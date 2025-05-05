UC Benefit Secure Chat Registration
UC Live Chat now utilizes end-to-end encryption, ensuring that your privacy is secure. Encryption is always activated, so your messages will always remain protected. Select the Chat Icon on the right side of the screen to start your Live Chat today with PAULA - your virtual assistant!
To chat about your Unemployment Benefits, select the chat icon on the right to get started.
PAULA Virtual Assistance
For questions or concerns about your UC claim, please call PAULA virtual assistance at (833) 755-0882
Not a claimant?
For employers seeking assistance about UC Tax, visit our secure chat feature below.