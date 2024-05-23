LMI Data Dashboards

The Areas of Interest (AOI) helps find places where jobs are growing or shrinking. This info is useful for helping people find jobs in growing fields. It also helps cities and regions plan to support job growth or make changes if jobs are decreasing.

AOI looks at areas with at least five percent more jobs each year and at least 25 new jobs. Places with at least five percent fewer jobs each year and 25 fewer jobs are considered shrinking AOI. If an area has four quarters in a row of job growth or decline, it's called Long-Term-Growth or Long-Term-Decline.

AOI uses data from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW). The data in this dashboard is only for this study and might be different from other job data reports. Sometimes changes like fixing where a business is located could impact the employment level of sub-county areas or falsely identifying an area as an AOI when it isn’t, or not identifying it as one when in fact it is.