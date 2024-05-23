Skip to agency navigation
    Disability and Vocational Rehabilitation

    The Pennsylvania Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, or OVR, provides vocational rehabilitation services to help persons with disabilities prepare for, obtain, or maintain employment. OVR provides services to eligible individuals with disabilities directly and through a network of approved vendors. Services are provided on an individualized basis.

    View the Governor's Proclamation on Disability Employment Awareness Month
    Man in wheelchair sitting with colleague in office.

    OVR provides a wide range of services for employers, including helping you meet your recruitment and hiring needs. We will match prescreened, qualified candidates to your business requirements, and provide follow-up and support to make sure both you and the employee are satisfied. Content within this section includes employer services and business incentives.

    An OVR Counselor can assist you in planning your job search. You will receive ideas, practice, and advice on finding job leads, filling out job applications, getting interviews for a job, and how to interview for a job. Your counselor may also give you job leads or contact employers to explain available tax credits and other hiring incentives. Your Counselor can help you explore employment trends, your capabilities, and possible job accommodations so that you are better prepared to make informed vocational decisions and effectively look for a job.

    The Pennsylvania Veterans Registry provides veterans with information about benefits, programs, and services that are available to them. The registry allows the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to achieve a higher level of communication and outreach to veterans, their family members, and the people who work with them.

    Any high school student with a disability who may need vocational guidance and assistance in preparing for, obtaining, or maintaining competitive employment should be considered for referral to the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR). Students who have an Individualied Educational Program (IEP), a 504 Plan, or who are involved with a school’s Student Assistance Program may be appropriate referrals to OVR. Ideally, students should be referred two years prior to graduation, although referrals can be made earlier when appropriate. Information within this section includes how to make the initial referral, what happens after the referral is made, the initial interview with an OVR counselor, and how eligibility is determined.

    The Ticket to Work and Self-Sufficiency program is Federal legislation signed into law on December 17, 1999 under the Ticket to Work and Work Incentives Improvement Act. It is a nationwide initiative designed to bring positive changes to those individuals receiving Social Security Disability cash benefits. The legislation is aimed at reducing the barriers to employment for people with disabilities by placing an increased emphasis on work incentives, and a larger choice in finding the services needed to go to work or to earn more money.

    Information from Social Security about how working will affect your benefits

    Information about Ticket to Work and Choosing Employment Networks

    Disability Services

