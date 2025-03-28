Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate Remains Steady at 3.8 Percent in February

    March 28, 2025

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for February 2025. 

    Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was unchanged over the month at 3.8 percent in February. The Commonwealth’s rate remained below the U.S. unemployment rate which rose one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.1 percent.  

    The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was two-tenths of a percentage point above the February 2024 level of 3.6 percent, while the national rate was up four-tenths of a percentage point over the year.

    Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was down 3,000 over the month to 6,539,000 in February. Resident employment (-5,000) drove the decline while unemployment (+2,000) rose over the month.

    Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were down 1,000 over the month from January’s record high to 6,190,800 in February. Jobs increased from January in five of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest gain was an increase of 4,700 in education & health services which rose to a record high level in February. 

    Over the year, jobs were up 69,700 with gains in eight of the 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+41,800) had the largest volume increase since last February.

    Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov

    Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. February 2025 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

    # # #

    Current Labor Force Statistics
    Seasonally Adjusted
    (in thousands)
        Change fromChange from
     FebruaryJanuaryFebruaryJanuary 2025February 2024
     202520252024volumepercentvolumepercent
    PA       
    Civilian Labor Force6,5396,5426,615-30.0%-76-1.1%
    Employment6,2916,2966,375-5-0.1%-84-1.3%
    Unemployment24824624020.8%83.3%
    Rate3.83.83.60.0----0.2----
            
    U.S.       
    Civilian Labor Force170,359170,744167,339-385-0.2%3,0201.8%
    Employment163,307163,895161,190-588-0.4%2,1171.3%
    Unemployment7,0526,8496,1492033.0%90314.7%
    Rate4.14.03.70.1----0.4----
            
            
    Note: March 2025 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on April 18th, 2025.

     

    Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment
    Seasonally Adjusted
    (in thousands)
        Change fromChange from
     FebruaryJanuaryFebruaryJanuary 2025February 2024
     202520252024volumepercentvolumepercent
            
    Total Nonfarm Jobs6,190.86,191.86,121.1-1.00.0%69.71.1%
            
    Goods Producing Industries846.0842.9847.73.10.4%-1.7-0.2%
      Mining & Logging21.921.522.20.41.9%-0.3-1.4%
      Construction261.2261.4260.9-0.2-0.1%0.30.1%
      Manufacturing562.9560.0564.62.90.5%-1.7-0.3%
            
    Service Providing Industries5,344.85,348.95,273.4-4.1-0.1%71.41.4%
      Trade, Transportation & Utilities1,143.11,143.71,137.8-0.6-0.1%5.30.5%
      Information89.790.592.2-0.8-0.9%-2.5-2.7%
      Financial Activities341.2339.8340.31.40.4%0.90.3%
      Professional & Business Services836.6834.1834.42.50.3%2.20.3%
      Education & Health Services1,389.51,384.81,347.74.70.3%41.83.1%
      Leisure & Hospitality573.0580.4566.0-7.4-1.3%7.01.2%
      Other Services266.2266.9259.2-0.7-0.3%7.02.7%
      Government705.5708.7695.8-3.2-0.5%9.71.4%
            
            
    For a more detailed breakdown of seasonally adjusted jobs data at the sector level, please contact the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis at 1-877-4WF-DATA, or visit www.paworkstats.pa.gov
            
    Note: March 2025 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on April 18th, 2025.  

    DLI Media Contact Details

    L&I Press Inquiries

    Department of Labor and Industry Media

    Trevor Monk

    Communications Director
    Department of Labor and Industry Media

    Danielle Woods

    Press Secretary
    Department of Labor and Industry Media

    Kate Loyd

    Digital Director
    Department of Labor and Industry Media