimating premium for Workers' Compensation Insurance
Independent Contractor Questionnaire (SWIF-831)
Trucking Questionnaire (SWIF-832 - Independent Operator Questionnaire)
Notice to SWIF Policyholders Concerning the Purchase of this Workers' Compensation Coverage
Alternative Employer Endorsement Worksheet
Application for Executive Officer Exception (LIBC-509)
Executive Officer's Declaration (LIBC-513)
Confidential Request for Information (ERM-14)
Coal Mine Compensation Rating Bureau of Pennsylvania
Voluntary Election of Coverage (SWIF-51)
Request for Certificate of Insurance
Workers' Compensation Information Notice (SWIF-301)
Workers' Compensation Information (SWIF-302)