ODHH provides three primary services, represented by the acronym AIR.
We ADVOCATE for people with hearing loss who are not receiving proper services from government or private agencies.
We distribute INFORMATION and answer questions on issues relevant to people with hearing loss.
- We REFER people to appropriate organizations. ODHH is ready to serve as liaison, open doors, explain procedures and make referrals. No request is too small.
ODHH also provides administrative support to the Advisory Council for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing, also established by Act 1997-37.
Hearing aids & assistive technology: what you need to know
This guide answers the most common questions about hearing aids and assistive technology received by ODHH. It educates individuals about the process of obtaining hearing aids, informs individuals of possible funding options, and promotes the use of assistive technology to allow individuals to have a fulfilling and independent life.
ODHH Proposed Regulations
Act 57
Under section 3(4) of the Sign Language Interpreter and Transliterator State Registration Act (act) (63 P.S. § 1725.3(4)), the Office for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (Office) within the Department of Labor and Industry (Department) is submitting this proposed rulemaking for the registration of sign language interpreters and transliterations.
For more information on Act 57, visit ODHH's Compliance, Laws, and Regulations page.
ODHH Resources & Services
ODHH offers printable documents on a variety of topics, such as ODHH, demographics, communication strategies, sign language interpreters, and hearing aids. The Printable Library is updated regularly however, if you cannot find what you are looking for, please contact ODHH.
Find an Interpreter
This database allows you to quickly identify sign language interpreters who meet the Pennsylvania registration requirements defined in Act 57.
There are 2 ways to best view the interpreters in the database:
- Select “Statewide” under COUNTIES COVERED to view the list of interpreters willing to work anywhere in the state.
- Select a specific county to narrow your search.
Then select the interpreter’s name to view profile.
The list can be printed for your files.
If you are experience difficulties or have questions regarding the database, please contact Dee Dee Keiser in our Harrisburg office.
Directory of Services & Resources
This directory has over 20 categories to allow you to quickly narrow your search by topic. Some categories include, captioning, sign language, and summer camps. If you would like to see your organization listed or need your existing listing updated, please utilize the available directory listing addition and change request form. Note: This directory contains an "interpreter referral agency" category, but does not list interpreters. To search for a registered interpreter, please visit our interpreter search database.