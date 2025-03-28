Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate Remains Steady at 3.8 Percent in February

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for February 2025.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was unchanged over the month at 3.8 percent in February. The Commonwealth’s rate remained below the U.S. unemployment rate which rose one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.1 percent.

The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was two-tenths of a percentage point above the February 2024 level of 3.6 percent, while the national rate was up four-tenths of a percentage point over the year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was down 3,000 over the month to 6,539,000 in February. Resident employment (-5,000) drove the decline while unemployment (+2,000) rose over the month.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were down 1,000 over the month from January’s record high to 6,190,800 in February. Jobs increased from January in five of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest gain was an increase of 4,700 in education & health services which rose to a record high level in February.

Over the year, jobs were up 69,700 with gains in eight of the 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+41,800) had the largest volume increase since last February.

Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. February 2025 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

# # #

Current Labor Force Statistics Seasonally Adjusted (in thousands) Change from Change from February January February January 2025 February 2024 2025 2025 2024 volume percent volume percent PA Civilian Labor Force 6,539 6,542 6,615 -3 0.0% -76 -1.1% Employment 6,291 6,296 6,375 -5 -0.1% -84 -1.3% Unemployment 248 246 240 2 0.8% 8 3.3% Rate 3.8 3.8 3.6 0.0 ---- 0.2 ---- U.S. Civilian Labor Force 170,359 170,744 167,339 -385 -0.2% 3,020 1.8% Employment 163,307 163,895 161,190 -588 -0.4% 2,117 1.3% Unemployment 7,052 6,849 6,149 203 3.0% 903 14.7% Rate 4.1 4.0 3.7 0.1 ---- 0.4 ---- Note: March 2025 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on April 18th, 2025.