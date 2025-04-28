Lancaster, PA – The Pennsylvania Departments of Labor & Industry (L&I) and Health (DOH) today announced a new initiative allowing Pennsylvanians to receive on-the-spot birth certificates at PA CareerLink® locations – helping more Pennsylvanians access the documents they need to enter the workforce, faster and more efficiently than before.

The pilot program, which kicked off at the PA CareerLink® Lancaster County, reinforces the Shapiro Administration's commitment to investing in the workforce and eliminating common barriers to employment, such as a lack of a state-issued birth certificate. Just like the traditional process of obtaining a Commonwealth birth certificate, this service is only available to people born in Pennsylvania.

“Having access to your birth certificate shouldn’t be what holds you back from starting a new job or applying for housing,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “Initiatives such as this represent how we are removing barriers, expanding opportunity, and getting stuff done for Pennsylvanians.”

DOH strongly supports the PA CareerLink® pilot program which speeds up the process of receiving a birth certificate for people seeking new jobs and other opportunities. DOH offers multiple options for obtaining a birth certificate, including online, through the mail, or in-person at a Vital Records public office.

“We value this partnership with Labor & Industry to benefit Pennsylvanians,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “The fastest and least expensive way for Pennsylvanians to receive their official birth certificate is through the Department of Health’s Division of Vital Records. There is no reason for Pennsylvanians to pay an extra fee to use third-party vendors to obtain their birth certificates.”

Today’s event served pre-registered Pennsylvanians and walk-ins and included a community resource fair with local partners. This service is set to roll out at more PA CareerLink® events across the Commonwealth, including during PA CareerLink® Awareness Days, later this year.

This program is 100 percent supported by federal Wagner-Peyser funding and reflects the Shapiro Administration’s broader strategy of collaboration among state agencies to streamline vital services for Pennsylvanians.

