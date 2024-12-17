ODHH provides three primary services, represented by the acronym AIR.



We ADVOCATE for people with hearing loss who are not receiving proper services from government or private agencies.

We distribute INFORMATION and answer questions on issues relevant to people with hearing loss.

We REFER people to appropriate organizations. ODHH is ready to serve as liaison, open doors, explain procedures and make referrals. No request is too small.

ODHH also provides administrative support to the Advisory Council for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing, also established by Act 1997-37.

Hearing aids & assistive technology: what you need to know



This guide answers the most common questions about hearing aids and assistive technology received by ODHH. It educates individuals about the process of obtaining hearing aids, informs individuals of possible funding options, and promotes the use of assistive technology to allow individuals to have a fulfilling and independent life.