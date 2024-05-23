LMI Data Dashboards

The Areas of Interest (AOI) helps find places where jobs are growing or shrinking. This info is useful for helping people find jobs in growing fields. It also helps cities and regions plan to support job growth or make changes if jobs are decreasing.
AOI looks at areas with at least five percent more jobs each year and at least 25 new jobs. Places with at least five percent fewer jobs each year and 25 fewer jobs are considered shrinking AOI. If an area has four quarters in a row of job growth or decline, it's called Long-Term-Growth or Long-Term-Decline.
AOI uses data from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW). The data in this dashboard is only for this study and might be different from other job data reports. Sometimes changes like fixing where a business is located could impact the employment level of sub-county areas or falsely identifying an area as an AOI when it isn’t, or not identifying it as one when in fact it is.
The County Population & Labor Force Statistics Interactive Dashboard lets you pick a county on a map. It shows how many people aged 16 and older are working each year, grouped by age. You can compare this to the whole state.
The Industries of Interest (IOI) Interactive Dashboard shows industry data at the county level. It uses percentages because some industries have few businesses or one big business. You can pick a county on the map or from a list. You can also choose which industry codes to see.
Industries of Interest (IOI) by New Hires The Industries of Interest (IOI) by New Hires Interactive Dashboard shows statewide industry data using NAICS codes. It tracks which industries are hiring in the most recent quarter, helping to find growing or shrinking industries. Data goes back to 2010. You can select specific industries and quarters to compare q
The Keystone Statistics (KeyStats) Dashboard shows important economic information for Pennsylvania and the United States. It's split into two parts. The first part compares employment data, GDP, and federal interest rates between Pennsylvania and the nation. The second part focuses on big-picture economic details for the United States, like spending, manufacturing, and home building numbers. KeyStats helps see how our economy is doing with easy-to-understand visuals. Most data gets updated each month.
The Online Job Postings dataset collects job ads from the internet and sorts them by county and workforce development area (WDA) into different categories like industries, occupations, skills, and certifications.
To look at a specific category, just click on the tab for what you want to see at the top of the page. On the right side, there are filters you can use. You'll always see filters for “areatype” (like statewide, county, or WDA) and “area” (where you choose which place you want to look at). First, pick your areatype. Then, the area drop-down box will show you the places you can pick from for that areatype.
You'll also find more filters that change based on which tab you're on. The “ad type” drop-down box lets you choose between “total ads” for all ads during a period or “new ads” posted during that time. The “level” drop-down lets you pick how detailed you want the data to be, like 2-digit or 4-digit codes for industries and occupations. Below that, the “description” drop-down shows more specific info based on what category you picked, such as industry names, job titles, skills, or certifications. If you need help understanding these terms, you can find definitions on the “definitions” tab.
The PA Monthly WorkStats Dashboard contains the most sought after labor market information for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The dashboard focuses on monthly updates to Current Employment Statistics, Local Area Unemployment Statistics, Current Population Statistics (CPS), and Unemployment Compensation.
The Unemployment Compensation Claims Dashboard lets you see reports from our Unemployment Compensation Activity page. You can pick a date when claims end, choose if it's the first time someone is claiming or if it's ongoing, and pick a place (like a county or all of PA). Then you can see how many claims there are by age, gender, race, and job type.
Workers can stay with the same employer or change to a new one in the same industry or a different one. They can also stop working altogether. We track these changes each year to see how many workers do each of these things in each industry. We also look at where workers came from and where they go each year. This helps us see patterns in how workers move between industries. Some industries have few changes, meaning workers stay in the same industry. Others have a lot of changes. This data helps us see which industries workers move to or from, which is useful for understanding how industries are connected. The Worker Movement By Industry Dashboard shows these changes in a visual way.
The Workers Age by Industry and Area Dashboard provides insight into Pennsylvania’s workforce by industry and age group.
Data can be used to identify industries with high percentages of older workers that will potentially need replacement in the near future. Data can also be used to identify industries with high percentages of youth employment.