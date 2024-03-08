Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for January 2024. Per standard practice each year, L&I also released revisions to jobs data for the previous five years.

January 2024 Preliminary Employment Situation Report

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was unchanged over the month at 3.4% in January. The U.S. unemployment rate was also unchanged from December, remaining at 3.7%.

The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was four-tenths of a percentage point below its January 2023 level of 3.8%, while the national rate was up three-tenths of a percentage point over the year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 6,000 over the month due to a gain in resident employment while unemployment was unchanged from December.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 14,800 over the month to a record high of 6,129,900. This was the sixth consecutive record high for Pennsylvania’s jobs count. Jobs increased from December in eight of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in education & health services (+7,900), which rose to a record high.

Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 70,100 with gains in five of the 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+59,600) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. January 2024 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

Annual Revisions to Jobs Data

At the start of each year, the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) uses additional or revised information to adjust prior years’ monthly sample-based estimates. Additionally, seasonal adjustment factors for historical labor force and nonfarm jobs data are updated. That process for Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force and nonfarm jobs data through 2023 has been completed and is reflected in the analysis of January’s preliminary data.

Current Labor Force Statistics Seasonally Adjusted (in thousands) Change from Change from January 2024 December 2023 January 2023 December

2023 January

2023 volume percent volume percent PA Civilian Labor Force 6,544 6,538 6,492 6 0.1% 52 0.8% Employment 6,324 6,317 6,247 7 0.1% 77 1.2% Unemployment 221 221 245 0 0.0% -24 -9.8% Rate 3.4 3.4 3.8 0.0 ---- -0.4 ---- U.S. Civilian Labor Force 167,276 167,451 165,871 -175 -0.1% 1,405 0.8% Employment 161,152 161,183 160,152 -31 0.0% 1,000 0.6% Unemployment 6,124 6,268 5,719 -144 -2.3% 405 7.1% Rate 3.7 3.7 3.4 0.0 ---- 0.3 ---- Note: February 2024 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on March 22nd, 2024.