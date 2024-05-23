Workforce Statistics

Can't find what you're looking for and have a question?

Our customer response team is available to answer your data questions weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You may speak to them by calling 717-787-6466 or toll-free at 1-877-493-3282. If you prefer to communicate via email, simply send your inquiry to workforceinfo@pa.gov and someone will be in touch.