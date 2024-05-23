In Pennsylvania, the Boiler and Unfired Pressure Vessel Law mandates the Department of Labor & Industry to oversee several key areas.They must approve any installation or relocation of boilers and unfired pressure vessels, carry out routine inspections of these units, and certify individuals who inspect them.
The law's enforcement is managed by the Department’s Boiler Division staff or, alternatively, by commissioned insurance inspectors. This ensures the safety and regulatory compliance of these critical pieces of equipment.
Boiler division forms:
- Cast Iron Boiler Installation Report (LIBI-236) (PDF)
- Permit to Move Boiler or Unfired Pressure Vessel (LIBI-301) (PDF)
- Intent to Install Boiler (LIBI-302) (PDF)
- Boiler Variance Request - Industrial Board Petition (LIIB-303) (PDF)
- Unfired Pressure Vessel Variance Request - Industrial Board Petition (LIIB-305) (PDF)
- Water Heater Variance Request – Industrial Board Petition (LIIB-304) (PDF)
- Application to Take PA Boiler Inspector Commission Exam or Renew Commission (LIBI-304) (PDF)
- Boiler or Unfired Pressure Vessel Accident Report (LIBI-306) (PDF)
- Request for PA Special Number (LIBI-805) (PDF)
Important links:
Resources:
Boiler Law and Regulations
Boiler installations in a single-family residence (as long as a business is not located in the home). Or a boiler installed in apartment buildings with four (4) or fewer dwelling units.
Boiler installations in agricultural buildings used for farming operations. This doesn't include farm buildings where sales or where agricultural processing may occur.
Boilers or unfired pressure vessels owned and operated by the federal government.
Storage water heaters and instantaneous water heaters when none of the following limitations are exceeded:
A heat input of 200,000 BTU per hr.
A water temperature of 210° F.
A nominal water-containing capacity of 120 gallons.
Unfired pressure vessels used for the transportation of compressed gases, if constructed and operated in compliance with the specifications and regulations of the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Air tanks located on vehicles operating under other Commonwealth agencies’ rules and regulations, and used for carrying passengers or freight.
Air tanks installed on the right-of-way of railroads and used directly in the operation of switches and signals under federal or Commonwealth jurisdiction.
Unfired pressure vessels having an internal or external operating pressure not exceeding 15 psi, with no limitation on size, if equipped with approved safety devices.
Unfired pressure vessels that do not exceed the following volume and pressure limits ( this does not apply to liquefied petroleum gas containers):
5 cubic feet in volume and 250 psi design pressure.
3 cubic feet in volume and 350 psi design pressure
1 to 1 1/2 cubic feet in volume and 600 psi design pressure.
Unfired pressure vessels having an inside diameter not exceeding 6”, with no limitation on length or pressure of vessel.
Unfired pressure vessels with a nominal water-containing capacity of up to 120 gallons, containing water under pressure, including those containing air that is trapped in the system, the compression of which serves only as a cushion.
Filters and softeners with a nominal water-containing capacity of 120 gallons or less and pressures not exceeding 100 psi at ambient temperature.
Air conditioner heat exchangers (chillers) with a design pressure not exceeding 300 psi and a water temperature not exceeding 210° F.
Note: Work exempted from the Pennsylvania boiler law may be subject to the requirements of the Uniform Construction Code (UCC) --- check with the building code official having jurisdiction.
Water heaters that hold over 120 gallons or 200,000 btus need inspection. But, they do not need the forms or fees below.
If the potable water heater is constructed to ASME code and will satisfy the code clearance requirements, the unit may be installed without permission from the Boiler Division. Code clearance requirements include a minimum of 18'' in front, back, and on both sides. It needs 30'' of clearance if it is in front of a manhole cover.
To notify your local inspector and arrange an inspection of your potable water heater:
Email the boiler division at wross@pa.gov
Call the Boiler Division (717-214-4319).
What to do if the boiler will satisfy the code clearance requirements
The code clearance requirements are a minimum of 30" in front, at rear and on both sides, with 72" overhead. If your boiler meets these requirements, you need to:
Submit a fully completed copy of the INTENT TO INSTALL BOILER (LIBI-302) form for each unit to be installed.
Be sure to note the following: If the unit is a boiler that will be moved, you must also submit a copy of the PERMIT TO MOVE BOILER OR UNFIRED PRESSURE VESSEL (LIBI-301) form with the intent to install form. If the unit is new and was manufactured to the ASME code, you must include a copy of the Manufacturer’s Data Report with your submission.
Submit payment via check or money order made payable to: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Note: If sending in intent forms for two boilers, the total payment fee is double the fee listed in the fee schedule. If seeking approval of three boilers in the same boiler room, the total payment will be triple the fee listed in the schedule.
