Occupational and Industrial Safety

Asbestos Occupations
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (Department) regulate the abatement and disposal of asbestos containing material (ACM).Learn more about Asbestos Occupations
Bedding and Upholstery
The Bedding & Upholstery Law is enforced by the Bedding & Upholstery Section of the Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety and relates to consumer protection. The law requires manufacturers to use only new filling materials in bedding and upholstered furniture and register with the Bureau to sell those items in Pennsylvania. For secondhand and renovated items, they must be disinfected through a registered business.Learn more about Bedding and Upholstery
Boilers and Unfired Pressure Vessels
Pennsylvania’s Boiler and Unfired Pressure Vessel Law and its regulations require that the Department of Labor & Industry to approve the installation or moving of all boilers and unfired pressure vessels, periodically inspect these units, and issue credentials for all persons inspecting these units.Learn more about Boilers and Unfired Pressure Vessels
Building Division Fee Schedule
Access the building division fee schedule for UCC buildings. The standard and expediated fees for each service type are detailed.Click here for Building Division Fee Schedule
Elevators
All third party agencies that inspect elevators and other lifting devices for compliance with the requirements of the Uniform Construction Code (UCC) services must be certified by the Department.Learn more about Elevators
Flammable and Combustible Liquids
Under the Combustible and Flammable Liquids Act, the Department of Labor & Industry is responsible for approving the installation or relocation of tanks, pumps and dispensing devices associated with flammable and combustible liquids.Learn more about Flammable and Combustible Liquids
Lead Occupations
Here are the certifications and requirements you need to know if you work with lead.Learn more about Lead Occupations
Liquified Petroleum Gas
If you operate a LPG bulk plant, learn about registration, training programs, laws, and other important information.Learn more about Liquified Petroleum Gas
Stuffed Toys
The Stuffed Toy Law sets safety rules for stuffed toys in the state.Learn more about Stuffed Toys
TPA Buildings
All third party agencies that provide Uniform Construction Code (UCC) services must be certified by the Department. Find a comprehensive list of those agencies here.Learn more about TPA Buildings
Uniform Construction Code
Pennsylvania's statewide building code, generally known as the Uniform Construction Code (UCC), has to be followed by builders in the state.Learn more about Uniform Construction Code
PennSafe
The Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety/PennSafe Program in Pennsylvania is responsible for handling hazardous chemical reporting from facility owners/operators.Learn more about PennSafe
Building Plans Review
If you are planning a construction project, it is important to submit your building plans for labor and industry code enforcement review to ensure compliance with safety and construction codes. Learn about the process and requirements.Learn more
eDAP
eDAP allows applicants, third-party agencies, and internal L&I staff, to submit and work on all aspects of life safety equipment through this system, electronically.Learn more