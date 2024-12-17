Hazardous Chemicals (PennSafe)

Chemical reporting is a process where facilities provide information about hazardous chemicals present at their location in the prior year. These reports need to be submitted annually through an online system called PATTS. PATTS allows for different types of reporting, including initial reports, revision reports, and update reports. The Annual Report, which covers the previous calendar year, is due by March 1st. A Revision Report is used to make changes to a previous annual report, while an Update Report is for updating non-substance-related information that could be important in case of an incident, like contact details for facility personnel.