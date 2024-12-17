Unemployment Information
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
These terms are interchangeable. In Pennsylvania, we typically use the term ‘Unemployment Compensation’ whereas at the federal level and in most other states they use the term ‘Unemployment Insurance.’
The first payment in a benefit year for a week of unemployment claimed under a specific program. This is used as a stand-in for "beneficiaries" under a specific program.
A beneficiary is a UC claimant who has received at least one benefit payment within a certain time period.
Any notice of unemployment filed:
- To ask if you qualify for compensation
- To start a new period of eligibility within a benefit year.
The number of weeks of benefits claimed, including weeks for which a waiting period or fixed disqualification period is being served.
The number of weeks claimed for which UI benefits are paid. Weeks compensated for partial unemployment are included. Interstate claims are counted in the paying state.
In Pennsylvania, most employment is covered by the UC program. Exceptions include some agricultural and seasonal workers, persons who are self-employed, officers of a corporation, professional athletes, and persons who are incarcerated. Civilian employees of the federal government are covered by the UCFE program, and ex-military
The Unemployment Compensation for Ex-servicemembers (UCX) Program is a federal program that provides UC benefits to former members of the Armed Forces and the Commissioned Corps of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
UC for Ex-Service Member (UCX)
The duration of regular UC benefits in Pennsylvania varies from 18 to 26 weeks. During periods of high unemployment, claimants may be eligible for extended benefits (EB) or emergency unemployment compensation (EUC).
A temporary extension of unemployment benefits available to individuals who have exhausted their Regular UC benefits and any temporary EUC.
A temporary, federally-funded extension of unemployment benefits for those who have exhausted their Regular UC benefits.
