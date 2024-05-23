Boilers and Unfired Pressure Vessels

If the cast iron boiler will satisfy the code clearance requirements

The code requires a minimum of 30” of clearance in front, at rear, and on both sides, and 72” overhead. If your broiler meets these requirements, do the following:

Submit a fully completed copy of the INTENT TO INSTALL BOILER (LIBI-302) form for each unit to be installed.

Note: If the unit is a boiler that will be moved, you must also submit a copy of the PERMIT TO MOVE BOILER OR UNFIRED PRESSURE VESSEL (LIBI-301).

Submit payment via check or money order made payable to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Click here for fee schedule.

Note: If sending in intent forms for two boilers, the total payment fee is double the fee listed in the fee schedule. If you seek approval for three boilers in one boiler room, the fee will be three times the listed fee.

Mail these items to:

PA Department of Labor & Industry Boiler Division

651 Boas Street

Room 1606

Harrisburg, PA 17121

When approved, the Boiler Division will send a copy of the INTENT TO INSTALL BOILER form. It will give you permission to install the unit. The form will also indicate the inspector name and phone number to call for the hydrostatic test. (A commissioned insurance inspector may also perform the required inspection.)

At the time of the test, you must submit a completed CAST IRON BOILER INSTALLATION REPORT (LIBI-236) for each unit. We will conduct the hydrostatic test at 1½ times the Maximum Allowable Working Pressure for hot water boilers. For steam boilers, the pressure will be 45 psi.

Once the installation is inspected and approved, the boiler may be used. The Boiler Division will issue a Certificate of Operation when they get the inspector’s report. They will also mail an invoice for the annual certificate fee and the inspection fee.

A copy of this certificate must be placed in a visible location within the boiler room.

If the cast iron boiler will not satisfy the code clearance requirements

You need to follow the do the following if your boiler will not satisfy the code clearance requirements



Submit three sets of plans for the installation. Draw them on paper that is at least 18” x 24” in size and to a scale of at least ¼ “ = 1’. These should show the floor plan with all objects in the boiler room. We also need an elevated view showing the breaching and smoke pipe. This is needed when the minimum overhead clearance (72”) cannot be satisfied.

Submit payment via check or money order. Make it payable to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, for each boiler. Click here for fee schedule. Note: If sending in intent forms for two boilers, the total payment fee is double the fee listed in the fee schedule. If seeking approval of three (3) or more boilers in the same boiler room, the total payment will be triple the fee listed in the fee schedule.

Submit one copy of the BOILER VARIANCE REQUEST - INDUSTRIAL BOARD PETITION (LIBI-303).

Note: A separate request must be submitted for each boiler that requires a variance.

Submit payment via a separate check or money order. Make it payable to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for this Industrial Board request.Mail these items to:

PA Department of Labor & Industry Industrial Board

651 Boas Street

Room 1622

Harrisburg, PA 17121

The Industrial Board may grant the variance. If they do, the Boiler Division will send a "plan letter." This letter will approve the installation. It will include the Board's approval and two sets of plans. The plan approval letter will have the name and phone number of the Boiler Division inspector. You should call them to inspect the boiler installation. (A commissioned insurance inspector may also perform the required inspection.

The plan letter, Industrial Board variance and one set of plans must be kept permanently in an accessible location within the boiler room.

Once the installation is inspected and approved, the boiler may be used. The Boiler Division will issue a Certificate of Operation when it gets our inspector’s report. Then, it will mail an invoice for the annual certificate fee and the inspection fee. A copy of this certificate must be placed in a visible location within the boiler room.

