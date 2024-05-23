For Assistance Regarding an Application, Policy, or Claim
We'd be happy to help you with any questions regarding these issues. Contact our Customer Service department.
Filing a Claim for a New Injury?
Upon receiving information, or becoming aware of a work-related injury or disease, employers must call SWIF’s toll-free hotline at 1-888-388-7943.
Looking to Make Changes to an Existing Policy?
You can email SWIF at the following accounts for these issues:
For Certificates: RA-LI-SWIF-CERTS@PA.GOV
For Changes to Ownership: SWIFOWNERSHIP@PA.GOV
For Cancellations: SWIFCANCEL@PA.GOV
For Reinstatements: RA-LISWIFCOLLECT@PA.GOV
For Broker Changes, Address Changes, Etc.: SWIFCHANGES@PA.GOV
For Changes to Payroll, PCRB Mods & Merit Ratings, Alternate Employers: SWIFPAYROLL@PA.GOV
OR
FAX SWIF:
570-963-3079 or 570-941-2109
Overnight Mailing Address:
State Workers' Insurance Fund
100 Lackawanna Ave
P.O. Box 5100
Scranton, PA 18505-5100