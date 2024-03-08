Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for January 2024. Per standard practice each year, L&I also released revisions to jobs data for the previous five years.
January 2024 Preliminary Employment Situation Report
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was unchanged over the month at 3.4% in January. The U.S. unemployment rate was also unchanged from December, remaining at 3.7%.
The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was four-tenths of a percentage point below its January 2023 level of 3.8%, while the national rate was up three-tenths of a percentage point over the year.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 6,000 over the month due to a gain in resident employment while unemployment was unchanged from December.
Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 14,800 over the month to a record high of 6,129,900. This was the sixth consecutive record high for Pennsylvania’s jobs count. Jobs increased from December in eight of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in education & health services (+7,900), which rose to a record high.
Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 70,100 with gains in five of the 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+59,600) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors.
Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. January 2024 data are preliminary and subject to revision.
Annual Revisions to Jobs Data
At the start of each year, the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) uses additional or revised information to adjust prior years’ monthly sample-based estimates. Additionally, seasonal adjustment factors for historical labor force and nonfarm jobs data are updated. That process for Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force and nonfarm jobs data through 2023 has been completed and is reflected in the analysis of January’s preliminary data.
Current Labor Force Statistics
Seasonally Adjusted
(in thousands)
Change from
Change from
January 2024
December 2023
January 2023
December
January
volume
percent
volume
percent
PA
Civilian Labor Force
6,544
6,538
6,492
6
0.1%
52
0.8%
Employment
6,324
6,317
6,247
7
0.1%
77
1.2%
Unemployment
221
221
245
0
0.0%
-24
-9.8%
Rate
3.4
3.4
3.8
0.0
----
-0.4
----
U.S.
Civilian Labor Force
167,276
167,451
165,871
-175
-0.1%
1,405
0.8%
Employment
161,152
161,183
160,152
-31
0.0%
1,000
0.6%
Unemployment
6,124
6,268
5,719
-144
-2.3%
405
7.1%
Rate
3.7
3.7
3.4
0.0
----
0.3
----
Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment
Seasonally Adjusted
(in thousands)
Change from
Change from
January
December
January
December
January
volume
percent
volume
percent
Total Nonfarm Jobs
6,129.9
6,115.1
6,059.8
14.8
0.2%
70.1
1.2%
Goods Producing Industries
844.3
844.8
853.1
-0.5
-0.1%
-8.8
-1.0%
Mining & Logging
23.1
22.7
23.1
0.4
1.8%
0.0
0.0%
Construction
255.0
256.7
262.2
-1.7
-0.7%
-7.2
-2.7%
Manufacturing
566.2
565.4
567.8
0.8
0.1%
-1.6
-0.3%
Service Providing Industries
5,285.6
5,270.3
5,206.7
15.3
0.3%
78.9
1.5%
Trade, Transportation & Utilities
1,134.0
1,135.8
1,144.1
-1.8
-0.2%
-10.1
-0.9%
Information
93.1
92.0
94.4
1.1
1.2%
-1.3
-1.4%
Financial Activities
342.3
341.8
339.0
0.5
0.1%
3.3
1.0%
Professional & Business Services
839.6
837.9
844.5
1.7
0.2%
-4.9
-0.6%
Education & Health Services
1,350.0
1,342.1
1,290.4
7.9
0.6%
59.6
4.6%
Leisure & Hospitality
570.7
567.0
557.4
3.7
0.7%
13.3
2.4%
Other Services
261.7
259.1
255.2
2.6
1.0%
6.5
2.5%
Government
694.2
694.6
681.7
-0.4
-0.1%
12.5
1.8%
