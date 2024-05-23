The .gov means its official.

SIDES TPA and Large Employers

SIDES is an integrated computer-to-computer interface designed for employers and third-party administrators (TPAs) that typically deal with a large volume of unemployment compensation information requests. SIDES is especially helpful to those employers and TPAs that operate in multiple states.

SIDES provides a nationally standardized format in which employers and TPAs can receive and easily respond to unemployment compensation information requests, attach documentation when needed, and receive a date-stamped confirmation of receipt.

Employers and TPAs that use SIDES are able to better anticipate and supply the data needed for unemployment compensation information requests. In return, using SIDES:

reduces follow-up phone calls;

helps prevent payments to those who don't meet eligibility requirements;

eliminates unnecessary appeals; and

streamlines unemployment compensation response processes, which reduces paperwork while saving time and money.

Given the sensitive data exchanged, SIDES has multiple layers of security that require authentication certificates and encrypted records and files.

For more information about SIDES, please see the SIDES fact sheet. Large employers and third-party administrators may get additional information about SIDES visit: http://www.itsc.org/Pages/UISIDES.aspx

