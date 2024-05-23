Customer Service

You can email SWIF at the following accounts for these issues:



For Certificates: RA-LI-SWIF-CERTS@PA.GOV

For Changes to Ownership: SWIFOWNERSHIP@PA.GOV

For Cancellations: SWIFCANCEL@PA.GOV

For Reinstatements: RA-LISWIFCOLLECT@PA.GOV

For Broker Changes, Address Changes, Etc.: SWIFCHANGES@PA.GOV

For Changes to Payroll, PCRB Mods & Merit Ratings, Alternate Employers: SWIFPAYROLL@PA.GOV



OR



FAX SWIF:

570-963-3079 or 570-941-2109



Overnight Mailing Address:



State Workers' Insurance Fund

100 Lackawanna Ave

P.O. Box 5100

Scranton, PA 18505-5100