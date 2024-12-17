-
States' Labor Market Information BLS maintains a list of the LMI shops of U.S. states and territories where you can find data comparable to what is produced by CWIA.
Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) The SOC system is used by federal statistical agencies to classify workers into occupational categories for the purpose of collecting, calculating, or disseminating data.
North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) NAICS is the standard used by Federal statistical agencies in classifying business establishments for the purpose of collecting, analyzing, and publishing statistical data related to the U.S. business economy.
Occupational Outlook Handbook
American Community Survey (ACS) The ACS collects information on jobs and occupations, educational attainment, veterans, whether people own or rent their home, and other topics to determine how federal and state funds are distributed each year.
Local Employment Dynamics (LED) Extraction Tool The LED Extraction tool can be used to access the public-use data which enables demographic analysis of a particular labor market or industry through Quarterly Workforce Indicators (QWI).
American FactFinder Information collected by the USCB (such as population, demographics, poverty) can be found on the American FactFinder website with data available from the national level down to individual Census tracts.
On the Map OnTheMap is an online mapping and reporting application showing where workers are employed and where they live with companion reports on worker characteristics and optional filtering by age, earnings, or industry groups.
On the Map Emergency A specialized offshoot of the standard OnTheMap application that can be used to retrieve reports containing detailed workforce, population, and housing characteristics for hurricanes, floods, wildfires, winter storms, and federal disaster declaration areas.