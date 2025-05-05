Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Explore L&I Resources

    Workers & Claimants

    Workers and claimants provides vital support and resources for people facing challenges at work. This includes programs for unemployment, disability, workers' comp, social security for public jobs, and workforce development.

    Access worker and claimant resources

    For Employers & Educators

    Learn about programs and services for employers and educators.

    Browse resources

    Research & Historical Data

    Learn about how many people worked in different jobs and how much they earned.

    Access statistical resources

    Forms & Documents

    The forms and documents page has important information about keeping safe at work, understanding your rights as an employee, and getting help if you are hurt on the job. It also has details about getting money if you can't work, and getting help to learn new skills if you need it.

    Review documents

    Compliance, Laws and Regulations

    The Department of Labor & Industry administers and monitors regulations that touch the daily lives of Pennsylvanians in a variety of ways.

    Learn more about compliance

    Community Reentry

    This toolkit aims to educate employers, providers, and workers on the advantages of people reentering the community with a criminal record and provides assistance in overcoming job search obstacles.

    Explore reentry resources

    For Providers

    Are you a service, education, or training provider? Find workforce development and disability provider resources now.

    Learn more about provider resources

    Statistic Materials

    Our mission is to produce and provide timely, objective, and credible workforce and economic statistics and analysis to help our customers make informed policy, business and career decisions that strengthen Pennsylvania’s economic security.

    Analyze data