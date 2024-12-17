Lead Occupations

Certification and Other Requirements
If you're removing lead-based paint that will last over 20 years from homes where children under 6 live, or from certain older homes, you must notify the Department of Labor & Industry. Use their Lead Abatement Notification Form (LIBI-600L). Send the form by email to CALBOIS@pa.gov, fax it to 717-705-0196, or mail it to:
PA Department of Labor & Industry
Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division
651 Boas Street, Room 1623
Harrisburg, PA 17121
You must send the notification at least five days before starting work, unless it's an emergency. For emergencies, call 717-772-3396 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, to get a waiver.
To get certified to work with lead, follow these steps:
For Contractor Certification:
- Fill out the Lead Contractor Certification Application (LIBI-613L).
- All applicants must pay the specified certification fees, unless they are employees of and perform abatement work exclusively for the following entities: a federal, state, local government or not-for-profit agency. Fees are based on the anniversary date of the training certificate.
- Include payment with a check or money order to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Click here for the fee schedule.
- Mail everything to:
For Worker Certification:
- Fill out the Application For Lead Occupation Certification (LIBI-607L).
- Include copies of your training certificates.
- Provide info about any past issues.
- Include payment with a check or money order. Click here for the fee schedule.
- Mail everything to the same address.
For Project Designer, Inspector, Risk Assessor, and Supervisor Certification:
- Read Section E first.
- Fill out the Application For Lead Occupation Certification (LIBI-607L).
- Include copies of your training certificates.
- Provide info about any past issues.
- Include payment with a check or money order.
- Mail everything to the same address.
To keep your Pennsylvania lead certification valid, follow these steps:
- Complete the Application For Lead Occupation Certification (LIBI-607L).
- Include a copy of your current EPA or PA approved training certificate.
- Also include any certificates obtained since your last Pennsylvania license was issued.
- Your training certificate must be valid (not expired) when you apply.
- All applicants must pay the specified certification fees, unless they are employees of and perform abatement work exclusively for the following entities: a federal, state, local government or not-for-profit agency.Fees are based on the anniversary date of the training certificate.
- Pay the required fee with a check or money order to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
- Mail everything to:
NOTE: Remember, you must take a refresher course before your training certificate expires to renew your certification.
Training providers have important duties when offering courses about lead-based paint removal. These include:
1. Getting Accredited: Before starting any training, providers must get accredited by the Department of Labor & Industry.
To get accredited, they must send:
- A completed Lead Training Course Accreditation Application (LIBI-603L) to the Department.
- Copies of documents showing past course accreditations.
- Details about their facilities and equipment.
- Resumes of their instructors.
- A Quality Control Plan for updating course materials and testing.
- Course information, including what’s taught, how long it takes, and how tests work.
- Copies of all course materials.
- Plans for hands-on skills assessment.
- A sample of the certificate trainees get after finishing the course.
Mail everything to:
The Department will review applications within 30 days. If it’s okay, they’ll give an Accreditation Certificate, so training can begin.
2. Notifying Courses: Before starting any course, an accredited provider must fill out a Lead Training Course Notification Form (LIBI-605L) and send it to the Department five days before the course starts.
Email it to CALBOIS@pa.gov or fax it to 717-705-0196.
3. Trainee Sign-In: During each training day, providers must have trainees sign in on the Lead Trainee Sign-In Sheet (LIBI-610L) for morning and afternoon sessions, if there are any. After training ends, send these sign-in sheets and trainee evaluations within five days to:
4. Trainee Evaluations: Providers must fill out a Lead Trainee Evaluation Form (LIBI-606L) for each trainee. Trainees must complete these forms and give their signatures before they finish the course. Send these evaluations with the sign-in sheets within five days of training completion.
Email them to CALBOIS@pa.gov or fax to 717-705-0196.
Building Inspectors, Risk Assessors, and Supervisors must pass a special exam created by the U.S. EPA to become certified (along with meeting all Section B requirements). The Department of Labor & Industry now offers this EPA exam online. You need a computer with a good internet connection, audio, and video. Exam times are first come, first served. To apply:
Fill out the Registration For Lead Occupation Certification Exam (LIBI-622L). If it’s your first time taking the PA Exam for a certain job, check "Initial Exam." Make sure to include your mailing address, email, and a daytime phone number. You won’t get scheduled without all this info.
Pay a non-refundable fee with a check or money order to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Everyone must pay, even if you work for the government or a non-profit. Click here for the fee schedule.
Send a copy of your latest training certificate from an EPA or PA approved training provider. If you trained in Pennsylvania, pass the exam and get your license before the Interim Expiration date on your certificate. If you trained in another state, include your initial training certificate and any refresher certificates to show you kept up your training.
