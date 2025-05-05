Bureau of Mediation Services

Back in 1937, Pennsylvania made a rule. It said the Department of Labor & Industry should help solve work problems. Because a lot of people needed this help, they made a special group called the Bureau of Mediation.

By 1970, a law passed called the Public Employee Relations (Act 195). It government employees the right to bargain together and strike. The Bureau of Mediation was chosen to provide mediation for these workers.

Later, in 1992, a rule called Act 88 was made to help solve problems in schools faster with mediators. The Bureau of Mediation now also helps police officers and firefighters. It helps them solve their work problems.

Nowadays, the Bureau of Mediation works with private companies and government workplaces. It helps employees and bosses get along better. They work everywhere. They work in factories, schools, and government offices. They make sure everyone can work together happily.