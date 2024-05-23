Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Customer Service

    There are many resources available for all of your SWIF-related topics

    For Assistance Regarding an Application, Policy, or Claim

    We'd be happy to help you with any questions regarding these issues. Contact our Customer Service department.

    Call SWIF Customer Service

    Filing a Claim for a New Injury?

    Upon receiving information, or becoming aware of a work-related injury or disease, employers must call SWIF’s toll-free hotline at 1-888-388-7943. 

    Call the SWIF hotline

    Looking to Make Changes to an Existing Policy?

    You can email SWIF at the following accounts for these issues:

    For Certificates: RA-LI-SWIF-CERTS@PA.GOV
    For Changes to Ownership: SWIFOWNERSHIP@PA.GOV
    For Cancellations: SWIFCANCEL@PA.GOV
    For Reinstatements: RA-LISWIFCOLLECT@PA.GOV
    For Broker Changes, Address Changes, Etc.: SWIFCHANGES@PA.GOV
    For Changes to Payroll, PCRB Mods & Merit Ratings, Alternate Employers: SWIFPAYROLL@PA.GOV

    OR

    FAX SWIF:
    570-963-3079 or 570-941-2109

    Overnight Mailing Address:

    State Workers' Insurance Fund
    100 Lackawanna Ave
    P.O. Box 5100
    Scranton, PA 18505-5100