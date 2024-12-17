Skip to agency navigation
    Workforce Development

    Strategic Early Warning Network (SEWN)

    The Strategic Early Warning Network (SEWN) has worked in Pennsylvania for more than 40 years helping businesses assess their financial standing, operations, market opportunities, and plans for future growth. These services are provided at no-cost to the company thanks to the support of the PA Department of Labor & Industry.

    About SEWN

    The Strategic Early Warning Network (SEWN) offers a confidential and personalized analysis tailored to your company's unique situation. Recognizing that no two companies are alike, SEWN adopts a comprehensive approach to identify the most effective solutions.

    Types of SEWN Services

    SEWN provides customized services within five primary parts of your business:

    • Financial Restructuring and Stabilization
    • Sales & Market Positioning
    • High Performance Workplace Approaches
    • Operational Efficiencies / Restructuring
    • Diversification Strategies

    Meet with the Strategic Early Warning Network (SEWN)

    Schedule your no-cost consultation with the experts at SEWN.

    Call SEWN at (412) 342-0534
    Email SEWN