Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Claimant Secure Chat Registration

    UC Live Chat

    Select the chat feature to the right of your screen or mobile device to begin chatting with PAULA virtual assistance.

    UC Benefit Secure Chat Registration

    UC Live Chat now utilizes end-to-end encryption, ensuring that your privacy is secure. Encryption is always activated, so your messages will always remain protected. Select the Chat Icon on the right side of the screen to start your Live Chat today with PAULA - your virtual assistant!

    To chat about your Unemployment Benefits, select the chat icon on the right to get started.

    Return to Unemployment homepage

    PAULA Virtual Assistance

    For questions or concerns about your UC claim, please call PAULA virtual assistance at (833) 755-0882

    Not a claimant?

    For employers seeking assistance about UC Tax, visit our secure chat feature below.

    UC Tax Employer Secure Chat Registration