ODHH helps people get services that are easy to use. We also help organizations become more accessible for people who are deaf, hard of hearing, and deaf-blind. For example, we're working with the PA Department of Corrections to make sure deaf inmates get the same help as others. We're also teaming up with the PA Bar Association to pay for services like CART and sign-language interpreting for lawyers. Plus, we're part of a task force in western PA to support people who are deaf-blind. Our goal is to make it easier for individuals and the places they need help from.