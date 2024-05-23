Accessibility Advisory Board

The technical code requirements pertaining to building accessibility that are currently enforced in Pennsylvania are found primarily in: Chapter 11 of the International Building Code 2018 (depending on which version is applicable); Appendix E of the International Building Code 2018 (depending on which version is applicable); and in the ICC A117.1 Accessible and Usable Buildings and Facilities Standard.

Please note that the Department and all municipalities that have elected to administer and enforce the UCC (and who have code officials certified as Accessibility Inspectors/Plans Examiners) enforce building code requirements related to accessibility, not the federal Americans with Disabilities Act (and the Americans with Disabilities Act Accessibility Guidelines). The latter is a civil rights law that is enforced by the U.S. Department of Justice.