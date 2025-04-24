McKeesport, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker today visited the Boys & Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania’s Teen Center in McKeesport to highlight the Shapiro Administration’s $2.4 million investment in L&I’s Schools-to-Work Program (STWP). The grants will support 12 innovative initiatives aimed at creating pathways to family-sustaining careers for high school students.

Secretary Walker joined a roundtable discussion with students, employers, and community partners focused on youth workforce development in Allegheny County and the surrounding region to learn more about how these grant dollars will be used in Western Pennsylvania.

Through this investment, Partner4Work received $250,000 to launch Cybersecure Pittsburgh—a new registered pre-apprenticeship program focused on high school juniors and seniors interested in technology careers. Developed in partnership with Urban Pathways Charter School, Phase 4 Learning Center, and the Boys & Girls Club, the program provides a centralized, “one-stop-shop” model that combines innovative classroom instruction with hands-on learning experiences and credentialing opportunities. Cybersecure Pittsburgh aims to equip students with the foundational skills and credentials needed to enter and thrive in the technology industry.

“The Boys & Girls Club of Western PA and Partner4Work are doing exactly the kind of work we need more of—meeting young people where they are and opening doors to real opportunity,” said Secretary Walker. “Cybersecure Pittsburgh is a model for how community partnerships can help students gain confidence, earn credentials, and step directly into high-growth careers. This is workforce development at its most impactful.”

During the visit, Secretary Walker toured the Boys & Girls Club Teen Center, participated in a stakeholder roundtable with local workforce and education leaders, and engaged in a discussion with participating youth to hear firsthand how these opportunities are empowering them to chart their own course.

“Cybersecure Pittsburgh is about making sure our young people don’t just dream about careers in tech—they’re prepared to step into them. We’re proud to work alongside schools and community partners to give students real-world skills, industry-recognized credentials, and the support they need to succeed in an ever-changing economy,” said Rob Cherry, CEO of Partner4Work.

"Governor Shapiro and Secretary Walker know that we need every young person to thrive in order to meet the workforce demands of our region,” said Christopher Watts, President & CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania. “Programs like Cybersecure Pittsburgh empower teens to develop skills and explore careers in high-demand and high-paying industries, so they can prepare to earn family-sustaining wages and contribute to the tech ecosystem that is so important to our region’s future.”

Since the start of his Administration, Governor Josh Shapiro has been focused on creating real opportunities for Pennsylvanians to obtain good-paying jobs. Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal builds on this commitment with bipartisan support for bold workforce investments, including:

$3.5 million in continued funding for the Schools-to-Work Program , helping students transition into high-demand careers;

in continued funding for the , helping students transition into high-demand careers; $5 million for the Nurse Shortage Assistance Program to recruit, train, and retain the next generation of nursing professionals;

for the to recruit, train, and retain the next generation of nursing professionals; $5 million in increased funding for the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) to help maintain personalized employment services for individuals with disabilities; and

in increased funding for the to help maintain personalized employment services for individuals with disabilities; and $10 million to expand apprenticeship programs, offering more earn-as-you-learn opportunities to build a skilled workforce.

Over his first two budgets, Governor Shapiro has increased funding for vo-tech, career and technical education (CTE), and apprenticeships by nearly $65 million—a 50 percent increase since the day he took office.

The STWP-funded projects, including Cybersecure Pittsburgh, are part of a broader effort to eliminate barriers to employment, provide industry-recognized credentials, and ensure that students across the Commonwealth are prepared for success in the modern workforce.

About the Schools-to-Work Program

L&I’s Schools-to-Work Program helps Pennsylvania students access meaningful career development opportunities—such as classroom training, job shadowing, workplace visits, and apprenticeships—designed to bridge the gap between high school and employment or post-secondary education.

About Partner4Work

Partner4Work is a nationally recognized workforce development organization serving Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, connecting job seekers with employers and managing over $30 million in workforce programs and initiatives. Learn more at www.partner4work.org.

