    Advisory Council for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing

    Meeting Dates

    The Advisory Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing quarterly meetings are being held on location and virtually using Zoom.

     

     

    2024 Meeting Dates

    The Advisory Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing quarterly meetings are being held on location and virtually using Zoom. If you would like to attend, please review the meeting information below. The link you receive is individual to each registrant.  

    Registration is required to ensure security protocols are followed. Once you have completed registration, you will receive a confirmation of registration with the meeting link. A laptop, or computer, is strongly encouraged to attend this meeting for best communication access. If you wish to speak via public time, you will be asked during registration for your name and topic. Should you have questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to ODHH. 

    Advisory Council 

    Meeting Registration

    December 6, 2024 Agenda (PDF)
    December 6, 2024 ASL Agenda (YouTube)

    July 8, 2024 Special Meeting Agenda (PDF)
    June 25, 2024 Agenda (PDF)
    June 25, 2024 ASL Agenda (YouTube)
    September 13, 2024
    March 22, 2024 Agenda (PDF)
    March 2024 ACDHH ASL Agenda (YouTube)

     

    ​ Meetings are accessible via State-Registered interpreters, Communication Access Realtime Translation (CART), and an assistive listening system.

    Additional accommodations will be provided upon request.

    Contact ODHH: 

    717-783-4912 v/tty 
    717-831-1928 videophone 
    ra-li-ovr-odhh@pa.gov

