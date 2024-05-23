The .gov means its official.

All third party agencies that are currently certified to perform approvals of buildings and structures are listed below. However, only those agencies that have provided detailed listing information to the Department are underlined and hyperlinked to a page that specifies the services that the agency can legally perform and the counties in which the third party agency works. To provide detailed listing information to the Department, agencies should complete and submit to the Department the Uniform Construction Code Third Party Agency Website Listing Information (Buildings) form.
Any agency that has an “R” listed after its name can perform the full range of residential approvals. A company that has a “C” listed after its name may perform all non-residential plan approvals and inspections.
Note: These listings are based on information voluntarily provided to the Department and may not accurately reflect an agency’s current complement and the credentials held by its employees.
|Third Party Agency
Credentials
Expiration Date
A
|A & J Code Associates
C
6/20/2027
|A. Waldron Electric Heating & Cooling LLC
--
10/9/2026
|A-1 Electric
--
8/11/2026
|ABD Construction Services, LLC
--
6/16/2026
|Accurate Building Inspections
--
6/7/2025
|Advanced Code Consultants LLC
R,C
8/28/2027
|Advanced Electrical Inspections, Inc.
--
8/15/2027
|Alfred Benesch & Company, Inc.
R
1/30/2026
|All Elite Inspections LLC
--
2/7/2025
|Allegheny Building Consultants, LLC
R
3/14/2026
|Allegheny Inspection Service, Inc.
--
8/16/2025
|American Building Inspection Services, Inc.
--
1/6/2026
|American Inspection Agency, Inc.
4/14/2025
|Approved Code Services, Inc.
R,C
5/7/2026
|ARRO Consulting, Inc.
R
7/19/2027
|Associated Building Inspections, LLC
R,C
7/28/2026
|Avant Garde Building Inspections, Inc.
R,C
12/13/2024
|
B
|B&F Construction Code Services, Inc.
R,C
6/29/2026
|Baldwin Electrical Services LLC
R,C
4/24/2027
|Barry Isett and Associates, Inc.
R,C
12/18/2024
|Base Engineering, Inc.
R,C
4/6/2027
|Bay Area Inspection Agency
R,C
9/3/2027
|Bell Electrical & Automation LLC
R,C
9/12/2027
|BHW Inspections, LLC
- -
12/15/2024
|BHW Construction Consultation Services, Inc.
R,C
5/14/2026
|Blue Mountain Inspection Service, LLC
R,C
12/29/2024
|Bob Bates Inspections
R,C
7/15/2025
|Bocelli & Associates
R
3/16/2025
|Bower Code Services & Inspections, LLC
R,C
6/5/2027
|Building Inspection Underwriters of PA, Inc.
R,C
7/20/2027
|Bureau Veritas North America, Inc.
R,C
9/5/2025
|Burns Electrical Inspection Agency, Inc.
--
7/2/2025
|Carroll Engineering Corporation
--
7/14/2025
|Catania Engineering Associates, Inc.
R,C
12/12/2025
|CEA Code Enforcement Associates, LLC
R,C
3/23/2025
|Cedarville Engineering Group LLC
R,C
8/1/2027
|Central Keystone Council of Governments
R,C
1/13/2026
|Certified Power Inspections, LLC
--
9/21/2025
|Code Administrators, Inc.
R,C
2/9/2025
|Code Consulting & Inspection Services, LLC
--
3/10/2026
|Code Inspections, Inc.
R,C
5/19/2027
|Code.sys Code Consulting, Inc.
R,C
1/23/2025
|Code Solutions International, LLC
R,C
7/24/2027
|Codes Assessment Professionals
R,C
11/28/2026
|Commonwealth Code Enforcement, Inc.
R
11/17/2024
|Commonwealth Code Inspection Service, Inc.
R,C
10/25/2026
|Comprehensive Inspection Agency, LLC
R,C
10/30/2024
|Construction Code Inspectors, Inc.
R,C
4/30/2025
|Contractors Inspection Services Ltd.
R
10/14/2024
|Cowan Associates, Inc.
--
5/28/2025
|Criterium Peters Engineers, Inc.
