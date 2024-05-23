Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Bedding and Upholstery

    The Bedding & Upholstery Law is enforced by the Bedding & Upholstery Section of the Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety and relates to consumer protection. The law requires manufacturers to use only new filling materials in bedding and upholstered furniture and register with the Bureau to sell those items in Pennsylvania. For secondhand and renovated items, they must be disinfected through a registered business. 

    Bedding and Upholstery Regulations

    White tags for new items

    The articles must be labeled with a white tag. The tag shows the filling materials. It also shows the manufacturer's registration number. Makers, importers, suppliers, and vendors may apply by filing an Application For Bedding & Upholstery Registration, LIBU-32. They can mail it to the address below.

    Animal materials, like feathers, down, wool, and hair, must be sterilized before being used in bedding or upholstery. Companies that do the sterilization must be registered. Manufacturers, suppliers, and importers who sterilize may apply for a sterilization permit. They can do this by filing an Application for Sterilization Permit, LIBU-100, at the mailing address below. The company must list the sterilization permit number on the white tag.

    Yellow tags for secondhand or renovated items

    In addition, the law requires persons such as renovators, auctioneers, secondhand dealers and rental dealers who deal with used or renovated bedding and upholstered furniture to register with the Department. They are required to put a yellow tag on a secondhand or renovated article.

    This yellow tag tells the consumer the item is not new. But, it has been disinfected before being made available for sale or rental. Secondhand dealers, auctioneers, renovators/upholsters, and rental businesses may apply for a permit. They do so by filing an Application for Registration and Disinfection Permit, LIBU-103, at the mailing address below.

    Submit an application to be put on the secondhand disinfection service list

    To provide detailed listing information to the Department, individuals/businesses should complete and submit to the Department the Secondhand Disinfection Provider Website Listing Information.

    Renewing permits

    Renewals can be submitted online through our Electronic Data Application Processing (eDAP) site.

    Contact Us

    Department of Labor & Industry
    Division of Bedding and Upholstery
    651 Boas Street Room 1606
    Harrisburg, PA 17121

    Call us

    You can call us at

    (717) 787-6848

    Email us

    You can email us at

    BUTOYS@pa.gov

    Fax us

    You can send us a fax at

    (717) 787-6925

    Additional information

    Bedding and Upholstery/Stuffed Toys FAQs

    Click to view FAQs

    Bedding & Upholstery / Stuffed Toy Forms

    Click to view forms