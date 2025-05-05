Skip to agency navigation
    Bureau of Mediation Services

    The Bureau of Mediation in Pennsylvania resolves disputes between workers and bosses. It began with private companies in 1937. Now, it also aids public workers, such as teachers and firefighters, in reaching agreements.

    What we do

    The Bureau of Mediation boosts economic development. It does this by promoting collaboration between labor and management. It does this by offering neutral mediators for negotiations. Also, it provides training and services.

    The Bureau of Mediation also maintains a list of qualified impartial arbitrators. It submits panels of arbitrators when the parties to a bargaining dispute ask.

    We offer mediation programs, proactive services and arbitrator services. 

    Mediation programs

    Proactive Services

    Arbitrator services

    Our history

    Back in 1937, Pennsylvania made a rule. It said the Department of Labor & Industry should help solve work problems. Because a lot of people needed this help, they made a special group called the Bureau of Mediation.

    By 1970, a law passed called the Public Employee Relations (Act 195). It government employees the right to bargain together and strike. The Bureau of Mediation was chosen to provide mediation for these workers. 

    Later, in 1992, a rule called Act 88 was made to help solve problems in schools faster with mediators. The Bureau of Mediation now also helps police officers and firefighters. It helps them solve their work problems. 

    Nowadays, the Bureau of Mediation works with private companies and government workplaces. It helps employees and bosses get along better. They work everywhere. They work in factories, schools, and government offices. They make sure everyone can work together happily.

    Downloadable forms

    list of forms pertaining to labor/management services is available. If an alternate version of a form is needed, please contact the Bureau of Mediation at 717-787-2803.

    Contact the Bureau of Mediation Services

    Email Mediation Services

    The best way to get in touch with us is by email. When you email us, please include your contact information.

    Email us

    Call Mediation Services

    Call our team for questions, concerns, or for more information.

    Call us