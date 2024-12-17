Lead Occupations

Training providers have important duties when offering courses about lead-based paint removal. These include:

1. Getting Accredited: Before starting any training, providers must get accredited by the Department of Labor & Industry.

To get accredited, they must send:

A completed Lead Training Course Accreditation Application (LIBI-603L) to the Department.

to the Department. Copies of documents showing past course accreditations.

Details about their facilities and equipment.

Resumes of their instructors.

A Quality Control Plan for updating course materials and testing.

Course information, including what’s taught, how long it takes, and how tests work.

Copies of all course materials.

Plans for hands-on skills assessment.

A sample of the certificate trainees get after finishing the course.

Mail everything to:

PA Department of Labor & Industry

Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division

651 Boas Street, Room 1606

Harrisburg, PA 17121

The Department will review applications within 30 days. If it’s okay, they’ll give an Accreditation Certificate, so training can begin.

2. Notifying Courses: Before starting any course, an accredited provider must fill out a Lead Training Course Notification Form (LIBI-605L) and send it to the Department five days before the course starts.

Email it to CALBOIS@pa.gov or fax it to 717-705-0196.

3. Trainee Sign-In: During each training day, providers must have trainees sign in on the Lead Trainee Sign-In Sheet (LIBI-610L) for morning and afternoon sessions, if there are any. After training ends, send these sign-in sheets and trainee evaluations within five days to:

PA Department of Labor & Industry

Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division

651 Boas Street, Room 1623

Harrisburg, PA 17121

4. Trainee Evaluations: Providers must fill out a Lead Trainee Evaluation Form (LIBI-606L) for each trainee. Trainees must complete these forms and give their signatures before they finish the course. Send these evaluations with the sign-in sheets within five days of training completion.

Email them to CALBOIS@pa.gov or fax to 717-705-0196.