    Center for Workforce Information & Analysis

    The Labor & Industry Press Office is available to assist the media with any questions. You can reach the L&I press office by email at ra-li-press-dlipress@pa.gov, or by phone at (717) 787-7530. 

    The monthly news releases contain an analysis of the current economic conditions for Pennsylvania, its 18 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA), 16 Micropolitan Statistical Areas (mSA), as well as 16 Small Labor Market Areas (LMA). Included is information on labor force, employment and unemployment statistics. Also provided in the MSA, mSA and LMA releases is a count of non-agricultural wage and salary jobs by industry. Click on the area below to view your required news release.

    October 2024 Jobs Report

    Pennsylvania (statewide) October​ 2024

    Sub-State Resources

    Metropolitan Statistical Areas Map

    Civilian Labor Force

    View the Civilian Labor Force Packet

    PA Employment & Jobs Data Release Schedule

    Reference MonthUS DataPA Data
    		Area Data
    Time:8:30 AM8:30 AM8:30 AM
    December '23Friday, 01/05/2024Friday, 01/19/2024
    		Tuesday, 01/30/2024
    January '24Friday, 02/02/2024Friday, 03/08/2024Thursday, 03/14/2024
    FebruaryFriday, 03/08/2024Friday, 03/22/2024Tuesday, 04/02/2024
    MarchFriday, 04/05/2024Friday, 04/19/2024Tuesday, 04/30/2024
    AprilFriday, 05/03/2024Friday, 05/17/2024Wednesday, 05/29/2024
    MayFriday, 06/07/2024Friday, 06/21/2024Tuesday, 07/02/2024
    JuneFriday, 07/05/2024Friday, 07/19/2024Tuesday, 07/30/2024
    JulyFriday, 08/02/2024Friday, 08/16/2024Tuesday, 08/27/2024
    AugustFriday, 09/06/2024Friday, 09/20/2024Tuesday, 10/01/2024
    SeptemberFriday, 10/04/2024Friday, 10/18/2024Tuesday, 10/29/2024
    OctoberFriday, 11/01/2024Friday, 11/15/2024Tuesday, 11/26/2024
    NovemberFriday, 12/06/2024Friday, 12/20/2024Tuesday, 12/31/2024
    DecemberFriday, 01/10/2025Friday, 01/24/2025Tuesday, 02/04/2025

