The helpline helps workers and employers with questions about Pennsylvania's Workers' Compensation Act. They also assist people who have trouble registering for WCAIS. The Helpline is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

To call:

Toll-free in Pennsylvania: 800-482-2383

Local and outside Pennsylvania: 717-772-4447

If you are hearing impaired or have difficulty speaking, dial 7-1-1 and give the relay service the bureau’s phone number (717-772-4447).

BUREAU OF WORKERS' COMPENSATION



651 Boas Street, 8th Floor

Harrisburg, PA 17121

Phone: 717-783-5421