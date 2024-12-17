Occupational and Industrial Safety

Bedding and Upholstery

The Bedding & Upholstery Law is enforced by the Bedding & Upholstery Section of the Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety and relates to consumer protection. The law requires manufacturers to use only new filling materials in bedding and upholstered furniture and register with the Bureau to sell those items in Pennsylvania. For secondhand and renovated items, they must be disinfected through a registered business.