If you’re taking the Risk Assessor exam, also complete:
- Verification of Degree for Lead Occupation Certification (LIBI-614L) form.
- Verification of Experience for Lead Occupation Certification (LIBI-615L) form. List your job experience on the form itself, with dates and details.
For the Supervisor exam, only fill out the Verification of Experience for Lead Occupation Certification (LIBI-615L) form. For the Inspector exam, no extra forms are needed.
Mail everything to:
If you need to retake the exam, submit another Registration For Lead Occupation Certification Exam (LIBI-622L), payment, and certificates. Check "Re-Take Exam" on the form.
Click here to see the Lead Frequently Asked Questions.
If you have additional questions that are not answered at the link above, please contact our office:
PA Department of Labor & Industry Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division
651 Boas Street, Room 1623
Harrisburg, PA 17121
Phone: 717-772-3396 Fax: 717-705-0196
Email: CALBOIS@pa.gov
Click on the links below to find listings of accredited trainers and certified contractors. This list will be updated daily (Monday through Friday).
Click on the link below to access a listing of certified individuals. This listing should be updated daily (Monday through Friday).
Individuals Certified in Lead-based paint occupations.
When using this list, remember:
- The numbers next to a person's name show what kinds of work they are certified to do.
- Here is what each number means:
- 01: Worker
- 02: Supervisor
- 03: Project Designer
- 04: Building Inspector
- 05: Risk Assessor
Click the link below to find a list of people and companies who told the Department they can do lead inspections and risk assessments.
Individuals/Firms that Conduct Inspections/Risk Assessments
To give the Department detailed information, fill out the Lead Inspector/Risk Assessor Website Listing Information form. These listings are based on what people choose to tell the Department and may not always have the latest contact details.
In English:
- Lead Abatement Notification Form (LIBI-600L)
- Lead Training Course Accreditation Application (LIBI-603L)
- Lead Training Course Notification Form (LIBI-605L)
- Lead Trainee Evaluation Form (LIBI-606L)
- Application For Lead Occupation Certification (LIBI-607L)
- Lead Trainee Sign-In Form (LIBI-610L)
- Lead Contractor Certification Application (LIBI-613L)
- Verification Of Degree For Lead Occupation Certification (LIBI-614L)
- Verification Of Experience For Lead Occupation Certification (LIBI-615L)
- Registration For Lead Occupation Certification Exam (LIBI-622L)
- Lead Inspector/Risk Assessor Website Listing Information (LIBI-623L)
En Español:
- FORMULARIO DE NOTIFICACIÓN DE SANEAMIENTO/ELIMINACIÓN DE PLOMO (LIBI-600L(ESP))
- SOLICITUD PARA LA ACREDITACIÓN DEL CURSO DE CAPACITACIÓN SOBRE PLOMO (LIBI-603L(ESP))
- FORMULARIO DE NOTIFICACIÓN DEL CURSO DE CAPACITACIÓN SOBRE PLOMO TIPEE O ESCRIBA CORRECTAMENTE EN LETRA DE IMPRENTA CON TINTA (LIBI-605L(ESP))
- FORMULARIO DE EVALUACIÓN DEL ESTUDIANTE DE LA CAPACITACIÓN SOBRE PLOMO (LIBI-606L(ESP))
- SOLICITUD DE CERTIFICACIÓN DEL OFICIO DE SANEAMIENTO/ELIMINACIÓN DE PLOMO (LIBI-607L(ESP))
- REGISTRO DE ASISTENCIA DEL ESTUDIANTE DE LA CAPACITACIÓN SOBRE PLOMO (LIBI-610L(ESP))
- SOLICITUD DE CERTIFICACIÓN DEL CONTRATISTA DE PLOMO (LIBI-613L(ESP))
- VERIFICACIÓN DE TÍTULO PARA LA CERTIFICACIÓN DEL OFICIO DE SANEAMIENTO/ELIMINACIÓN DE PLOMO (LIBI-614L(ESP))
- VERIFICACIÓN DE EXPERIENCIA PARA LA CERTIFICACIÓN DEL OFICIO DE SANEAMIENTO/ELIMINACIÓN DE PLOMO (LIBI-615L(ESP))
- REGISTRO PARA EL EXAMEN DE CERTIFICACIÓN DEL OFICIO DE SANEAMIENTO/ELIMINACIÓN DE PLOMO (LIBI-622L(ESP))
- INFORMACIÓN DEL SITIO WEB SOBRE INSPECTORES/EVALUADORES DE RIESGO PARA TRABAJO CON PLOMO (LIBI-623L(ESP))
Click on one of the links below to get a copy of the Lead Certification Act and the regulations implementing this law. You can also get a copy by calling 717-772-3396 or emailing CALBOIS@pa.gov.