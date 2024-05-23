Monthly News Releases
The monthly news releases contain an analysis of the current economic conditions for Pennsylvania, its 18 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA), 16 Micropolitan Statistical Areas (mSA), as well as 16 Small Labor Market Areas (LMA). Included is information on labor force, employment and unemployment statistics. Also provided in the MSA, mSA and LMA releases is a count of non-agricultural wage and salary jobs by industry. Click on the area below to view your required news release.
October 2024 Jobs Report
Civilian Labor Force
PA Employment & Jobs Data Release Schedule
|Reference Month
|US Data
|PA Data
|Area Data
|Time:
|8:30 AM
|8:30 AM
|8:30 AM
|December '23
|Friday, 01/05/2024
|Friday, 01/19/2024
|Tuesday, 01/30/2024
|January '24
|Friday, 02/02/2024
|Friday, 03/08/2024
|Thursday, 03/14/2024
|February
|Friday, 03/08/2024
|Friday, 03/22/2024
|Tuesday, 04/02/2024
|March
|Friday, 04/05/2024
|Friday, 04/19/2024
|Tuesday, 04/30/2024
|April
|Friday, 05/03/2024
|Friday, 05/17/2024
|Wednesday, 05/29/2024
|May
|Friday, 06/07/2024
|Friday, 06/21/2024
|Tuesday, 07/02/2024
|June
|Friday, 07/05/2024
|Friday, 07/19/2024
|Tuesday, 07/30/2024
|July
|Friday, 08/02/2024
|Friday, 08/16/2024
|Tuesday, 08/27/2024
|August
|Friday, 09/06/2024
|Friday, 09/20/2024
|Tuesday, 10/01/2024
|September
|Friday, 10/04/2024
|Friday, 10/18/2024
|Tuesday, 10/29/2024
|October
|Friday, 11/01/2024
|Friday, 11/15/2024
|Tuesday, 11/26/2024
|November
|Friday, 12/06/2024
|Friday, 12/20/2024
|Tuesday, 12/31/2024
|December
|Friday, 01/10/2025
|Friday, 01/24/2025
|Tuesday, 02/04/2025
