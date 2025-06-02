HARRISBURG, Pa. – Continuing its commitment to workforce development and addressing Pennsylvania’s critical teacher shortage, the Shapiro Administration today announced a $7.76 million investment to allow aspiring educators, paraprofessionals, and emergency-certified teachers to earn full teacher certification while working in schools.

The investment expands the Supporting Certified Teacher Registered Apprenticeship (CTRA) Programs in Pennsylvania grant program. The CTRA program, a partnership between the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) and the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE), offers an innovative, earn-as-you-learn pathway to boost the teacher workforce.

“This program is an innovative Pennsylvania solution to the teacher shortages affecting schools and students nationwide. By combining on-the-job training with classroom instruction, we’re creating pathways to family-sustaining careers while helping our schools and students thrive,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “Fewer people have pursued teacher certification in Pennsylvania in recent years, and that’s created staffing challenges in schools throughout the Commonwealth. The Shapiro Administration is committed to reversing this trend through targeted investments in our workforce. This investment in Pennsylvania’s educators moves us closer to big-picture solutions while providing real career opportunities for individuals dedicated to the education of our children.”

The Shapiro Administration announced the plan for this first-of-its-kind teacher apprenticeship program partnership between L&I and PDE in April 2023. The projects awarded funding through this $7,768,768 million grant opportunity must build and register their own programs which will be customized to local needs. Each awardee provided a plan to create high-quality, sustainable teacher apprenticeship programs that reflect the unique challenges of urban, suburban, and rural areas.

“Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, the Pennsylvania Department of Education is working with partners across the Commonwealth to strengthen our educator workforce. From cutting certification processing times to launching innovative apprenticeship programs like CTRA, we’re creating real, accessible pathways into the teaching profession,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe. “These investments are about more than filling vacancies — they’re about ensuring that every learner in Pennsylvania has access to a high-quality education delivered by well-prepared, passionate educators.”

Pennsylvania’s educator workforce faces significant challenges, including a 67% decrease in certified teachers over the past decade and a reliance on emergency permits to fill critical roles. These shortages disproportionately affect schools serving high-poverty areas and students of color.

This investment is part of Governor Shapiro’s broader strategy to build a stronger, more inclusive workforce and builds on a comprehensive effort to boost the ranks of Pennsylvania teachers. Earlier this month, PDE launched the newly refreshed Teach in PA website to help individuals interested in obtaining a career in education more easily find relevant job opportunities. PDE has also reduced teacher certification processing times by more than 10 weeks, made intern certificates free to aspiring educators, and created a new Career and Technical Education (CTE) program in Education for high school students.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has increased funding for CTE programs and apprenticeships by nearly $65 million — a 50 percent increase since the day he took office. Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal continues this momentum, calling for a dedicated $12.5 million Workforce and Economic Development Network appropriation, leveraging $10 million in existing funds and $2.5 million in new state funds to train additional workers.

The organizations selected to receive funding as part of this competitive grant process include:

Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit 16 (Bradford, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties – $600,000)

Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit will establish a PK–12 special education teacher apprenticeship in partnership with BLaST Intermediate Unit (IU) 17, Central IU 10, and Schuylkill IU 29. The program will provide mentorship, on-the-job training, and certification to 18 apprentices across 13 counties.

Chester County Intermediate Unit 24 (Chester County – $600,000)

Chester County Intermediate Unit will expand its post-baccalaureate special education apprenticeship program across high-need districts, providing accessible certification and mentorship opportunities for aspiring educators.

Capital Area Intermediate Unit 15 (Cumberland, Dauphin, Perry, and York counties – $600,000)

Capital Area Intermediate Unit will develop a teacher apprenticeship focused on special and elementary education, partnering with Point Park University to deliver online coursework and mentorship.

Bucks County Intermediate Unit 22 (Bucks County – $135,429)

Bucks County Intermediate Unit will train paraprofessionals for special education certification, combining online and hybrid coursework with on-the-job training.

King’s College (Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, and Wayne counties – $600,000)

King’s College, partnering with local schools and workforce groups, will offer PK–4 or secondary certifications with additional ESL endorsement and master’s degree options.

Pennsylvania Western University (Statewide – $398,923)

PennWest will launch a statewide Deaf Education Apprenticeship Program to address a critical shortage of qualified teachers of the deaf.

School District of Pittsburgh (Allegheny County – $362,409)

Pittsburgh Public Schools will create a registered apprenticeship pathway for paraprofessionals seeking teacher certification, in partnership with the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers, the Educator Registered Apprenticeship Intermediary, and three Pittsburgh-based institutions of higher education.

DeSales University School of Education (Carbon, Lehigh, and Northampton counties – $397,236)

DeSales will pilot a hybrid apprenticeship program with Bethlehem Area School District, providing secondary education certification through coursework and in-school training.

Esperanza Academy Charter School (Philadelphia County – $400,000)

Esperanza Academy will certify paraprofessionals as special education teachers in partnership with Eastern University, where apprentices will earn Bachelor of Science degrees in Special Education. The program will strengthen local educator talent and address the school’s growing need for certified instructors.

Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania (Allegheny, Butler, Mercer, and Westmoreland counties – $594,398)

Slippery Rock University will implement a post-baccalaureate apprenticeship program addressing shortages in science, math, and special education.

Keystone Community Education Council (Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties – $600,000)

Keystone Community Education Council will facilitate apprenticeship certification for 32 educators in partnership with school districts and career technical centers.

Wilson College (Adams, Franklin, and York counties – $600,000)

Wilson College will enable paraprofessionals to earn special education degrees and certifications while maintaining employment.

Allegheny Intermediate Unit 3 (Allegheny, Beaver, and Westmoreland counties – $600,000)

Allegheny Intermediate Unit 3 will establish a special and elementary education apprenticeship in partnership with Point Park University, delivering online coursework and mentorship.

The School District of Philadelphia (Philadelphia County – $400,000)

The School District of Philadelphia will develop a grow-your-own teacher pipeline in special education and core subjects, tapping into its existing workforce of paraprofessionals.

Keystone College (Dauphin County – $591,978)

Keystone College, partnering with Susquehanna Township and Steelton-Highspire districts, will offer accelerated certification pathways targeted at PreK–12 special education for emergency-certified educators.

Lancaster County Career & Technology Center (Lancaster County – $288,396)

Lancaster County Career & Technology Center will establish a CTE educator apprenticeship aligned with its induction program, partnering with Point Park University to articulate coursework toward certifications.

This initiative is 100% federally funded through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act’s (WIOA) Statewide set aside funding.