Mail these items to:
PA Department of Labor & Industry Boiler Division
651 Boas Street
Room 1606
Harrisburg, PA 17121
When approved, the Boiler Division will send the applicant a copy of the INTENT TO INSTALL BOILER form. It will tell you when the unit may be installed. The form will also show the state inspector's name and phone number.
You will call them for the final inspection. (A commissioned insurance inspector may also perform the required inspection.) After inspection and approval, the boiler may be turned on.
The Boiler Division will issue a Certificate of Operation. This happens after they get the inspector’s report. They will also send an invoice for the annual fee and inspection fee. A copy of this certificate must be placed in a visible location within the boiler room.
What to do if the boiler doesn't satisfy the code clearance requirements
You need to follow the do the following if your boiler will not satisfy the code clearance requirements
- Submit three sets of plans for the installation.
- Draw them on paper that is at least 18” x 24” in size and to a scale of at least ¼ “ = 1’.
- These should show the floor plan with all objects in the boiler room.
- We also need an elevated view showing the breaching and smoke pipe. This is needed when the minimum overhead clearance (72”) cannot be satisfied.
Submit payment via check or money order. Make it payable to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, for each boiler.
Note: If sending in intent forms for two boilers, the total payment fee is double the fee listed in the fee schedule. If seeking approval of three (3) or more boilers in the same boiler room, the total payment will be triple the fee listed in the fee schedule.
Submit one copy of the BOILER VARIANCE REQUEST - INDUSTRIAL BOARD PETITION (LIBI-303).
Note: A separate request must be submitted for each boiler that requires a variance.
Submit payment via a separate check or money order. Make it payable to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for this Industrial Board request.Mail these items to:
PA Department of Labor & Industry Industrial Board
651 Boas Street
Room 1622
Harrisburg, PA 17121
- The Industrial Board may grant the variance. If they do, the Boiler Division will send a "plan letter." This letter will approve the installation. It will include the Board's approval and two sets of plans. The plan approval letter will have the name and phone number of the Boiler Division inspector. You should call them to inspect the boiler installation. (A commissioned insurance inspector may also perform the required inspection.)
- The plan letter, Industrial Board variance and one set of plans must be kept permanently in an accessible location within the boiler room.
Once the installation is inspected and approved, the boiler may be used. The Boiler Division will issue a Certificate of Operation when it gets our inspector’s report. Then, it will mail an invoice for the annual certificate fee and the inspection fee. A copy of this certificate must be placed in a visible location within the boiler room.
If the cast iron boiler will satisfy the code clearance requirements
The code requires a minimum of 30” of clearance in front, at rear, and on both sides, and 72” overhead. If your broiler meets these requirements, do the following:
- Submit a fully completed copy of the INTENT TO INSTALL BOILER (LIBI-302) form for each unit to be installed.
Note: If the unit is a boiler that will be moved, you must also submit a copy of the PERMIT TO MOVE BOILER OR UNFIRED PRESSURE VESSEL (LIBI-301).
- Submit payment via check or money order made payable to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Note: If sending in intent forms for two boilers, the total payment fee is double the fee listed in the fee schedule. If you seek approval for three boilers in one boiler room, the fee will be three times the listed fee.
- Mail these items to:
PA Department of Labor & Industry Boiler Division
651 Boas Street
Room 1606
Harrisburg, PA 17121
When approved, the Boiler Division will send a copy of the INTENT TO INSTALL BOILER form. It will give you permission to install the unit. The form will also indicate the inspector name and phone number to call for the hydrostatic test. (A commissioned insurance inspector may also perform the required inspection.)
At the time of the test, you must submit a completed CAST IRON BOILER INSTALLATION REPORT (LIBI-236) for each unit. We will conduct the hydrostatic test at 1½ times the Maximum Allowable Working Pressure for hot water boilers. For steam boilers, the pressure will be 45 psi.
Once the installation is inspected and approved, the boiler may be used. The Boiler Division will issue a Certificate of Operation when they get the inspector’s report. They will also mail an invoice for the annual certificate fee and the inspection fee.
A copy of this certificate must be placed in a visible location within the boiler room.
If the cast iron boiler will not satisfy the code clearance requirements
You need to follow the do the following if your boiler will not satisfy the code clearance requirements
- Submit three sets of plans for the installation.
- Draw them on paper that is at least 18” x 24” in size and to a scale of at least ¼ “ = 1’.
- These should show the floor plan with all objects in the boiler room.
- We also need an elevated view showing the breaching and smoke pipe. This is needed when the minimum overhead clearance (72”) cannot be satisfied.
Submit payment via check or money order. Make it payable to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, for each boiler.
