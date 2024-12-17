Skip to agency navigation
    Lead Occupations

    Here are the certifications and requirements you need to know if you work with lead.

    Certification and Other Requirements

    If you're removing lead-based paint that will last over 20 years from homes where children under 6 live, or from certain older homes, you must notify the Department of Labor & Industry. Use their Lead Abatement Notification Form (LIBI-600L). Send the form by email to CALBOIS@pa.gov, fax it to 717-705-0196, or mail it to:

    PA Department of Labor & Industry 
    Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division 
    651 Boas Street, Room 1623 
    Harrisburg, PA 17121  

    You must send the notification at least five days before starting work, unless it's an emergency. For emergencies, call 717-772-3396 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, to get a waiver.

    To get certified to work with lead, follow these steps:

    For Contractor Certification:

    • Fill out the Lead Contractor Certification Application (LIBI-613L).
    • All applicants must pay the specified certification fees, unless they are employees of and perform abatement work exclusively for the following entities: a federal, state, local government or not-for-profit agency. Fees are based on the anniversary date of the training certificate.
    • Include payment with a check or money order to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Click here for the fee schedule.
    • Mail everything to: 

    PA Department of Labor & Industry Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division
    651 Boas Street, Room 1606
    Harrisburg, PA 17121

    For Worker Certification:

    For Project Designer, Inspector, Risk Assessor, and Supervisor Certification:

    To keep your Pennsylvania lead certification valid, follow these steps:

    • Complete the  Application For Lead Occupation Certification (LIBI-607L).
    • Include a copy of your current EPA or PA approved training certificate.
    • Also include any certificates obtained since your last Pennsylvania license was issued.
    • Your training certificate must be valid (not expired) when you apply.
    • All applicants must pay the specified certification fees, unless they are employees of and perform abatement work exclusively for the following entities: a federal, state, local government or not-for-profit agency.Fees are based on the anniversary date of the training certificate.
    • Pay the required fee with a check or money order to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
    • Mail everything to:

    PA Department of Labor & Industry
    Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division
    651 Boas Street, Room 1606
    Harrisburg, PA 17121

    NOTE: Remember, you must take a refresher course before your training certificate expires to renew your certification.

    Training providers have important duties when offering courses about lead-based paint removal. These include:

    1. Getting Accredited: Before starting any training, providers must get accredited by the Department of Labor & Industry.

       To get accredited, they must send:

    •    A completed Lead Training Course Accreditation Application (LIBI-603L) to the Department.
    •    Copies of documents showing past course accreditations.
    •    Details about their facilities and equipment.
    •    Resumes of their instructors.
    •    A Quality Control Plan for updating course materials and testing.
    •    Course information, including what’s taught, how long it takes, and how tests work.
    •    Copies of all course materials.
    •    Plans for hands-on skills assessment.
    •    A sample of the certificate trainees get after finishing the course.

    Mail everything to:

    PA Department of Labor & Industry
    Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division
    651 Boas Street, Room 1606
    Harrisburg, PA 17121

    The Department will review applications within 30 days. If it’s okay, they’ll give an Accreditation Certificate, so training can begin.

     

    2. Notifying Courses: Before starting any course, an accredited provider must fill out a Lead Training Course Notification Form (LIBI-605L) and send it to the Department five days before the course starts.

    Email it to CALBOIS@pa.gov or fax it to 717-705-0196.

     

    3. Trainee Sign-In: During each training day, providers must have trainees sign in on the Lead Trainee Sign-In Sheet (LIBI-610L) for morning and afternoon sessions, if there are any. After training ends, send these sign-in sheets and trainee evaluations within five days to:

    PA Department of Labor & Industry
    Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division
    651 Boas Street, Room 1623
    Harrisburg, PA 17121

     

    4. Trainee Evaluations: Providers must fill out a Lead Trainee Evaluation Form (LIBI-606L) for each trainee. Trainees must complete these forms and give their signatures before they finish the course. Send these evaluations with the sign-in sheets within five days of training completion.

    Email them to CALBOIS@pa.gov or fax to 717-705-0196.

    Building Inspectors, Risk Assessors, and Supervisors must pass a special exam created by the U.S. EPA to become certified (along with meeting all Section B requirements). The Department of Labor & Industry now offers this EPA exam online. You need a computer with a good internet connection, audio, and video. Exam times are first come, first served. To apply:

    1. Fill out the Registration For Lead Occupation Certification Exam (LIBI-622L). If it’s your first time taking the PA Exam for a certain job, check "Initial Exam." Make sure to include your mailing address, email, and a daytime phone number. You won’t get scheduled without all this info.

    2. Pay a non-refundable fee with a check or money order to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Everyone must pay, even if you work for the government or a non-profit. Click here for the fee schedule.

    3. Send a copy of your latest training certificate from an EPA or PA approved training provider. If you trained in Pennsylvania, pass the exam and get your license before the Interim Expiration date on your certificate. If you trained in another state, include your initial training certificate and any refresher certificates to show you kept up your training.

    If you’re taking the Risk Assessor exam, also complete:

    For the Supervisor exam, only fill out the Verification of Experience for Lead Occupation Certification (LIBI-615L) form. For the Inspector exam, no extra forms are needed.

    Mail everything to:

    PA Department of Labor & Industry Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division
    651 Boas Street, Room 1606
    Harrisburg, PA 17121

    If you need to retake the exam, submit another Registration For Lead Occupation Certification Exam (LIBI-622L), payment, and certificates. Check "Re-Take Exam" on the form.

     

    Click here to see the Lead Frequently Asked Questions.

    If you have additional questions that are not answered at the link above, please contact our office:

    PA Department of Labor & Industry Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division
    651 Boas Street, Room 1623
    Harrisburg, PA 17121

    Phone: 717-772-3396 Fax: 717-705-0196
    Email: CALBOIS@pa.gov

    Click on the links below to find listings of accredited trainers and certified contractors. This list will be updated daily (Monday through Friday).

    Click on the link below to access a listing of certified individuals. This listing should be updated daily (Monday through Friday).

    Individuals Certified in Lead-based paint occupations.

    When using this list, remember:

    1. The numbers next to a person's name show what kinds of work they are certified to do.
    2. Here is what each number means:
    • 01: Worker
    • 02: Supervisor
    • 03: Project Designer
    • 04: Building Inspector
    • 05: Risk Assessor

    Click the link below to find a list of people and companies who told the Department they can do lead inspections and risk assessments.

    Individuals/Firms that Conduct Inspections/Risk Assessments

    To give the Department detailed information, fill out the Lead Inspector/Risk Assessor Website Listing Information form. These listings are based on what people choose to tell the Department and may not always have the latest contact details.

    In English:

    En Español:

    Click on one of the links below to get a copy of the Lead Certification Act and the regulations implementing this law. You can also get a copy by calling 717-772-3396 or emailing CALBOIS@pa.gov.