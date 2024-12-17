Skip to agency navigation
    Unemployment

    Learn about Pennsylvania's unemployment programs, how to get benefits, report fraud, and more.

    UC FAQs
    Unemployment Information

    Unemployment Benefits

    Unemployment benefits gives you money for a little while if you lose your job, or if you're working fewer hours than usual.

    Unemployment Benefits

    Unemployment Compensation (UC) Overpayment

    UC overpayment is when you get benefits you weren't supposed to.

    UC Overpayment

    Pennsylvania's Shared-Work Program

    The Shared-Work Program helps employers cut employee hours for a while, then return to normal without hiring or training new workers.

    Shared-Work Program

    Appeals & Claims

    Appeals and claims is when people try to change decisions about their unemployment money.

    Appeals & Claims

    Federal Programs

    Federal programs gives extra help to people who don't have a job.

    Federal Programs

    For Employers

    Provides employers with information like paying UC taxes, requesting relief from charges, and using the UC System.

    For Employers

    CWIA Geographic Solutions

    This system offers a full range of features and services to assist labor market analysts,
    job seekers, and employers in their workforce development needs.

    Geographic Solutions

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    These terms are interchangeable. In Pennsylvania, we typically use the term ‘Unemployment Compensation’ whereas at the federal level and in most other states they use the term ‘Unemployment Insurance.’

    The first payment in a benefit year for a week of unemployment claimed under a specific program. This is used as a stand-in for "beneficiaries" under a specific program.

    A beneficiary is a UC claimant who has received at least one benefit payment within a certain time period.

    Any notice of unemployment filed:

    1. To ask if you qualify for compensation
    2. To start a new period of eligibility within a benefit year.

    The number of weeks of benefits claimed, including weeks for which a waiting period or fixed disqualification period is being served.

    The number of weeks claimed for which UI benefits are paid. Weeks compensated for partial unemployment are included. Interstate claims are counted in the paying state.

    In Pennsylvania, most employment is covered by the UC program. Exceptions include some agricultural and seasonal workers, persons who are self-employed, officers of a corporation, professional athletes, and persons who are incarcerated. Civilian employees of the federal government are covered by the UCFE program, and ex-military 

    The Unemployment Compensation for Ex-servicemembers (UCX) Program is a federal program that provides UC benefits to former members of the Armed Forces and the Commissioned Corps of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

     

    UC for Ex-Service Member (UCX)

    UCX is a federal program (5 U.S.C. 8521 et seq.) that governs the payment of UC to former members of the Armed Forces and the Commissioned Corps of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) who fulfill the eligibility requirements of State and Federal law.

    The duration of regular UC benefits in Pennsylvania varies from 18 to 26 weeks. During periods of high unemployment, claimants may be eligible for extended benefits (EB) or emergency unemployment compensation (EUC).

    A temporary extension of unemployment benefits available to individuals who have exhausted their Regular UC benefits and any temporary EUC.

    A temporary, federally-funded extension of unemployment benefits for those who have exhausted their Regular UC benefits.