Note: If sending in intent forms for two boilers, the total payment fee is double the fee listed in the fee schedule. If seeking approval of three (3) or more boilers in the same boiler room, the total payment will be triple the fee listed in the fee schedule.
Submit one copy of the BOILER VARIANCE REQUEST - INDUSTRIAL BOARD PETITION (LIBI-303).
Note: A separate request must be submitted for each boiler that requires a variance.
Submit payment via a separate check or money order. Make it payable to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for this Industrial Board request.Mail these items to:
PA Department of Labor & Industry Industrial Board
651 Boas Street
Room 1622
Harrisburg, PA 17121
The Industrial Board may grant the variance. If they do, the Boiler Division will send a "plan letter." This letter will approve the installation. It will include the Board's approval and two sets of plans. The plan approval letter will have the name and phone number of the Boiler Division inspector. You should call them to inspect the boiler installation. (A commissioned insurance inspector may also perform the required inspection.
The plan letter, Industrial Board variance and one set of plans must be kept permanently in an accessible location within the boiler room.
Once the installation is inspected and approved, the boiler may be used. The Boiler Division will issue a Certificate of Operation when it gets our inspector’s report. Then, it will mail an invoice for the annual certificate fee and the inspection fee. A copy of this certificate must be placed in a visible location within the boiler room.
At the time of the test, you must submit a completed CAST IRON BOILER INSTALLATION REPORT (LIBI-236) for each unit. We will conduct the hydrostatic test at 1½ times the Maximum Allowable Working Pressure for hot water boilers. For steam boilers, the pressure will be 45 psi.
Once the installation is inspected and approved, the boiler may be used. The Boiler Division will issue a Certificate of Operation when they get the inspector’s report. They will also mail an invoice for the annual certificate fee and the inspection fee.
If the unfired pressure vessel meets ASME code and its clearance requirements:
It can be installed without permission from the Boiler Division. The code clearance requirements are a minimum of 18” in front, at rear and on both sides, and 30” in front of manhole cover.
The unit must be inspected and approved. This happens after the vessel is installed and before it is used. If your insurers have a commissioned inspector, call them to arrange the inspection.
If your insurance carrier does not have an inspector, you must work with the Boiler Division. You can email, call, or fax them to request an inspection. If you fax in a request, please include a phone number we can reach you at during business hours.
- Email at wross@pa.gov
- Call 717-214-4319
- Fax 717-705-7262
Once the inspection has been passed, the unfired pressure vessel may be used.
The Boiler Division will issue a Certificate of Operation. They will do this when they get our inspector’s report. They will mail an invoice for the annual certificate fee and the inspection fee.
A copy of this certificate must be placed in a visible location within the boiler room.
If the unfired pressure vessel will not satisfy the code clearance requirements do the following:
Submit one copy of the UNFIRED PRESSURE VESSEL VARIANCE REQUEST - INDUSTRIAL BOARD PETITION (LIIB-305). Note that a separate request must be submitted for each vessel that requires a variance.
Submit payment of via check or money order. Make it payable to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for this Industrial Board request. Mail these items to:
PA Department of Labor & Industry Industrial Board
651 Boas Street
Room 1622
Harrisburg, PA 17121
If the Industrial Board grants the variance, the Boiler Division will mail a copy of its order to the owner. After the installation is inspected and approved, the vessel may be used.
The Boiler Division will issue a Certificate of Operation when they get our inspector's report. They will do this after mailing an invoice for the annual certificate fee and the inspection fee. Display this certificate in a visible spot near the unfired pressure vessel.
All boilers and pressure vessels that must comply with Pennsylvania’s Boiler and Unfired Pressure Vessel Law have to be inspected periodically.
These inspections must be done by a person with a current Pennsylvania boiler inspector commission. If your insurance carrier has a paid inspector, call the company. Arrange the inspection.
If your insurance carrier lacks a commissioned inspector, you must call the Boiler Division at 717-214-4319. They will help you arrange the required inspection. You may also fax this request to 717-705-7262. If you fax in the request, include a phone number. We need to reach you during business hours (8 AM to 5 PM).
We shall conduct field inspections in accordance with the following:
We will inspect power boilers and process boilers internally and externally. This will happen while they are not under pressure. We will do this every 12 months. However, the Department may extend power boiler checks to 24 months. It may also extend process boiler checks to 60 months. This is allowed if the boiler passes an annual external inspection and meets the rules in section 3a.111(2) of the regulation.
We inspect low-pressure steam vapor boilers that are not under pressure. We inspect them every 24 months.
External inspection of hot water supply boilers will be conducted every 24 months. An inspector may require internal inspection because of a vessel's age or condition. The Department will tell the boiler's owner or operator. They will do so either in speaking or in writing. They will tell them about the need for an internal inspection.
