Meeting Dates

The Advisory Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing quarterly meetings are being held on location and virtually using Zoom. If you would like to attend, please review the meeting information below. The link you receive is individual to each registrant.

Registration is required to ensure security protocols are followed. Once you have completed registration, you will receive a confirmation of registration with the meeting link. A laptop, or computer, is strongly encouraged to attend this meeting for best communication access. If you wish to speak via public time, you will be asked during registration for your name and topic. Should you have questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to ODHH.