R,C
4/29/2025
D
|David Manter, LLC
--
6/9/2026
|Dependable Construction Code Services LLC
--
4/5/2026
|Douglas P. Foster DBA Freedom from Fire
C
4/3/2027
|DS Ventures, LLC DBA - United Code Consultants
R,C
12/15/2026
|East Mountain Inspections
R,C
5/19/2026
|ECS Mid-Atlantic, LLC
R
11/16/2024
|EKE Services, LLC.
R,C
10/5/2026
|Elagin Architecture, Inc.
R,C
2/21/2025
|Erb Inspections, Inc.
R,C
1/26/2025
|Faulkner Inspection Services, LLC
R,C
9/10/2027
|First PA Inspections, Inc.
--
6/28/2026
|FNB Consulting
R
6/12/2025
|Frank Tasetano
--
8/18/2025
|Great Valley Consultants
R
4/27/2025
|Grill 1 Inspections
--
10/8/2025
|Hanover Engineering Associates, Inc.
- -
3/24/2026
|Harry Kent
- -
4/14/2025
|Harshman CE Group, LLC
- -
12/14/2024
|HJB Code Consultants, Inc.
- -
5/16/2025
|ICC NTA, LLC
--
10/27/2025
|Independence Inspection Agency, LLC
--
7/20/2025
|Infinity Inspections
--
10/21/2026
|Insparisk LLC
--
6/13/2026
|Integrity Building Network
--
6/13/2026
|International Code Consultants, Inc.
R
3/8/2025
|Irwin Code Consulting LLC
--
9/1/2026
|Jim Melber Inspection Services, LLC
--
11/14/2025
|James Sonnema Inspection Service
R
11/10/2026
|JMR Engineering, LLC
R,C
2/4/2025
|Jobe Inspection Service, LLC
--
8/29/2025
|Joseph Ferguson
--
9/4/2024
|K2 Engineering, Inc.
R,C
6/6/2025
|KADA Electrical Contracting, LLC
--
6/23/2026
|Keller Zoning and Inspection Services, Inc.
R,C
9/22/2027
|Kelmar Services, LLC
R,C
12/7/2026
|Keycodes Inspection Agency
R,C
12/21/2026
|Keystone Inspection Agency
R
4/11/2025
|Keystone Municipal Services, Inc.
R,C
10/6/2024
|Kleinfelder, Inc.
C
4/9/2027
|KLH Engineers, Inc.
--
11/18/2025
|KNA Inspections, LLC
--
7/27/2025
|Kraft Municipal Group, Inc.
--
12/28/2025
|Kranz Inspection Services, Inc.
--
4/29/2025
L
|Land and Sea Services, LLC
R,C
6/6/2025
|LDC Codes
R,C
1/11/2027
|Larry C. Frace Inspections, LLC
R,C
1/15/2027
|Lebanon County Planning Department
R
7/20/2025
|Lehigh Engineering, LLC
R
8/12/2025
|Lehigh Valley Codes LLC
C
4/8/2027
|Lehigh Valley Inspection Service
R,C
12/2/2026
|Liberty Inspection Limited
R,C
4/17/2027
|Liberty Integrated Solutions, Inc.
--
2/13/2026
|Light-Heigel and Associates, Inc.
R,C
2/25/2025
|Linn Architects
R,C
11/05/2026
|LTL Consultants, Ltd.
R,C
3/6/2025
|Lumen Strategy, Ltd.
R,C
5/24/2025
|M&M Inspections
R
6/29/2025
|Manter Inspection Company LLC
--
8/19/2026
|Mark Henry, Inc.
--
6/8/2026
|Mark E. Walker
R
7/27/2025
|Martone Engineering & Surveying, LLC
--
9/15/2025
|McCarthy Engineering
R,C
9/23/2026
|McMillen Engineering, Inc.
R,C
4/13/2027
|MC Municipal Services LLC
--
7/13/2026
|Middle Atlantic Electrical Inspections, Inc.
R,C
7/19/2027
|Middle Department Inspection Agency, Inc.
R,C
7/7/2027
|Milestone Planning and Design, LLC
R,C
10/20/2026
|Motley Associates, Inc.
R,C
6/21/2025
|Municipal Administration and Consulting, Inc.
R
4/19/2027
|Municipal Code Association
--
10/14/2024
|Municipal Code Enforcement LLC
--
2/13/2026
|Municipal Code Solutions LLC
R,C
8/21/2027
|Municipal Consulting Service, LLC
C
7/11/2027
|Municipal Inspection Corporation
--
4/24/2025
|Municipal Solutions, Inc.