We will inspect inside steel hot water heating boilers. We will do this inspection every 48 months. External inspections will be conducted every 24 months.
We will inspect low-pressure boilers in schools. The inspections will be every 24 months. They will be internal and external.
External inspections of cast iron boilers will be conducted every 24 months. They will include an internal inspection of the firebox. The unit shall be flushed until clean if the watersides appear to contain sludge.
Unfired pressure vessels will be inspected every 36 months. An inspector may require internal inspections because of a vessel's age or condition. If an internal inspection is needed, the boiler owner or operator will be notified. They will be notified in writing or verbally.
Owners or users must prepare a boiler or unfired pressure vessel for an internal inspection. They must do this in line with the ANSI/NB23 after an inspector notifies them. Inspectors will not inspect a boiler or unfired pressure vessel if it is not ready for an internal inspection.
If an approved boiler or pressure vessel needs repairs or changes, a commissioned inspector must be called. The inspector will give advice on the best way to make the repairs.
Repairs or changes must follow all the rules in the National Board Inspection Code (ANSI/NB 23).
Only manufacturers or repair companies may do welded repairs, alterations, or tube replacements. They must hold a National Board “R” stamp.
The law covers all accidents or explosions with boilers or pressure vessels. These events must follow special notification rules.
The owner, user, or operator must notify the Department of the accident. This must be done within 24 hours of the incident. This may be done via one of the following means:
- Telephone call to 717-772-2443
- Faxed message to 717-705-7262
- E-mail to wross@pa.gov
Hand carried message delivered to:
PA Department of Labor & Industry Boiler Division
651 Boas Street
Room 1606
Harrisburg, PA 17121
When the accident is reported, a Department inspector will start an investigation.
Until an inspector arrives to investigate, no one should move or disturb the boiler, pressure vessel, or related parts. Only do so if needed to prevent harm.
Before the unit is brought back into service, it must pass inspection.
The owner, user or operator must file a copy of a BOILER OR UNFIRED PRESSURE VESSEL ACCIDENT REPORT (LIBI-306). This must occur within five (5) days of the accident.
This should be faxed (717-705-7262) or mailed to the following address:
PA Department of Labor & Industry Boiler DivisionRoom 1614
L&I Building
651 Boas Street
Harrisburg, PA 17121
An individual must have a current Pennsylvania Inspector Commission. They need it to inspect boilers and pressure vessels in the Commonwealth. To get a Pennsylvania Commission, an individual must meet one of the criteria below.
Be an employee of a company authorized to insure boilers and pressure vessels.
Be an employee of a boiler or unfired pressure vessel owner. They must authorize you to inspect boilers or unfired pressure vessels used in process operations.
Be employed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
The Department of Labor and Industry offers exams for Pennsylvania State Inspector Commissions. They offer them throughout the year. Applicants must apply at least one month before they schedule to take the exam.
To apply, submit all of the following:
An APPLICATION FOR PENNSYLVANIA BOILER INSPECTOR COMMISSION (LIBI-304) form.
A copy of a valid National Board Commission Card.
The applicant must show proof of their company's license. The license lets them write insurance in Pennsylvania for boilers and pressure vessels. Alternatively, the applicant can be an employee of a boiler or pressure vessel owner who allows them to inspect these items in process operations.
Pay the total fee for the exam and the card by check or money order. Make it payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Click here for fee schedule.
An applicant who fails the first PA Inspector Commission exam can take it two more times. They must take the retests within a year and not pay extra fees.
A PA Commission is valid for one (1) calendar year.
To renew a Pennsylvania Commission, individuals must submit the following:
An APPLICATION FOR PENNSYLVANIA BOILER INSPECTOR COMMISSION (LIBI-304) form.
A copy of their PA Commission Credential Card.
A copy of their valid National Board Commission Card.
Printed verification that the applicant’s company is authorized to write insurance in Pennsylvania to insure boilers and unfired pressure vessels. Or that the applicant is an employee of a boiler or unfired pressure vessel owner that has authorized them to perform inspections on boilers or unfired pressure vessels that are involved in process operations.
A check or money order in the amount of the fee for the new credential card.
You can find info on the National Board exam at: www.nationalboard.org
Applications and appropriate fees should be mailed to:
Department of Labor & Industry Certifications
Accreditations & Licensing Division
651 Boas Street
Room 1606
Harrisburg, PA 17121
Call the Certification, Accreditation, and Licensing Division at 717-772-3396. Call if you have questions about getting a PA Commission.
Contact us
If you have questions about the Department of Labor & Industry’s boiler or unfired pressure vessel requirements that are not answered on these web pages, write, email, call or fax the Department at:
PA Department of Labor & Industry
Boiler Division
651 Boas Street, Room 1606
Harrisburg, PA 17121