    Additional Data Tools & Resources

    CWIA's additional resources include the PA CareerLink® system, data centers, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics resources, U.S. Census Bureau surveys, and other states' labor market information. 

    Business Employment Dynamics (BED) Data

    Business Employment Dynamics is a set of statistics generated from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages program. These quarterly data series consist of gross job gains and gross job losses statistics from 1992 forward. These data help to provide a picture of the dynamic state of the labor market.

    Other States' Labor Market Information

    Browse labor market information websites in the states surrounding Pennsylvania.

    Best known for the decennial census of population and housing, the U.S. Census Bureau produces numerous surveys vital to producing economic analyses.