R
5/10/2025
|Municipal Support Services, Inc.
--
3/8/2025
|MW Inspection Agency, LLC
R,C
9/24/2026
N
|National Code Inspection Agency, LLC
--
12/7/2024
|Noah Certified Inc dba Noah RDI Inc.
--
8/23/2026
|Northeast Inspection Consultants, LLC
R,C
3/18/2026
|NV Services
R,C
7/24/2027
|Ohm Shield Electrical Inspections
R
11/1/2026
|Pennsafe Building Inspection Services, LLC
C
10/6/2026
|Penn State Inspection Agency
--
2/7/2027
|Pennoni Associates, Inc.
--
5/18/2025
|Penns Valley Code Enforcement Agency
R,C
3/7/2026
|Pennsylvania Construction Inspection, Inc.
R,C
4/21/2026
|Pennsylvania Municipal Code Alliance Inc
R,C
4/6/2027
|PFS Corporation dba PFS TECO
R
12/20/2025
|Pisanchyn Inspection Agency LLC
--
9/13/2025
|Plans Examiners Inc.
--
8/15/2026
|Possenti Consulting, LLC
--
6/23/2026
|Professional Code Services, Inc.
R,C
11/6/2027
|Prompt & Reliable Electrical Services
R,C
2/16/2026
|Prosek's Inspection Service
--
1/8/2025
|Prymak Electrical Inspection Agency
3/13/2026
|Quality Assurance Plus, Inc.
R,C
5/20/2026
|Quality Electric
--
5/26/2026
|R.E.I. Services
--
4/13/2026
|Regional Municipal Services, LLC
--
12/28/2025
|REHICKS Building Inspection & Consulting Services LLC
--
1/18/2025
|Reliable Inspection Services
R,C
11/30/2026
|RETTEW Associates, Inc
--
12/21/2025
|RG Electrical Inspections
--
5/26/2026
|Richardson Inspection Services, LLC
R,C
9/11/2025
|Robert D. Gilmore & Associates, Inc.
--
1/7/2026
|Robert K. Orris
--
2/12/2027
S
|S Otto Peterson dba Peterson Electrical Inspections
R
7/31/2027
|SFM Consulting LLC
R,C
1/8/2027
|Shamrock Electric & Security Systems, Inc.
--
11/25/2025
|Shefler Inspection Services
--
5/15/2026
|Skulski Electric, LLC
--
10/26/2025
|SMV Associates
--
7/6/2026
|Solanco Engineering Associates, LLC
--
11/21/2025
|Southern Comfort Codes
--
1/26/2025
|State Inspection Authority Inc.
C
12/29/2026
|Steel City Inspection Agency, Inc.
--
2/25/2025
|Stephan Nicolai dba Nicolai Properties
R,C
9/21/2025
|Stewart's Electrical Inspections
--
4/18/2025
|Stockhausen, Kevin C
--
4/6/2025
|Sun Dog Energy Consultants LLC
C
7/25/2027
|Sunshine Electric & Wireless, LLC
--
2/15/2027
|Systems Design Engineering
R
11/19/2025
|TDF Electrical Inspections, LLC
--
5/26/2026
|Technicon Enterprises, Inc. II
R,C
5/20/2025
|The Pidcock Company
--
12/12/2025
|TKL Code Inspection Service, Inc.
R,C
1/5/2028
|Tom Wargo Underwriters Inspections
R
7/13/2024
|Tri-County COG IBC Inspection Service
R,C
5/12/2026
|Tri-County Inspection Agency, Inc.
R
10/26/2025
|Tri-State Safety, LLC
--
5/14/2026
|T W McCosby, LLC
R,C
10/13/2025
|Twining Consulting Inc.
--
6/26/2026
|Underwriters Inspection Services, Inc.
R,C
6/20/2027
|United Inspection Agency
R,C
4/20/2027
|Watkins Architect, Ltd.
R
2/26/2025
|West Penn Energy Solutions LLC
C
7/7/2026
|Williams Inspection Service
R
10/23/2025
|Wilmon B Culley II
--
4/21/2025
|Yerkes Associates, Inc.
R,C
5/3/2026