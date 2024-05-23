Bedding and Upholstery

White tags for new items

The articles must be labeled with a white tag. The tag shows the filling materials. It also shows the manufacturer's registration number. Makers, importers, suppliers, and vendors may apply by filing an Application For Bedding & Upholstery Registration, LIBU-32. They can mail it to the address below.

Animal materials, like feathers, down, wool, and hair, must be sterilized before being used in bedding or upholstery. Companies that do the sterilization must be registered. Manufacturers, suppliers, and importers who sterilize may apply for a sterilization permit. They can do this by filing an Application for Sterilization Permit, LIBU-100, at the mailing address below. The company must list the sterilization permit number on the white tag.

Yellow tags for secondhand or renovated items

In addition, the law requires persons such as renovators, auctioneers, secondhand dealers and rental dealers who deal with used or renovated bedding and upholstered furniture to register with the Department. They are required to put a yellow tag on a secondhand or renovated article.

This yellow tag tells the consumer the item is not new. But, it has been disinfected before being made available for sale or rental. Secondhand dealers, auctioneers, renovators/upholsters, and rental businesses may apply for a permit. They do so by filing an Application for Registration and Disinfection Permit, LIBU-103, at the mailing address below.

Submit an application to be put on the secondhand disinfection service list

To provide detailed listing information to the Department, individuals/businesses should complete and submit to the Department the Secondhand Disinfection Provider Website Listing Information.

Renewing permits

Renewals can be submitted online through our Electronic Data Application Processing (eDAP) site.


