OVR Office Directory

|District Office
|Counties Served
ALLENTOWN
Vocational Rehabilitation Services
45 N. Fourth Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-821-6441 Voice
800-922-9536* Voice
888-377-9207* TTY
|Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton
ALTOONA
Vocational Rehabilitation Services
1130 12th Ave., Suite 500
Altoona, PA 16601
814-946-7240 Voice
800-442-6343* Voice
814-414-4707 Video Phone
|Bedford, Blair, Centre, Fulton, Huntingdon
ALTOONA
Blindness & Visual Services
1130 12th Ave., Suite 300
Altoona, PA 16601
814-946-7330 Voice
866-695-7673* Voice
844-242-1060* TTY
|Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Somerset, Union
DUBOIS
Vocational Rehabilitation Services
199 Beaver Drive
Dubois, PA 15801
814-371-7340 Voice
814-371-7505 TTY
800-922-4017* Voice
|Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean
ERIE
Vocational Rehabilitation Services
3200 Lovell Place
Erie, PA 16503
814-871-4551 Voice
814-871-4535 TTY
800-541-0721* Voice
888-217-1710* TTY
814-240-2477 Video Phone
|Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, Warren
ERIE
Blindness & Visual Services
4200 Lovell Place
Erie, PA 16503
814-871-4401 Voice
814-871-4599 TTY
866-521-5073* Voice
888-884-5513* TTY
Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Potter, Venango, Warren
|HARRISBURG
Vocational Rehabilitation Services
651 Boas Street, Room 722
Harrisburg, PA 17121
717-787-7834 Voice
800-442-6352* Voice
717-255-0856 Video Phone
Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry
|HARRISBURG
Blindness & Visual Services
651 Boas Street, Room 720
Harrisburg, PA 17121
717-787-7500 Voice
866-375-8264* Voice
Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, York
JOHNSTOWN
Vocational Rehabilitation Services
727 Goucher Street
Section 10
Johnstown, PA 15905
814-255-6771 Voice
814-255-5510 TTY
800-762-4223* Voice
Cambria, Indiana, Somerset, Westmoreland
NEW CASTLE
Vocational Rehabilitation Services
1745 Frew Mill Road, Suite #1
New Castle, PA 16101
724-656-3070 Voice
724-656-3252 TTY
800-442-6379* Voice
888-870-4476* TTY
724-510-0522 Video Phone
Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Lawrence
NORRISTOWN
Vocational Rehabilitation Services
1875 New Hope Street
Norristown, PA 19401
484-250-4340 Voice
484-250-4357 TTY
800-221-1042* Voice
888-616-0470* TTY
Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery
PHILADELPHIA
Vocational Rehabilitation Services
801 Market Street
Suite 6034
Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-560-1900 Voice
800-442-6381* Voice
|Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA
Blindness & Visual Services
801 Market Street
Suite 6034
Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-560-5700 Voice
866-631-3892* Voice
Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia
PITTSBURGH
Vocational Rehabilitation Services
531 Penn Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
412-392-4950 Voice
412-392-5921 TTY
800-442-6371* Voice
888-870-4474* TTY
|Allegheny
PITTSBURGH
Blindness & Visual Services
531 Penn Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
412-565-5240 Voice
412-392-5921 TTY
866-412-4072* Voice
888-870-4474* TTY
Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Washington, Westmoreland
READING
Vocational Rehabilitation Services
3602 Kutztown Road, Suite 200
Reading, PA 19605
610-621-5800 Voice
800-442-0949* Voice
484-334-4494 Video Phone
|Berks, Schuylkill
WASHINGTON
Vocational Rehabilitation Services
201 W. Wheeling Street
Washington, PA 15301
724-223-4430 Voice
724-223-4443 TTY
800-442-6367* Voice
866-752-6163* TTY
724-705-0341 Video Phone
Fayette, Greene, Washington
WILKES-BARRE
Vocational Rehabilitation Services
8 W. Market Street, Suite 200
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
570-826-2011 Voice
570-820-4848 TTY
800-634-2060* Voice
Bradford, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming
WILKES-BARRE
Blindness & Visual Services
8 W. Market Street, Suite 200
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
570-826-2361 Voice
570-820-4848 TTY
866-227-4163* Voice
Berks, Bradford, Carbon, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Northampton, Pike, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wayne, Wyoming
WILLIAMSPORT
Vocational Rehabilitation Services
The Grit Building, Suite 102
208 W. 3rd Street
Williamsport, PA 17701
570-327-3600 Voice
570-327-3620 TTY
800-442-6359* Voice
800-654-5984* TTY
Clinton, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union
YORK
Vocational Rehabilitation Services
2550 Kingston Road, Suite 101
York, PA 17402
717-771-4407 Voice
800-762-6306* Voice
717-666-7301 Video Phone
Adams, Franklin, Lancaster, York