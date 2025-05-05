Insurance Carriers and Third-party Administrators
The PA BWC claim number is a number given by the bureau to a case and is different from your personal claim number. Use your claim number only where we ask for the "carrier's claim number" on forms. Please fill out forms accurately and in the space provided.
BWC Claims Management Division
As the central location for storing all workers' compensation claim forms in the state, this division has many roles. Some of these include:
When requesting non-public records in a workers’ compensation case, one of the following must be met in order for the bureau to honor the request:
- Bureau records indicate that the requester is a party to the case.
- The requesting attorney enters an appearance on behalf of a party when asking for the records.
- Request includes a signed and dated authorization release from the claimant (authorization release is valid if submitted within 60 days of date on form).
- Requester submits a subpoena.
Requests for copies of workers’ compensation records should be submitted online by registered WCAIS users. Click here to go to WCAIS to make your request.
If you are not a registered user of WCAIS, please contact the Helpline at 800-482-2383 to become a registered user. Also, you may fax your request to (717) 783-6365.
If you have a subpoena issued by anyone other than a PA Workers’ Compensation Judge, an original copy of the subpoena must be mailed to the bureau at:
Bureau of Workers’ Compensation
651 Boas Street, 8th Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17121-0750
Attention: Records Unit
To have records certified, simply note that in your request. And lastly, please remember to include the following information when requesting records: claimant’s name, social security number, injury date(s), and party representation.
The Records Request Dashboard is where you can request bureau records through WCAIS. More information on online requests can be found here.
Starting in September 2013, the bureau began using EDI Release 3 for claims. This switch meant that instead of using paper, certain forms were now submitted electronically. More information on EDI can be found here.
The Annual Claims Status Report (ACSR) updates WCAIS with your company's current claim information. It includes all open claims listed under your company as the insurer, but only those with no recent activity in the last four years.
Insurers are given a pre-ACSR list, which includes all eligible claims before the ACSR report. Getting this list helps you update your claims and keep them current in WCAIS. Contact the EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) Section to get your pre-ACSR list. Send emails to: RA-CMDEDI@pa.gov.
Tips on how to handle the updating of your claims' statuses through this process are available here.
Before WCAIS, offices used separate computer systems. Now with WCAIS, all these offices use one system together, making everything simpler and more efficient. The data quality team keeps the information in WCAIS accurate and organized.
Helpline staff answer questions from members of the workers' compensation community with regard to rights and duties under the PA Workers' Compensation Act. The section is also responsible for working with users who experience difficulty registering to use WCAIS.
Helpline hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Helpline voice telephone numbers:
toll free in Pennsylvania: 800-482-2383
local and outside Pennsylvania: 717-772-4447
Hearing impaired individuals, or those who have difficulty speaking, may contact the PA Department of Labor & Industry’s Bureau of Workers’ Compensation by dialing 7-1-1 and providing the relay service with the bureau’s phone number (717-772-4447).
-
WCAIS
-
EDI
-
PATHS
-
Claims Information
-
Fee Schedule
-
Compliance
-
Health & Safety Division
-
Publications
-
Workers' Compensation Forms
-
WC Insurance Search
-
Bureau Code Listings
-
Worker & Community Right to Know
-
Health Care Services Review
-
2025 Workers' Compensation Conference
-
Contact Information
-
2025 WCAB Hearing Dates
-
Panel Providers