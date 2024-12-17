Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Mandatory Postings

    Employers have to put up certain posters at work so employees know about labor laws. 

    Postings required by the state

    You can download these posters for free from the links below. Each link tells you what's on the poster, which employers need to put it up, and who to contact if you need more info. Put these posters where everyone can easily see and read them. Not having these posters can lead to fines. 

    Form: 
    Form No. LLC-5

    Posting requirements:
    All PA Employers of Minors

    Contact:
    Department of Labor & Industry
    Labor Law Compliance
    1-800-932-0665

     

     

    Form: 
    Form No. LLC-17 

    Posting requirements:
    All PA Employers of Minors

    Contact:
    Department of Labor & Industry
    Labor Law Compliance
    1-800-932-0665

    Forms: 
    Form No. LLC-1 - 8.5 x 11

    Form No. LLC-1 - 8.5 x 11 (ESP) 

    Form No. LLC-1 - 11 x 17

    Form No. LLC-1 - 11 x 17 (ESP)

    More Minimum Wage Information

    Posting requirements:
    All PA Employers

    Contact:
    Department of Labor & Industry
    Labor Law Compliance
    1-800-932-0665

    Form: 
    Form No. LLC-8

    Posting requirements:
    All PA Employers

    Contact:
    Department of Labor & Industry
    Labor Law Compliance
    1-800-932-0665

    Forms: 
    Form No. LIBC-262
    Form No. LIBC-262(ESP)

    Posting requirements:
    Public Employers (State, County, Township, etc.)

    Contact:
    Department of Labor & Industry
    Bureau of Workers' Compensation
    Health & Safety Division
    717-772-1635

    Form:
    Form No. UC-700

    Posting requirements:
    All Employers

    Contact:
    Department of Labor & Industry
    Office of UC Policy
     833-728-2367 Option 1

    Form:
    Form No. LIBC-500

    Posting requirements:
    All Employers

    Contact:
    Your Insurance Carrier or
    Department of Labor & Industry
    Workers’ Compensation
    717-783-5421

    Form:
    PA Clean Indoor Air Act Signage for No Smoking

    Posting requirements:
    All Employers identified under the PA Clean Indoor Air Act

    Contact:
    PA Department of Health Clean Indoor Air Helpline:
    717-783-6600

    Postings required by the state (For Spanish-speaking employees)

    Form: 
    Form No. LLC-5 (ESP)

    Required postings:
    All Employers of Minors

    Contact:
    Department of Labor & Industry
    Labor Law Compliance
    1-800-932-0665

    Form: 
    Form No. LLC-17 (ESP)

    Required postings:
    All Employers of Minors

    Contact:
    Department of Labor & Industry
    Labor Law Compliance
    1-800-932-0665

    Form: 
    Form No. LLC-8 (ESP)

    Required postings:
    All Employers

    Contact:
    Department of Labor & Industry
    Labor Law Compliance
    1-800-932-0665

    Form: 
    Form UC-700(ESP)

    Required postings:
    All Employers

    Contact:
    Department of Labor & Industry
    Office of UC Policy
     833-728-2367 Option 1

    For more information

    To learn more, including about Form UC-1609 that must be given to employees, visit our Employer & Tax Services: Important Information page.

    Federal Required Employee Notices