Under the leadership of L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker, OVR Executive Director Ryan Hyde, and OA Secretary Neil Weaver, the team has transformed the internship program into more than just a work experience – today, it is a demonstration of the untapped potential of individuals with disabilities to contribute meaningfully to the workforce. The interns are shattering stereotypes and setting new expectations for what an employee with a disability can do, and they’re helping make the Commonwealth, as an employer, an even better and more inclusive place to work.

At a ceremony on June 24, Governor Shapiro honored the following OVR and OA team members:



· Dana McKinney, Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist Supervisor, L&I

· Janet Wisloski, Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist, L&I

· Stephen Coperich, Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist, L&I

· Cassandra Hane, Chief, Work-Based Learning Division, OA

“This internship program provides real choices and opportunities for young people with disabilities thanks to the work of these incredible public servants who are dedicated to empowering every Pennsylvanian with the opportunity, training, and resources they need to play a meaningful role in our workforce,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “I’m very proud of this team and applaud them for demonstrating the many ways our Office of Vocational Rehabilitation is making a difference in the lives of Pennsylvanians with disabilities and communities across the Commonwealth.”

Cassandra, Dana, Janet, and Stephen have consistently exceeded expectations in connection with this internship program, in part, by proactively identifying gaps in programming and addressing them through innovative solutions, leading initiatives to refine internship processes, and working together to develop comprehensive in-service training programs for OVR staff, intern supervisors, and the interns – equipping them with the tools to succeed and ensuring that any program changes are understood and applied consistently statewide.

“This program is life-changing and keeps getting better, thanks to the work of Dana, Janet, Stephen, and Cassandra,” said OVR Executive Director Ryan Hyde. “They’ve gone above and beyond their regular job duties to ensure these students get the best experience each summer, and the team’s work is undoubtedly playing a key role in supporting the Commonwealth’s workforce goals and setting this internship program up for long-term success.”

For many students, the internship is their first exposure to working in a professional environment. Participating in the OVR/OA internship can be a pivotal experience, allowing students to build career skills, receive career guidance and mentorship, and gain self-confidence. By participating in a program designed to highlight ability rather than disability, interns are empowered to see their lived experience as an asset in the workplace.

“Our workforce is stronger when we make it possible for everyone to participate. Through this partnership with OVR, the Commonwealth is leading by example with inclusive employment programs that promote opportunity and the dignity of work,” said Neil Weaver, Secretary of Administration. “People with disabilities have unique perspectives and problem-solving skills that can benefit every employer. Whether the interns choose to work for the Commonwealth or pursue another path after they graduate, we are honored to be part of their journey.”

One year ago, Governor Josh Shapiro signed Executive Order 2024-01 to establish the Hire, Improve, Recruit, Empower (HIRE) Committee to expand opportunities for Pennsylvanians seeking careers in public service, continue to build a more competitive workforce, and make state government the best place to work in the Commonwealth. The OVR internship program supports the Governor’s workforce development priorities by helping to attract and retain skilled Pennsylvanians to serve in state government.

The Office of Vocational Rehabilitation assists Pennsylvanians with disabilities in obtaining and retaining employment while maintaining their independence through personalized services such as vocational counseling and guidance, goal setting, training, and job placement. OVR also offers a variety of other supports that enable a person with a disability to be successful in the competitive labor market. Since program year 2016, more than 478,500 Pennsylvanians have received services from OVR, including vocational counseling, evaluations, medical diagnostic services, medical restoration services, employment training, placement services, and career support services.

The Governor’s Awards for Excellence recognize exemplary job performance or service that reflects initiative, leadership, innovation, and increased efficiency. The L&I and OA team are among 99 employees from nine state agencies honored by Governor Shapiro for accomplishments in 2024.



# # #